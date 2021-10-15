PREP BOYS TENNIS
IHSAA State Quarterfinals
At Greencastle, Ind.
Zionsville 5, Covington 0
Singles — Cole Chappelle (Z) def. Evan Norton 6-0, 6-1, Steven Narva (Z) def. Calvin Springer 4-6, 7-5, 10-7, Peyton Guider (Z) def. Urban Roarks 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles — Ryan Betz-William Cramer (Z) def. Myles Potter-Nolan Potter 6-2., 6-3. Jonah Everson-Emerson Holifield (Z) def. Emmett Reynolds-Jackson Kindell 6-0, 6-2.
Records — Zionsville 18-3 overall, Covington 16-1.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Westville
Westville 2, Schlarman Academy 0
Schlarman`8`7
Westville`25`25
Westville Statistical leaders
Kills — Jasmyn Meeker 10, Ella Miller 4, Maddison Appl 3, Chloe Brant 2, Hadley Cox. Assists — Cox 10, Lydia Gondzur 8. Service aces — Meeker 4, Miller 3, Brant 2, Rylee Jones. Digs — Miller 6, Kelsie High 4, Cox, Brant, Gondzur
At Georgetown
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 2, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 1
BHRA`25`23`25
GRF`23`25`22
Geo-RF Statistical leaders
Kills — Sierra Cunningham 6, Trinity Collins 5, Camryen Sloan 3, J'Lynn Waltz 3, Makaelyn Lagacy 2, Gentry Howard 2. Assists — Makaelyn Lagacy 15. Service aces — Collins 3, Lagacy 3, Kendall Roberts 3, Howard 2, Cunningham 2, Waltz 2. Digs — Waltz 9, Addison Spesard 4, Howard 4.
At Armstrong
Armstrong-Potomac 2, Chrisman 0
Chrisman`23`25`19
A-P`25`13`25
Armstrong-Potomac Statistical leaders
Kills — Kyla Bullington 14, Mattie Kennel 8, Lily Jameson 3, Gracie Gordon 2. Blocks — Gordon 4, Bullington 2, Jameson 2. Assists — Jameson 28. Service aces — Madelyn Hudson 4. Digs — Jameson 5, Bullington 2.
Records — Armstrong-Potomac 17-9 overall, 8-3 in Vermilion Valley Conference
At Covington, Ind.
IHSAA Class 1A Sectional
Lafayette Central Catholic 3, Covington 2
LCC`25`19`25`16`15
Covington`23`25`19`25`8
Covington Statistical leaders
Kills — Amber Cruser 18, Holly Linville 13, Alex Sutherlin 13, Lauren Vale 7. Assists — Karsyn Engle 54. Digs — Sutherling 23, Cruser 18, Paige Messmore 13.
Records — Covington 19-10.
At Rossville, Ind.
Clinton Prairie 3, Seeger 2
Clinton Prairie`22`25`25`16`15
Seeger`25`20`22`25`8
Seeger Statistical leaders
Kills — Riley Shrader 22, Paige Laffoon 11, Anna Moore 5, Aubry Cole 4, Addie Shrader 4. Assists — Ashby 48. Digs — Ashby 22, Moore 19, Addie Shrader 18, Cole 16, Laffoon 14, Riley Shrader 13.
Records — Seeger 20-10 overall.
