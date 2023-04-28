PREP BASEBALL
At Milford
Milford 10, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 1
BHRA`010`000`0`— `1 `7` 0
Milford`082`000`x`—`10`10`1
WP — Beau Wright. LP — Tuff Elson. Two or more hits — BHRA: Owen Miller 3 M: Adin Portwood, Max Cook, Wright, Payton Harwood. 2B — M: Caleb Clutteur. RBIs — BHRA: Miller M: Cool 2, Harwood 2, Clutteur, Wright.
At Veedersburg, Ind.
Fountain Central 8, Covington 7
Covington`120`220`0`— `7 `9` 10
F. Central`005`300`x`—`8`10`5
WP — Luke Foxworthy. LP — Karver Fye. Two or more hits — C: Gage Pearman 3, Cian Moore FC: Luke Foxworthy, Owen Acton, Nolan Acton. 2B — C: Hill, Moore. 3B — FC: Owen Acton. RBIs — FC: Fye, Moore, Kyven Hill FC: Lukas Miller 2, Owen Acton.
At Clinton, Ind.
South Vermillion 2, Seeger 1
Seeger`100`000`0`— `1 `7` 2
S. Vermillion`001`100`x`—`2`4`0
WP — Parker Weir. LP —Christian Holland. Two or more hits — S: Noah Stephen 3, Caleb Edwards. 2B — S: Edwards, Stephen SV: Brayden Richardson. RBIs — S: Stephen SV: Dallas Coleman, Richardson.
PREP SOFTBALL
At Westville
Westville 5, Salt Fork 2
Salt Fork `000 `011 `0 `— `2 `6 `2
Westville `101 `201 `x `— `5 `10 `0
WP — Abby Sabalaskey. LP — Kendyl Hurt. Two or more hits — Salt Fork: Alexa Jamison 2, Macie Russell 2. Westville: Laney Cook 2, Ariel Clarkston 2, Lilly Kiesel 2. 2B — Salt Fork: Jamison 2, Hurt. Westville: Cook 2, Clarkston, Kiesel. HR — Westville: Abby Sabalaskey, Jazmyn Bennett. RBIs — Salt Fork: Jamison, Ava Ringstrom. Westville: Sabalaskey, Cook, Kiesel, Bennett, Izzy Sliva.
Records — Salt Fork 16-7 overall, 6-2 in the Vermilion Valley Conference. Westville 18-3 overall, 7-0 in the VVC.
At Paris
Paris 3, Westville 2
Westville`000`000`2`— `2 `7` 2
Paris`000`000`1`—`3`5`2
WP — Smith. LP — Lily Kiesel. Two or more hits — W: Madison Jones P: Thompson. 2B — P: Thompson 2, Minor. RBIs — W: Jones, Jazmyn Bennett P: Thompson, Minor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.