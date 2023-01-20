PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Vermilion County Boys Tournament
At Mary Miller Gym
Pool A — Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 2-0, Hoopeston Area 1-1, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0-2
Pool B — Salt Fork 3-0, Oakwood 2-1, Westville 1-2, Armstrong-Potomac 0-3
Saturday, Jan. 14 games
Hoopeston Area 59, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 31
Oakwood 60, Westville 35
Salt Fork 59, Armstrong-Potomac 37
Tuesday, Jan. 17 games
Oakwood 77, Armstrong-Potomac 45
Salt Fork 43, Westville 41
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 83, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 29
Thursday, Jan. 19 games
Westville 60, Armstrong-Potomac 53
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 57, Hoopeston Area 36
Salt Fork 57, Oakwood 24
Saturday, Jan. 21 games
Fifth Place game: Westville vs. Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 5 p.m.
Third Place Game: Hoopeston Area vs. Oakwood, 6:30 p.m.
Championship Game: Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin vs. Salt Fork, 8 p.m.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Vermilion County Girls Tournament
At Mary Miller Gym
Pool A — Salt Fork 2-0, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 1-1, Westville 0-2
Pool B — Armstrong-Potomac 3-0, Oakwood 1-2, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 1-2, Hoopeston Area 1-2,
Friday, Jan. 13 games
Georgetown-Ridge Farm 53, Westville 25
Hoopeston Area 39, Oakwood 32
Armstrong-Potomac 35, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 33
Monday, Jan. 16 games
Oakwood 32, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 24
Armstrong-Potomac 42, Hoopeston Area 27
Salt Fork 51, Westville 16
Wednesday, Jan. 18 games
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 49, Hoopeston Area 39
Salt Fork 26, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 16
Armstrong-Potomac 35, Oakwood 18
Friday, Jan. 20 games
Fifth Place game: Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 38, Westville 25
Third Place Game: Georgetown-Ridge Farm 43, Oakwood 42
Championship Game: Salt Fork 45, Armstrong-Potomac 24
Championship Game
At Mary Miller Gym
Salt Fork 45, Armstrong-Potomac 24
Salt Fork (45) — Macie Russell 2 2-2 6, Karlie Cain 0 0-0 0, Brycie Hird 0 0-0, Kendall Cooley 3 0-0 6, Bracie Hird 1 0-0 2, Alexa Jamison 11 2-5 27, Shelby McGee 1 0-0 2, Karlie McGee 0 0-0 0, Kendyl Hurt 0 2-2 2, Sailor Pacot 0 0-0 0, Brianna Filicsky 0 0-0 0, Zuzu Abudayya 0 0-0 0, Rozlyn Maring 0 0-0 0, Payton Cox 0 -0 0, Madison Tucker 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 4-7 45.
Armstrong-Potomac (24) — Brynn Spencer 0 0-0 0, Lily Jameson 1 0-0 3, Kyla Bullington 3 0-0 6, Zoe Turner 0 0-0 0, Cami Saltsgaver 3 1-2 7, McKenna Ackermann 1 0-0 2, Cala Reifsteck 0 0-0 0, Gigi Mulvaney 2 2-2 6. Totals: 10 3-4 24.
Salt Fork;18;9;10;8;—;45
A-P;6;5;8;5;— ;24
3-point field goals — Salt Fork 3 (Jamison 3); Armstrong-Potomac 1 (Jameson). Total fouls — Salt Fork 10, Armstrong-Potomac 13. Fouled out — Jameson. Technical fouls — none.
Third Place
At Mary Miller Gym
Georgetown-Ridge Farm 43, Oakwood 42
Geo-RF (43) — Kendall Roberts 5 2-4 16, J'Lynn Waltz 1 2-3 4, Savannah Cunningham 1 0-2 2, Peyton McComas 1 0-0 2, Sydney Spesard 3 3-4 9, Bryleigh Collom 1 0-0 2, Addi Spesard 1 6-6 8. Totals: 13 13-19 43
Oakwood (42) — Rylee Wright 2 0-1 4, Jaydah Arrowsmith 2 0-0 4, Bella Bradford 0 0-0 0, Sam Dunavan 0 1-2 1, Kalie Tison 1 0-0 2, Addie Wright 11 1-1 23, Gracie Hanner 0 0-0 0, Cherokee Hanner 3 2-6 8, Mady Nicoson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 5-9 422.
Geo-RF;11;10;8;14;—;43
Oakwood;10;6;14;12 ;— ;42
3-point field goals — Geo-RF 4 (Roberts 4). Total fouls — Geo-RF 14, Oakwood 16. Fouled out — Arrowsmith. Technical fouls — none.
Fifth Place Game
At Mary Miller Gym
Bismarck-Henning/Armstrong-Potomac 38, Westville 25
BHRA (38) — Aubrey Peters 3 0-0 6, Alina Reifsteck 1 0-0 2, Morgan Bozarth 0 0-0 0, Natalie Clapp 1 0-0 2, Marleigh Schmit 1 -0 2, Beth McMahon 5 0-1 12, Mayzee Myers 0 0-0 0, Ava Acton 1 0-0 2, Draycee Nelson 3 0-0 6, Mikayla Cox 3 0-0 6. Totals: 18 0-1 38.
Westville (25) — Lani Gondzur 3 1-2 7, Lydia Gondzur 3 1-3 7, Emma Schluter 0 0-0 0, McKynzie Carico 0-0 0, Lainey Wichtowski 1 0-1 2, Hadley Jones 0 1-2 1, Madison Jones 0 0-3 0, Anne Blokey 0 0-0 0, Ariel Clarkston 1 0-0 2, Aubrie Jenkins 3 0-5 6. Totals: 11 3-16 25.
BHRA;9;9;14;6;—;38
Westville;6;5;10;4;— ;25
3-point field goals — BHRA 2 (McMahon 2). Total fouls — BHRA 14, Westville 12. Fouled out — McGee, Reed, Warner, Saehler. Technical fouls — none.
