Because of the quickness of the seasons, this year’s Sportsmanship awards saw all of the categories being selected at the same time recently.
Two of the team awards went to Georgetown-Ridge Farm for volleyball and girls basketball. The Buffaloes did not have the best records in both sports, but the sportsmanship of both teams was something other teams and coaches could not deny.
“This is a great accomplishment for us,” GRF girls basketball coach Brad Russell said. “We are a young team that had a tough year and it means a lot that they were recognized by the other teams and officials for their sportsmanship.”
“They showed up to play and they showed respect to everyone,” GRF volleyball coach Kim Fraser said. “When you have everyone recognize you for your efforts, it says a lot about the team.”
Some of Fraser’s players also played for Russell, so both coaches were not surprised about the victories.
“That tells a lot because they go from one sport to another and they still keep that level of sportsmanship going,” Russell said. “They just continued to share that sportsmanship around.”
“There were some ups and downs and they always showed respect, win or lose,” Fraser said.
Also in volleyball, Oakwood’s Aaliyah Denius won the individual award.
“Aaliyah loves the game of volleyball and respects the game of volleyball. She has fun playing the game also, which is what it is all about,” Oakwood volleyball coach Lynn Anderson said. “There is no way she would do anything to not be able to play. She was a great leader, a motivator, a team player, and respected not only officials and coaches, but her opponents. She took criticism as a tool to help her improve. She was one of those athletes that gave nearly 110 percent.”
In girls basketball, Salt Fork’s Mackenzie Russell won the individual award.
For football, Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac won the team award, while Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin’s Nathan Mikalik won the individual award.
“It was an easy choice to nominate him because he is a top-notch person from us on and off the field,” BHRA coach Mark Dodd said. “He comes from a great family and he has been a leader for everyone.”
In boys basketball, Westville won the team award and Oakwood’s Isaiah Ruch won the individual award.
“Isaiah is a player who always set a good example and displayed class,” Oakwood coach Jeff Mandrell said. “He was the kind of player who could be counted on to give a great effort. He was an important part of the varsity team the last three years and will be a big loss for our program.”
