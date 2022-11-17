PARIS — A slow start in Tuesday’s season opener was somewhat expected for the Danville girls basketball team.
The Lady Vikings, came into the 2022-23 season without its top two scorers from last season, fell behind 14-5 in the opening minutes of the second quarter against the Charleston Lady Trojans.
But a defensive change in the second half seemed to turn things around but Charleston outscored Danville 9-2 in the game’s final minutes to claim a 46-40 victory at North American Lighting Thanksgiving Tournament at Paris High School.
“It was a very slow start. Charleston came out in a 2-3 zone and we had to make some adjustments,’’ Danville coach Glennie Watson said. “In the second half, we did a better job of moving the basketball against their zone, getting better open locks at the basket and we knocked down some good shots.’’
Sophomore Amara McFarland scored 18 of her game-high 21 points in the final three quarters as the Vikings (0-1) took a 38-37 lead midway through the fourth quarter thanks to a full-court press.
Danville seemingly ran out of gas in the final minutes as they scored just 2 points, while Charleston made 7-of-14 free throws in the fourth quarter to claim the victory.
“We are s senior-oriented team, but physically, we are very young,’’ Watson said. “It was good to see the girls come back, but we still have a lot of work to do this season.’’
And according to Watson, the Lady Vikings have to do a lot of catching up.
“As far as summer work, we didn’t have a lot of participation from our upperclassmen,’’ he said. “I’m always telling them that your work will show, your level of commitment will show and the results showed up tonight.
“Everything that went wrong for us goes back to work ethic. You have to be able to condition your bodies. You have to be able to be strong with the basketball. You have to be able to catch the ball and face up to the basket. That all starts with skill work in the summer and offseason.’’
Can this group overcome their missed time during the summer?
“If they are willing to embrace the grind and buy into the program, I think over the course of the season, we will progress and get better,’’ Watson said. “But, we need them to embrace the grind and understand that everything we want them to do is for their own good.’’
While McFarland finished with 21 points, the rest of the Danville team had just 19 on Tuesday night.
“We need a lot more balance,’’ Watson said. “I knew coming into this year that scoring was going to be a dilemma for us. Basically, it’s going to be a score-by-committee approach. We are going to need a collective unit to get it done every night.
“We need to generate offense with our defense, which we did in the second half, and we have to make our free throws. We can afford to miss layups.’’
The Lady Vikings struggled to make free throws (3-of-11) and they missed several point-blank shots including layups.
Danville will seek its first win tonight against Champaign Central (1-0) in a second-round contest in Paris. Tipoff is set for 6:45 p.m.
