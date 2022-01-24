GEORGETOWN — The Lady Buffaloes are getting good at snapping long losing streaks.
Earlier this season, Georgetown-Ridge Farm snapped a 163-game winless streak with a 46-37 triumph over Donovan.
On Monday night, the Lady Buffaloes ended their 94-game losing streak in the Vermilion Valley Conference with a 42-15 victory over the Chrisman Cardinals.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm's last win in the VVC was a 40-39 triumph over the Salt Fork Storm on Feb. 1, 2014.
Sophomore Kendall Roberts scored a game-high 19 for the Buffaloes, which improves to 6-12 overall this season, while sophomore Sydney Spesard chipped in with 12.
Kendl Lemmon was the leading scorer for the Cardinals with six.
At Georgetown
Georgetown-Ridge Farm 42, Chrisman 15
Chrisman (15) — Kendall Tevebaugh 1 0-0 3, Kendl Lemmon 3 0-8 6, Mackenzie Mitchell 2 0-2 4, Alivia Brinkley 1 0-0 2, Sabrina Boyer 0 0-0 0, Sarah Gass 0 0-0 0. Totals 7 0-10 15.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm (42) — Kendall Roberts 8 1-2 19, J'lynn Waltz 1 0-0 2, Savanna Cunningham 1 1-2 3, Sierra Cunningham 0 0-0 0, Sydney Spesard 4 4-4 12, Taylor Foster 0 0-0 0, Addie Spesard 2 0-0 4, Cameron Sloan 0 0-0 0, Ally Cobble 1 0-0 2. Totals: 17 6-8 42.
Chrisman `6 `0 `0 `9 `— `15
Georgetown-Ridge Farm `16 `12 `10 `4 `— `42
3-pointers — Chrisman 1 (Tevebaugh 1). Georgetown-Ridge Farm 2 (Roberts 2). Total fouls — Chrisman 7, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 6. Fouled out — none.
Records — Chrisman 2-10 overall, 0-3 in the Vermilion Valley Conference. Georgetown-Ridge Farm 6-12 overall, 1-7 in the VVC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.