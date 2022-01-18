DANVILLE — One of the unique aspects of the Vermilion County Tournament is its location — the David S. Palmer Arena.
Most of the schools in the County Tournament are used to playing on traditional high school basketball floors of 84 feet in length and the baskets are typically mounted on the walls of the gym. At Palmer, the court is 94 feet long and the baskets are free standing objects with nothing but open space behind the baskets.
Admittedly, it took the top-seeded Salt Fork Storm some time to get used to the surroundings, but behind it's tenacious defense, Salt Fork easily won its opening-round game, 38-10 over the Georgetown-Ridge Farm Buffaloes on Monday night.
"I think it took us a little bit of time to get used to it,'' said Salt Fork coach Brian Russell. "None of these girls have been on this court as a primary player before tonight. Once we seemingly got used to it in the second half, we started playing a better.''
Salt Fork freshman Alexa Jimson, who admitted playing at Palmer is a big change, capitalized on 18 first-half turnovers by Georgetown-Ridge Farm. Jimson scored 25 of her game-high and tournament-high 28 points in the first half with 17 of those points coming off of a turnover by the Buffaloes.
"Our team defensive was fantastic,'' Russell said. "I think it allowed us to get our feet under us on the offensive end. When we play our team defense as a collective group, it tends to lead to offense for us.
"I know that Alexa got some easy baskets early because of our defense. Karlie Cain, along with Brylie Smith and Shelby McGee played key roles in our full-court pressure defense.''
So what did Jamison think of the Palmer Arena?
"It was really cool, but it was also a really big change to what we are used to as far as a court,'' she said.
What stood out the most for Jamsion?
"It's definitely the backboards and all the space behind them,'' said Jamison, who had added nine rebounds, seven steals and three assists to her game-high 28 points. "There is just so much space in the background behind the basket.
"I just tried to focus on the rim and forget about what is behind the basket. I think we started to get more comfortable at the end of the game.''
As the top-seeded team, the Storm, was the final girls team to deal with all of the uniqueness of the Palmer Arena.
"I know our girls were excited about getting out here to play, but we just had to sit back and wait our turn,'' Russell said. "I'm glad that we got this underneath our belts and hopefully, we will be ready to just play basketball on Wednesday.''
Salt Fork will take on Oakwood at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday with the winner advancing to Friday's championship game at 8 p.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm, which is idle until the fifth-place game on Friday against an opponent to be determined, was led in scoring on Monday by sophomore Sydney Spesard with 4 points.
Hoopeston Area 32
Bis-Henn/Ross-Al 19
DANVILLE — The Lady Cornjerkers came in the Vermilion County Tournament with something to prove.
Hoopeston Area, which has battled injuries and illness all season, was seeded 7th in the seven-team tournament.
After a hard-fought 34-29 loss to second-seeded Armstrong-Potomac on Saturday, Hoopeston Area got its statement victory on Monday with a 32-19 triumph over the third-seeded Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin Blue Devils at the Palmer Arena.
The Cornjerkers pulled off the victory thanks in part to a defense that held the Blue Devils to just six field goals in the contest.
Junior Bre Crose had a game-high 9 points and four steals for Hoopeston Area, while Claire Dixon and Tori Birge each contributed 7 points in the victory. Dixon chipped in with four assists while Birge had eight rebounds.
Ella Myers was the leading scorer for Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin with 7 points, while Sophia Rome and Mikayla Cox each had five in the losing effort.
Hoopeston Area will next play Westville in a 5 p.m. contest on Wednesday, while Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin will face Armstrong-Potomac in an 8 p.m. game on Wednesday.
A-P 59
Westville 29
DANVILLE — Shooting woes continue to plague the Lady Trojans, but several missed layups didn't cost them in Monday's second-round contest against the Westville Tigers.
Armstrong-Potomac, which shot 35 percent in Monday's contest (23-of-64) corralled 17 offensive rebounds that led directly to 11 second-chance points for the Trojans.
But just like Saturday's victory, it was the bench scoring that proved to be the biggest difference between the Trojans and the Tigers.
Armstrong-Potomac, behind a game-high 15 points for senior reserve Carlyn Crozier, outscored Westville 24-0 in bench points.
Joining Crozier in double figures for the Trojans was junior guard Lily Jameson with 13 and senior Mattie Kennel chipped in with 11.
Senior guard Hadley Cox had a team-high 13 points for Westville, while junior guard Lydia Gondzur finished with 10.
Both teams are back in action on Wednesday. Westville will play Hoopeston Area at 5 p.m., while Armstrong-Potomac takes on Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at 8 p.m.
