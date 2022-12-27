PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
At Broadlands
BSN Classic
Heritage 72, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 63
Georgetown-Ridge Farm (63) — A'John Watson 6-17 3-7 16, Cameron Steinbaugh 4-15 11-15 17, Logan Hummel 0-0 0-0 0, Aaron Maquet 7-15 0-0 18, J.J. Hall 3-12 4-6 10, Jace Latoz 0-7 0-0 0, Tristan Hepburn 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 20-66 18-28 63.
Heritage (72) — Juliyan Gray 5-10 3-4 14, Timmy Wilson 4-10 1-2 10, Drew Williams 4-10 4-7 12, Aaron Coffin 2-4 2-2 8, Joel Bear 0-0 0-0 0, Robert Holloman 5-10 2-2 13, Jacob Benysl 0-0 0-0 0, Rylan White 5-12 0-0 15, Brennan Struck 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 25-57 12-17 72.
Geo-RF `15 `17 `13 ` 18 `— `63
Heritage `14 `19 `17 `22 `— `72
3-pointers — Georgetown-Ridge Farm 5-21 (Maquet 4-10, Watson 1-3, Steinbaugh 0-5, Latoz 0-3). Heritage 10-21 (White 5-9, Coffin 2-2, Gray 1-3, Wilson 1-6, Holloman 1-1). Rebounds — Georgetown-Ridge Farm 46 (Hall 14, Watson 8, Steinbaugh 8, Maquet 6, Latoz 4, Hummel 2, TEAM 4). Heritage 40 (Williams 18, Coffin 4, Holloman 4, Wilson 3, White 2, Bear 1, TEAM 6). Turnovers — Georgetown-Ridge Farm 11, Heritage 13. Total fouls — Georgetown-Ridge Farm 17, Heritage 17. Fouled out — Steinbaugh, Hall.
Records — Georgetown-Ridge Farm 2-8 overall. Heritage 3-8 overall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.