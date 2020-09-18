PREP BOYS GOLF

At Danville

At Turtle Run G.C. (Par 36)

Team results — 1. Champaign Central 182, 2. Danville 218.

Medalist — Wade Schacht (CC) 39

Champaign Central (182) — Schacht 39, Charlie Cekander 45, Connor Clifton 48, Ben Bandy 50, Kendall Crawford 50, Luke Livingston 51

Danville (218) — Ben Omark 54, Cabot McLauglin 54, Coleman Jessup 54, Bodyn Gagnon 56, Zach Spencer 56, Ryan Jaruseski 60.

MEN’S COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY

At Normal

Heartland College Invitational

Danville Area Community College — 17. Ricky Oakley 29:10, 19. Lenox Li 19:14, 27. Cameron Helka 30:07, 33. Ethan Barnes 31:52, 34. David Enjambre 31:53, 35. Michael Moreman 32:06, 47. Ben Dowers 40:26

WOMEN’S COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY

At Normal

Heartland College Invitational

Danville Area Community College — 23. Grace Davis 23:45, 34. Madison Bilstad 25:37.

