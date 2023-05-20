CHARLESTON — Danville sophomore Nickiya Shields knew it wasn’t a good sign when coach Carl Long was standing just outside of the fence at O’Brien Field after Friday’s preliminaries for the IHSA Class 3A state track and field meet.
Shields had qualified for the finals in both hurdle races, but her time in the 300 hurdles (46.02) was more than a second slower than her two previous meets — the Big 12 Conference Championships and the Class 3A Sectional.
So what was she expecting to hear?
“It’s most likely about my form,’’ she said. “I was just going through the hurdles and not attacking the hurdles.’’
And why was that significant?
Shields just barely qualified for the finals as her time was just .02 of a second faster than Kendall Crossley of Lincoln-Way East.
Long said that Shields had hit some of his key points, but there was still more that they needed to talk about before today’s finals.
“When I don’t do well, it helps me get into that drive and lock in for the next event,’’ she said.
And Shields acknowledged that she didn’t do well in any of her three events on Friday.
While she was the ninth and final qualifier in the 300 hurdles, she was the eighth out of nine qualifiers in the 100 hurdles and she just missed qualifying in triple jump by 1 centimeter.
“I feel like I could have done better,’’ she said. “My legs were numb a little bit. I could have still attacked the hurdles. (Today) is going to be better.
“I wasn’t getting my leg down. I’m still surprised at the time with how I was going.’’
And what about missing in the triple jump?
“My last jump was a good jump but I fouled it,’’ she said as her best was 11.20 meters. “It’s the first time this season that I’ve fouled.’’
Last year, Shields qualified for state in only the 300 hurdles where she finished ninth. This year, she is positioned to place in both the 100 and 300 hurdles.
“I’m doing so much better than last year,’’ she said. “I only did one event and now I’ve qualified for three, well only two in the finals. I feel like I’ve come a long way.’’
Shields is hoping that she can improve on Saturday.
Danville senior Nevaeh Jones, who was dealing with shin splints on Friday, missed on all three attempts at the opening height of 1.55 meters in the high jump.
