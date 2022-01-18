PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
At Palmer Arena
Vermilion County Tournament
Hoopeston Area 32, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 19
Hoopeston Area (32) — Lexie Breymeyer 0 0-1 0, Claire Dixon 3 1-5 7, Tori Birge 3 1-1 7, Bre Crose 2 5-6 9, Klaire Pilcher 2 0-0 4, Maddie Barnes 1 0-0 2, Brylie Cox 0 0-0 0, Payton Armstrong 1 1-2 3, Katie Coffey 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 8-15 32.
Bis-Henn/Ross-Al (19) — Ella Myers 2 3-4 7, Natalie Clapp 0 0-0 0, Sophia Rome 2 1-4 5, Briana Maloney 1 0-0 2, Mikayla Cox 1 3-4 5, Aubrey Peters 0 0-0 0, Marleigh Schmit 0 0-0 0, Draycee Nelson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 6 7-12 19.
Hoopeston Area `10 `7 `7 `8 `— `32
Bis-Henn/Ross-Al `5 `2 `9 `3 `— `19
3-pointers — none. Total fouls — Hoopeston Area 12, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 14. Fouled out — none.
———
At Palmer Arena
Vermilion County Tournament
Armstrong-Potomac 59, Westville 29
Westville (29) — Hadley Cox 4 4-7 13, Lani Gondzur 0 0-0 0, Lydia Gondzur 3 1-2 10, Ariel Clarkston 1 0-3 2, Aubrie Jenkins 2 0-0 4, Kelsie High 0 0-0 0, Hadley Jones 0 0-0 0, Maddie Appl 0 0-0 0, Savanna Tyler 0 0-0 0, Chloe Brant 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 5-12 29.
Armstrong-Potomac (59) — Gigi Mulvaney 1 0-0 2, Lily Jameson 4 4-5 13, Maddie Hudson 2 0-0 4, Mattie Kennel 4 3-4 11, Faith Cline 2 1-2 5, Carlyn Crozier 6 3-4 15, Ali Morgan 0 0-0 0, Cami Saltsgaver 1 0-0 3, Jennifer Goulding 0 0-0 0, Gracie Gordon 0 0-0 0, Denley Heller 3 0-1 6. Totals: 23 11-16 59.
Westville `7 `7 `12 `3 `— `29
Armstrong-Potomac `11 `21 `11 `16 `— `59
3-pointers — Westville 4 (Lydia Gondzur 3, Cox 1). Armstrong-Potomac 2 (Jameson 1, Saltsgaver 1). Total fouls — Westville 13, Armstrong-Potomac 13. Fouled out — none.
———
At Palmer Arena
Vermilion County Tournament
Salt Fork 38, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 10
Georgetown-Ridge Farm (10) — Kendall Roberts 1-2 0-0 2, Sydney Spesard 0-1 1-2 1, Bryleigh Collom 0-2 3-4 3, Addi Spesard 1-8 2-4 4, Ally Coble 0-0 0-0 0, J'lynn Waltz 0-0 0-0 0, Savanna Cunningham 0-2 0-0 0, Sierra Cunningham 0-0 0-0 0, Taylor Foster 0-0 0-0 0, Camryen Sloan 0-0 0-0 0, Bailee Whittaker 0-2 0-0 0. Totals: 2-17 6-10 10.
Salt Fork (38) — Macie Russell 3-7 0-0 6, Karlie Cain 1-9 0-0 2, Alexa Jamison 11-20 3-4 28, Shelby McGee 0-1 0-0 0, Brylie Smith 1-1 0-0 2, Kailey Frischkorn 0-3 0-0 0, Hadley Pierce 0-2 0-0 0, Brianna Filicsky 0-0 0-0 0, ZuZu Abudayya 0-4 0-0 0, Rozlynn Maring 0-0 0-0 0, Rhaelyn Fiak 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 16-47 3-4 38.
Geo-RF `2 `2 `2 `4 `— `10
Salt Fork `11 `20 `7 `0 `— `38
3-pointers — Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0-1 (Collom 0-1). Salt Fork 3-8 (Jamison 3-4, Cain 0-3, Abudayya 0-1). Rebounds — Georgetown-Ridge Farm 24 (A.Spesard 6, Collom 4, Gobble 4, S.Spesard 2, Sa.Cunningham 2, Whittaker 2, Waltz 1, Si.Cunningham 1, TEAM 2). Salt Fork 25 (Jamison 9, Russell 4, McGee 2, Smith 2, Frischkorn 2, Maring 2, TEAM 4). Assists — Georgetown-Ridge Farm 1 (Collom 1). Salt Fork 8 (Jamison 3, Smith 2, Russell 1, Cain 1, McGee 1). Turnovers — Georgetown-Ridge Farm 24, Salt Fork 7. Steals — Georgetown-Ridge Farm 5 (Roberts 3, Collom 1, A.Spesard 1); Salt Fork 15 (Jamison 7, Cain 3, Russell 2, McGee 2, Maring 1). Total fouls — Georgetown-Ridge Farm 4, Salt Fork 11. Fouled out — none.
