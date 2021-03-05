DANVILLE — With just enough offense and defense, the Danville girls basketball team was able to defeat Peoria Richwoods 54-48 on Friday.
Erin Houpt had 24 points to lead the Lady Vikings, along with seven free-throws down the stretch to clinch the win. McKaylee Allen had 11 points, while Nau'Tika Conaway had nine points and Zytara Boyd added five points.
Down 19-17 after the first quarter, the Lady Vikings outscored Richwoods 17-14 in the second and third quarters to get the lead.
The Lady Vikings return to action on Monday against Paris.
At Danville
Danville 54, Peoria Richwoods 48
Richwoods (48) — Rush 0 0-0 0, Wales 0 0-0 0, Heiden 5 1-2 15, Allen 3 1-2 7, Lane 1 0-0 2, Davis 4 3-4 11, Hickman 4 0-0 8, Haines 2 1-2 5. Totals: 19 6-10 48.
Danville (54) — Erin Houpt 4 14-14 24, MacKenzie Blanden 1 0-0 2, Tharija Rose 1 0-2 2, Nau'Tika Conaway 4 1-2 9, McKaylee Allen 4 2-5 11, Zytara Boyd 2 0-0 5. Totals: 16 17-23 54.
Richwoods;19;5;9;15;—;48
Danville;17;10;7;19;—;54
3-point field goals — Richwoods 4 (Heiden 4); Danville 4 (Houpt 2, Allen, Boyd). Total fouls — Richwoods 18, Danville 8. Fouled out — none. Technical fouls — none.
