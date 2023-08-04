LEGION BASEBALL
Great Midwest Regional
At Midland, Mich.
Linwood, Mich. 13, Danville Post 210 Speakers 7
Danville`011`311`0`— `7 `10` 0
Linwood`200`0(10)1`x`—`13`11`1
WP — Jacob Kolwalski. LP — Kollin Asbury. Two or more hits — D: Drew Wichtowski, Dalton Hobick, Drew Pinkston L: Chase Raymond 3, Lucas Mead, Addison Vallad. 2B — D: Hobick L: Connor Dee, Colin Dee, Vallas. HR — L: Raymond 2. RBIs — D: Hobick 2, Landon Haurez 2, Wichtowsko, Gavin Parkerson, Josh Young L: Raymond 4, Connor Dee 3, Mead 2, Payton Guilbeaux, Vallas, Colin Dee, Brayden Simmon.
Records — Post 210 Speakers 35-9.
HORSESHOES
Danville Horseshoe League
Aug. 3 results
Team`W`L
Shoe Guys`23`13
Stormy Oaks`20.5`15.5
Block Drywall`20.5`15.5
Nutrien Ag`18`18
3 Ringers 3`15.5`20.5
Bucking Broncos`9.5`20.5
High 50-Shoe Games
Bob Vandivier`115`114`109
Butch Meeker`90`86`70
Loren Douglas`81`76`62
Mike Schroeder`75`67
Mickie Peterson`72`61
Ron Umbarger`71`62
Bob Block`63
Oliver Buford`62
Jack Moore`60
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.