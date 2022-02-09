FRANKFORT, Ind. – The Seeger Patriots girls’ basketball team traveled to face host Clinton Prairie in the 2A Sectional 38 championship game.
It was a rematch of a January 6 game hosted by the Gophers and it resulted in the same outcome, a loss for the visitors, this time by a 50-32 score.
The contest started the way most Seeger (18-5) games start – with both teams passing the ball around looking to get past the defense. Aubry Cole made the first basket of the game, a runner with 2:45 gone in the quarter.
Forty-five seconds later, Tynlie Neal made a 3-pointer for Clinton Prairie (18-7), but the Patriots immediately responded to retake the lead with a jumper from senior Riley Shrader off as pass from Anna Moore.
Almost three minutes would go by as both teams struggled to find shots, but eventually, with 35 seconds left in the period, Cole hit a jumper for to give the Patriots a 6-3 lead.
It looked as if that would be the score going into quarter number two, but with 0.8 seconds left, Abby Swan drew a foul and made one of two free throws for a 6-4 tally.
With Seeger having given up only one basket from the field in the quarter, it appeared that the game was being played the way the Patriots like to play, but all that changed in the second quarter.
Clinton Prairie opened the scoring with another 3-pointer to take a 7-6 lead, one that they would never relinquish.
That was followed by a steal and lay-up, another lay-up and a 3-pointer for a 14-6 score.
In that span, the Patriots turned the ball over four straight possessions, not stopping that streak until Moore fed Shrader for a lay-up just past the midway point of the quarter.
After that basket, Seeger turned the ball over three times in a row, leading to six more Gopher points and a 20-8 score at the half.
Things started better for the Patriots in the third period as Cole made a trey followed by a deuce to cut the margin under double-digits at 22-13, but Sydney Swan hit a trey for the Gophers for a 25-13 score.
Seeger would add a lay-up from Laffoon and a trey from Emma Brenner, but still trailed 32-19 after three quarters.
Cole made two free throws at the start of the fourth period and Laffoon would convert a three-point play, but every time the Patriots scored, Clinton Prairie had a response.
Cole hit another 3-pointer at the midway point of the period and, after two Gopher free throws, another, but that second trey was the final basket for Seeger.
The last 2:40 of the game saw Seeger foul and Clinton Prairie make 9-of-10 ensuing free throws to make the final score 50-32.
Brent Rademacher, the Seeger head coach, opened his post-game comments by saying, “this wasn’t one of our better games. We dug a hole in that second quarter and couldn’t get out.”
He complemented the Clinton Prairie defense, saying they “defended well,” but adding, “we couldn’t find the seams [in their zone] and we weren’t aggressive enough in attacking.”
Rademacher said he felt bad for senior Riley Shrader.
“She won four holiday tournaments and four conference titles,” he said, “but I’m sorry she never got a sectional title.”
With the loss, Seeger ends the season with a record of 18-5 with two of those losses being to the Gophers and two others being to 3A Benton Central and West Lafayette.
