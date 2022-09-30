Local
PREP GIRLS GOLF At Champaign IHSA Class 1A Tournament At Lincolnshire Fields C.C. (Par 72)
Team results — 1. Mahomet-Seymour 350, 2. Tuscola 408, 3. Paris 439, 4. Villa Grove 443, 5. Monticello 449, 6. St. Thomas More 492, 7. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 506, 8. Blue Ridge 584
Medalist — Ashley Winters (MS) 70.
Advancing Individuals — Amelia Birge (Salt Fork) 96, Haile Heinz (GCMS) 97, Ashley Wells (STM) 98, Ella Schweighart (VG) 1-6, Addison Finet (M) 110, Cheyenne Lutz (Schlarman Academy) 109, Logan Lillard (VG) 109, Megan Allen (M) 109, Ona Pellicer (Oakland) 111, Taylor Page (Hoopeston Area) 112
Salt Fork — Birge 96
Schlarman — Lutz 109.
Hoopeston Area — Page 112, Anna Anderson 133
Westville — Katelyn Callahan 124, Brooklyn McCoy 150, Faith VanCamp 176
PREP BOYS TENNIS
IHSAA Sectional
At Veedersburg, Ind.
Covington 3, Fountain Central 2
Singles — Evan Norton (C) def. Skyler Hoagland 6-0, 6-1. Gabe McCollum (FC) def. Urban Roarks 6-1, 6-3. Emmett Reynolds (C) def. Noah Armstrong 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.
Doubles — Jackson Kindell-Myles Potter (C) def. Lukas Miller-Koby Wolf 6-1, 6-0. Wes Jackson-Brayden Prickett (FC) def. Bieron Saliji-Carson Schaeffer 6-0, 6-3
Records — Covington 12-3 overall, Fountain Central 14-2.
IHSAA Sectional
At Veedersburg, Ind.
Covington 4, Benton Central 1
Singles — Evan Norton (C) def. Logan Hardebeck 6-0, 6-2. Urban Roarks (C) def. Adrian Torres 6-4, 6-1. Baylon Holmes (BC) def. Emmett Reynolds 6-4, 6-0.
Doubles — Jackson Kindell-Myles Potter (C) def. Ryan Foster-Tyler Klemme. Carson Schaeffer-Bieron Saliji (C) def. Caleb Gobel-Carson Goodman 6-1, 6-4.
Records — Covington 11-3 overall.
IHSAA Sectional
At Veedersburg, Ind.
Fountain Central 3, Seeger 2
Singles — Thomas Lemming (S) def. Skyler Hoagland 6-3, 6-2. Christian Holland (S) def. Gabe McCollum 6-3, 6-2. Noah Armstrong (FC) def. Kaiden Peterson 6-3, 6-2.
Doubles — Lukas Miller-Koby Wolf (FC) def. Caleb Edwards-Dylan Walters 7-5, 4-6, 7-5. Wes Jackson-Brayden Prickett (FC) def. Peyton Reynolds-Kyle Swank 6-3, 6-1.
Records — Fountain Central 13-1 overall, Seeger 6-10 overall.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Westville
Westville 2, Salt Fork 0
Salt Fork‘15‘20
Westville‘25‘25
Westville Statistical leaders
Kills — Ella Miller 10, Lilly Meeker 10, Maddison Apple 5, Molly Doggett 2, Lainey Wichtowski 2, Lydia Gondzur. Blocks — Miller 2, Appl 2, Meeker. Assists — Wichtowski 26, Gondzur 2, Aubrie Jenkins. Service aces — Meeker 2, Doggett 2. Digs — Jenkins 8, Wichtowski 5, Gondzur 5, Miller 2, Meeker.
At Gilman
Armstrong-Potomac 2, Iroquois West 0
A-P‘25‘25
Iroquois West‘15‘20
Armstrong-Potomac Statistical leaders
Kills — Ella Lund 5, Kyla Bullington 5, Gigi Mulvaney 5, Gracie Gordon 3, Lily Jameson 3. Blocks — Gordon 2, Lund, Bullington, Mulvaney. Assists — Jameson 17. Service aces — Tinley Parkerson 6. Digs — Cami Howie 12, Jameson 6, Parkerson 5.
Records — A-P 13-9-1 overall, 4-3 in Vermilion Valley Conference.
At Attica, Ind.
Covington 3, Attica 0
Covington‘25‘27‘25
Attica‘12‘25‘12
Covington Statistical leaders
Kills — Maddix Minick 15, Alex Sutherlin 9, Micah Stonecipher 5. Blocks — Minick 2. Assists — Peyton Brown 36. Service aces — Brown 2. Digs — Sutherlin 17.
Records — Covington 15-12 overall, 6-0 in Wabash River Conference.
At West Lebanon, Ind.
Seeger 3, Riverton Parke 0
R. Parke‘11‘12‘19
Seeger‘25‘25‘25
Seeger Statistical leaders
Kills — Chase Lemming 16, Paige Laffoon 11, Aubry Cole 8, Rylea Wetz 5. Assists — Anna Moore 31. Digs — Addie Shrader 29, Laffoon 18, Lemming 9, Cole 8.
Records — Seeger 12-10 overall, 6-1 in Wabash River Conference.
