COVINGTON — Only one girls program in the history of the Bi-County Holiday Tournament has been able to claim four straight titles — the Seeger Patriots.
On Thursday night, for the first time since winning nine straight from 1986 to 1995, Seeger extended its title streak to four with a 46-32 triumph over the Covington Trojans.
“I have to thank my team. We all really worked hard for this,’’ said Seeger senior Riley Shrader, who has been a part of all four championship squads. “Having basically the same group for the past three years has really helped. This is something that we have worked for this season.
“Yes, there is a little bit of pressure but we knew that we could do it.’’
Shrader, who finished with 14 points and eight rebounds, is the first player since the duo of Stephanie White and Kelly Fink for the Patriots to cap her career with four straight Holiday Tournament titles, according Seeger coach Brent Rademacher.
“This is a nice tribute for Riley,’’ Rademacher said. “It’s a nice accomplishment for our team, our program and her.’’
Overall, it’s the 22nd Bi-County Holiday Tournament championship for the Seeger girls and it’s the 10th for Rademacher.
“This never gets old,’’ he said, holding the trophy while watching his girls cut down the net.
According to Shrader, the Patriots (13-2) accomplished their goals in the title game, which included executing well on both the offensive and defensive ends.
“Our defense was probably the best part,’’ Shrader said. “No. 40 (Kali Pettit) was really good inside and Paige (Laffoon) has really worked hard this year to become our post player defender. It seemed like she was always in the right position.’’
Pettit, a 6-foot sophomore, was limited to just 7 points on 3-of-8 shooting, but she did have a game-high 10 rebounds.
“Seeger pressured the ball really well. Their team is really athletic from top to bottom,’’ Covington coach Travis Brown said. “It makes it really hard for your guards to see that pass into the post is actually open because of their pressure.’’
That defensive pressure also forced the Trojans (4-8) into 18 turnovers leading to 11 points for the Patriots, who sealed the victory with 7-of-7 free-throw shooting in the fourth quarter.
Ultimately, Seeger got a large potion of its scoring from the 3-point shot.
Juniors Aubry Cole and Anna Moore combined for 25 points, including six 3-pointers in the contest.
“They have a little bit of size and we don’t,’’ Rademacher said. “We also have some good shooters from the outside, especially when they get the feet set, take their time and get a good look. That was huge tonight, because we needed those outside shots.’’
Brown acknowledged that forcing Seeger to take those 3-pointers was part of Covington’s game plan.
“But, they were supposed to be contested shots,’’ he added. “We just gave up too many wide-open shots.’’
