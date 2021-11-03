VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — After a successful first eight minutes in their season opener, things turned sour for the Fountain Central Mustangs.
Lafayette Central Catholic outscored Fountain Central 25-9 over the second and third quarters on its way to a 49-31 victory.
Larissa Bowers had a team-high 10 points to go along with seven rebounds for the Mustangs, while Jerzi Hershberger chipped in with six points, six rebounds and four assists.
Up next for Fountain Central is a contest on Thursday against Clinton Prairie.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.