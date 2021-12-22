FITHIAN — A very enthusiastic student section at Oakwood High School on Tuesday went in a chorus of 'you can's stop her' when Comets junior Addie Wright hit a short jumper in the first quarter.
And, it's understandable. Wright came into the Vermilion Valley Contest against Armstrong-Potomac averaging more than 15 points a game.
But, the Trojans defense rose to the occasion, holding her to just eight points on 3-of-11 shooting and forcing the Comets into 24 turnovers that led to 23 points.
All of that added up to an 53-45 victory for Armstrong-Potomac.
"That was a really good defensive effort on her,'' Armstrong-Potomac coach Nick Hipsher said. We knew that she was the key. She makes things go for them.''
So, who gets the defensive credit.
"All five girls on the court,'' Hipsher said. "One girl is not going to contain her like we did tonight. We have really worked on our help-side defense and doubling down. I thought we did a really nice job with both of those aspects of our defense.''
Oakwood coach Stephanie Marsh acknowledges that the Comets know that opposing teams are going to focus their defensive efforts.
"I wouldn't say that they just did a good job of stopping Addie,'' Marsh said. "We didn't do our job of breaking their press. We made too many mistakes.
"We knew it was coming and we tried to play too fast.''
The Trojans (5-2 overall, 3-1 in the VVC) used an 8-2 advantage in points off of turnovers in the second quarter to extend their lead to 27-19 at halftime. Junior forward Kyla Bullington scored 10 of her game-high 16 points in the first half.
While Bullington was the only player in double figures for Armstrong-Potomac, the inside combination of Denley Heller and Faith Cline combined for 16 points and eight rebounds.
"That was big,'' Hipsher said. "Denley has been playing better and Faith is doing a little bit more offensively. Kyla has been our main scorer, but finding a second and third scorer is big for us.
"I also thought Mattie (Kennel) hit some jump shots tonight. We haven't been shooting very well from the perimeter, so it was nice to see her hit those shots.''
Kennel finished nine points and she also had a team-high five steals for the Trojans.
Oakwood (5-9 overall, 2-2 in the VVC) was playing its second game in as many nights and the Comets had two girls reach double digits. Jaydah Arrowsmith had a team-high 13, while Karsen Rupp had 11.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
At Fithian
Armstrong-Potomac 53, Oakwood 45
Armstrong-Potomac (53) — Carlyn Crozier 2-7 2-4 6, Kyla Bullington 7-8 2-5 16, Maddie Hudson 1-4 2-4 4, Mattie Kennel 4-9 1-2 9, Faith Cline 3-3 1-3 7, Gigi Mulvaney 0-1 0-0 0, Ali Morgan 0-0 0-0 0, Cami Saltsgaver 0-2 2-2 2, Denley Heller 4-4 1-4 9. Totals: 21-38 11-24 53.
Oakwood (45) — Karsen Rupp 3-6 5-5 11, Jaydah Arrowsmith 3-8 5-6 13, Kalie Tison 2-6 1-2 5, Addie Wright 3-11 2-3 8, Ashlynn Pinnick 3-9 2-5 8, Nikita Taylor 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 14-40 15-21 45.
A-P `15 `12 `9 `17 `— `53
Oakwood `13 `6 `10 `16 `— `45
3-pointers — Armstrong-Potomac 0-3 (Kennel 0-3). Oakwood 2-6 (Arrowsmith 2-3, Pinnick 0-3). Rebounds — Armstrong-Potomac 31 (Bullington 6, Heller 5, Kennel 4, Hudson 3, Cline 3, Saltsgaver 3, Morgan 2, Crozier 1, Mulvaney 1, TEAM 3). Oakwood 22 (Rupp 6, Wright 5, Arrowsmith 4, Tison 2, Pinnick 2, Taylor 2, TEAM 2). Assists — Armstrong-Potomac 11 (Crozier 3, Mulvaney 3, Cline 2, Bullington 1, Saltsgaver 1, Heller 1). Oakwood 6 (Arrowsmith 2, Tison 2, Rupp 1, Pinnick 1). Turnovers — Armstrong-Potomac 27, Oakwood 24. Steals — Armstrong-Potomac 20 (Kennel 5, Crozier 3, Cline 3, Heller 3, Bullington 2, Mulvaney 2, Hudson 1, Saltsgaver 1). Oakwood 14 (Wright 5, Arrowsmith 3, Rupp 2, Tison 2, Pinnick 2). Total fouls — Armstrong-Potomac 22, Oakwood 19. Fouled out — Tison. Technical fouls — none. Officials — Keith Kuchenbecker, Tim Revello and Bob Rice.
Records — Armstrong-Potomac 5-2 overall, 3-1 in the Vermilion Valley Conference. Oakwood 5-9 overall, 2-2 in the Vermilion Valley Conference.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.