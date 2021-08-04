DANVILLE — It has been said that good things happen to good people.
Danville Dans manager Eric Coleman is a believer and he also thinks that hard-working baseball players earn their opportunities.
In Tuesday's regular-season home finale against the Terre Haute Rex, those two philosophies came together on one swing of the bat.
Kade Snell, a left-handed pitcher for Danville Dans from Auburn University, made his very first appearance at the plate in the eighth inning with Danville leading 14-5.
"I didn't know what to think,'' said Snell about getting the opportunity to pinch-hit. "They started playing my walkup song and all of that stuff. I'm not a hitter. I haven't swung a bat in a competitive game since my senior year (2020) of high school.''
Snell took the first three pitches from Terre Haute reliever Kyle Harbison, a catcher that was making his second appearance as a pitcher this summer.
With a 2-1 count, Snell connected with the fourth offering from Harbison lining a 2-run homer over the right-field fence. It was a walk-off blast for Snell as the Dans defeated the Rex 16-5 in eight innings because of the 10-run mercy rule before a season-high crowd of 6,027 at Danville Stadium.
And, it was complete pandemonium in the stands and on the field when Snell rounded third. His teammates were waiting for the sophomore-to-be to touch home plate before completing engulfing him.
"When I hit it, I didn't think it was going over,'' Snell admitted. "That's what I didn't do anything fancy out of the batters' box, I just took off for first base.
"Once I realized that it went over the wall, it was just an unreal feeling.''
Not bad for someone that hadn't taken a live at-bat in about 18 months.
And when he did he hit his last home run?
"That would have been in my junior year of high school, spring of 2019,'' Snell said.
So, why did Coleman have Snell pinch-hit in that situation?
"Kade has put in the time and the work this summer. He is a great kid that never complains. He knows his role, whether that has been as a starter or a reliever this summer,'' Coleman said. "He comes to the ballpark ready to get better every day. So, he was the first guy that I thought about rewarding with that opportunity.
"We had a big enough lead and we had the (designated hitter) coming to the plate. That was the perfect situation and he just happened to hit the ball out to end the game.''
While Tuesday's opportunity was Snell's first live at-bat in a game this season, Coleman said that the Danville pitchers have taken batting practice a few times this summer.
"Any time, we get a shutout or we win five games in a row, the pitchers get a chance to take BP,'' he said. "As a matter of fact, they got into the cage today.''
So, where does hitting a walk-off homer rank in Snell's activities this summer?
"I would say that it's the cherry on top,'' Snell said. "But, honestly, everything this summer has gone exactly how I wanted it to go. I have bonded with people from all over the country. I can now say that I have buddies from California, Washington, Texas, Florida, Kentucky and so many other places.
"It's been so much fun getting to gel with those guys and play baseball this summer.''
Everything about Tuesday night was fun for the Dans as they pounded out 20 hits.
"It doesn't matter who Terre Haute ran out there on the mound, you still have to put the ball in play,'' Coleman said. "It helps everyone when you can score 16 runs on 20 hits.''
Cole Heath (1-3) earned his first win of the summer, allowing just two runs in 5.1 innings.
While the regular season for the Dans will end tonight in Terre Haute with their final game against Rex at Bob Warn Field, it's not quite the end of the summer baseball season.
On Sunday, the Dans secured a spot in the Prospect League Playoffs as Danville, which is guaranteed to finish second in both halves of the Wabash River Division standings, will play the Lafayette Aviators, the champion of both halves, in a single-game playoff at Loeb Stadium in Lafayette.
"Our first goal this week was to keep everyone healthy for Thursday,'' Coleman said. "We still need to get some guys at-bats and innings before the season ends and the main thing is that we want to compete and keep getting better.
"There are still some individual and team goals that we are trying to accomplish this summer.''
One of those individual goals is a possible Prospect League record for stolen bases. Danville's Johnathon Thomas had three steals in Tuesday's game raising his season total to 39, moving him within five of former Danville Dans Zach Huffins, who stole 44 bases back in 2018.
