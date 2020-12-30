BLOOMINGTON – Lucedale, Mississippi, (pop. 3,134) is a small town about 20 miles from the Alabama border. A 1950s style gas pump adorns the front of the Chamber of Commerce, which is not too far from the Walmart Super Center.
It is here where Indiana senior wide receiver Ty Fryfogle was raised and starred at wide receiver at George County High School. Many in town thought Ty would follow his dad, Trey Fryfogle’s footsteps, stay closer to home and play at Ole Miss.
Which would have been the case had IU receivers coach Grant Heard not left Ole Miss for Bloomington in 2017.
Fryfogle’s trust in Heard has paid huge dividends. The 6-foot-2, 214-pound Fryfogle has enjoyed a breakout senior season at IU, earning third-team, AP All-American and Big Ten receiver of the year honors with 34 catches for 687 yards and seven TDs. On Saturday, Fryfogle will face his home-state team in what likely will be his final career college game when the No. 7 Hoosiers play Ole Miss in Tampa, Florida, at the Outback Bowl (12:30 p.m., ABC).
“It’s a blessing,” Fryfogle said. “I just want to finish off the season the right way with this football team, get the win.”
If there is any extra incentive for Fryfogle playing against Ole Miss, he isn’t showing it. Fryfogle has relatives and friends on the Ole Miss team, including his cousin, Ole Miss junior defensive back Jackwaize Walker.
“He’s been talking a lot about this game,” Fryfogle said. “We talk every night about it. I’m excited to play him. I’ve got a friend who plays receiver, Dontario Drummond, also a friend who plays tight end, Chase Rogers. I know all those guys pretty well, so it’s going to be exciting to see all those guys lined up across from me.”
Trey Fryfogle played two seasons as a wide receiver at Ole Miss, finishing his career with 18 catches for 194 yards and one TD. He also was teammates at Ole Miss with Heard, who went on from his college career at receiver to two NFL seasons with the San Francisco 49ers and Pittsburgh Steelers.
Heard developed a connection with the Fryfogle family based on their similar roots. Heard grew up in Lake Jackson, Mississippi, a small town in the western part of the state.
“I knew he had the ability,” Heard said. “I had to play him as a true freshman, which for him probably wasn’t the best thing to happen, but because of injuries he had to play, but knowing where he comes from, knowing his work ethic, there’s something in him that I really liked.
“I was going to take him at Ole Miss before I left, and because of the relationship he followed me up to Indiana and just because (of) the hard work he’s put in it’s panned out for him. But I always thought he had the potential to be a very special player.”
Heard wasn’t the only one who saw the talent in Fryfogle. George County football coach Matt Caldwell noticed Fryfogle’s athletic ability during a basketball game in his junior year.
“He took a ball on the baseline and went up and did a two-handed reverse down between his legs and brought it back up behind his head and dunked it,” Caldwell said. “I was like, wow, you know, this kid just jumped 3 or 4 foot off the floor and did something you don’t see high school kids normally do at 6-2.”
In 2016, Fryfogle helped lead George County to its first state playoff appearance in six years, making 52 catches for 952 yards with 10 TDs to earn all-state honors.
“He got better each week,” Caldwell said. “He really, really devoted himself to be the best football player he could. Of course, you look at him now and he’s doing tremendous, and that has a lot to do with his work ethic and his attitude and how he carries himself, and you could see those things when he was in high school.”
Fryfogle generated interest from all schools within the state, including Mississippi State and Southern Mississippi.
“His relationship with Coach Heard was a lot in the recruiting process,” Caldwell said. “Some of the schools in the state slacked off a little, but seeing what Ty has grown (into) as a player and a man I’m sure the big three schools in Mississippi are kind of asking themselves now what were we thinking? Why didn’t we stay on this guy? I can’t answer that question, but I know that Ty has found a home up there in Indiana, and he’s done really, really well.”
Caldwell, a former Mississippi State offensive lineman, would have been rooting against Ole Miss in the Outback Bowl regardless of the opponent. But Caldwell said his connection with Fryfogle will add even more incentive to pull for the Hooisers, and he said plenty of the wide receiver's friends and family in Lucedale will root hard for him as well.
“Watching him play this year against Ohio State and how well he did and those type of things -- and I don’t think he’s reached his peak yet,” Caldwell said. “I think there’s still more in there. I don’t know about his draft status or stock or any of that stuff, but I do know this, whoever gets him he’s going to be better in three or four years than he is right now because he’s got the drive and desire to do that.
“We’re just awful proud of him. I can say that, and I can’t say enough good things about him. He’s that good of a football player, and he’s that good of a guy, too.”
MULLEN FWAA ALL-AMERICAN
Indiana sophomore cornerback Tiawan Mullen was named a first-team All-American by the Football Writers Association of American. He’s the first first-team FWAA All-American cornerback in IU football history.
Mullen continued his development during a sophomore season that included three interceptions, 36 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and four pass breakups. Mullen leads all Big Ten defensive backs in sacks and tackles for loss. As a freshman, Mullen led the Big Ten in pass breakups with 13.
Mullen, a Fort Lauderdale, Florida, native is second on the Hoosiers to safety Jamar Johnson (9) with eight career takeaways (three INT, three FF, two FR).
Also Wednesday, IU football coach Tom Allen was runner up for AP national college football coach of the year, behind Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell.
