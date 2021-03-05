PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
IHSAA Class 2A Sectional Semifinal
At Veedersburg, Ind.
Rossville 65, Seeger 47
Rossville (65) — Shaw 8 5-6 22, Kal. Del Real 0 0-0 0, L. Meeks 3 1-2 7, Douglas 7 3-4 21, J. Cornell 3 2-2 9, Bray 0 0-0 0, Kad. Del Real 1 0-0 3, Geheb 0 0-0 0, D. Cornell 0 1-2 1, O. Meeks 0 0-0 0, Cornell 0 0-0 0, Jacoby 1 0-0 2. Totals: 23 12-16 65.
Seeger (47) — Rayce Carr 1 0-0 2, Logan McFatridge 0 0-0 0, Jorden Gates 2 2-5 6, Drew Holland 3 2-2 9, Luke Pluimer 0 0-0 0, Jarred Gates 0 0-0 0, Kaiden Peterson 0 0-0 0, Kolton Pearson 4 1-4 10, Elijah Green 1 0-1 2, Owen Snedeker 3 0-0 6, Christian Holland 2 3-4 9, Peyton Reynolds 1 0-0 3. Totals: 17 8-16 47.
Rossville;7;21;21;16;—;65
Seeger;5;8;17;17;— ;47
3-point field goals — Rossville 7 (Douglas 4, Shaw, J. Cornell, Kad. Del Real); Seeger 5 (Christian Holland 2, Reynolds, Pearson, Drew Holland). Total fouls — Rossville 15, Seeger 17. Fouled out — Carr, Snedeker. Technical fouls — none.
FROM THURSDAY
At Westville
Oakwood 64, Westville 39
Oakwood (64) — Brevin Wells 5 1-3 14, Gaven Clouse 2 0-0 4, Griffin Trees 1 0-0 3, Isiah Ruch 4 3-4 11, Grant Powell 0 0-0 0, Josh Young 9 0-0 18, Josh Ruch 1 0-0 2, Dalton Hobick 3 0-0 8, Tanner Pichon 1 0-0 2, Bryson Myers 0 2-2 2. Totals: 26 6-9 64.
Westville (39) — Cole Maxwell 4 2-4 13, Landen Haurez 0 0-0 0, Will Terry 1 2-2 5, Luke Johnson 2 0-0 6, Kenny Clarkston 1 0-0 2, Kamden Maddox 4 0-0 10, Bryce Burnett 1 1-2 3, Drew Watchtowsel 1 0-0 2. Totals: 14 5-8 39.
Oakwood;20;16;14;14;—;64
Westville;5;10;10;14;— ;39
3-point field goals — Oakwood 6 (Wells 3, Hobick 2, Trees); Westville 6 (Johnson 2, Maddox 2, Terry, Maxwell). Total fouls — Oakwood 8, Westville 10. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
At Armstrong
Hoopeston Area 56, Armstrong-Potomac 45
Hoopeston Area (56) — Chris Catron 3 5-10 11, Ben Brown 7 7-10 22, Nick Hofer 3 2-2 11, Anthony Zamora 3 0-5 7, Derek Drayer 2 0-0 5. Totals: 18 14-27 56.
Armstrong-Potomac (45) — Kollin Asbury 8 3-4 20, Brady Howard 3 1-2 7, Gavin Parkerson 0 0-0 0, Luke Gordon 3 3-4 9, Jayce Townsend 1 4-5 6, Rylee Showalter 1 0-0 3. Totals: 16 11-15 45.
Hoopeston; 13; 19; 11; 13; —; 56
A-P; 17; 13; 4; 11; —; 45
3-pointers — Hoopeston Area 6 (Hofer 3, Brown 1, Zamora 1, Drayer 1). Armstrong-Potomac 2 (Asbury 1, Showalter 1). Total fouls — Hoopeston Area 12, Armstrong-Potomac 19. Fouled out — Parkerson, Gordon.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
FROM THURSDAY
At Fithian
Westville 46, Oakwood 45
Westville (46) — Hadley Cox 4 0-0 9, Lydia Gondzur 5 0-0 11, Makenzie Kantout 0 0-0 0, Emma Myers 4 1-1 9, Mackenyzee Woodard 2 0-0 4, Ariel Clarkston 0 0-0 0, Chloe Brant 4 4-4 13. Totals: 19 5-5 46.
Oakwood (45) — Aaliyah Denius 5 0-0 10, Karsen Rupp 2 4-5 8, Tiffany Paris 3 0-0 6, Kalie Tison 0 0-0 0, Addie Wright 7 2-5 16, Ashlynn Pinnick 2 1-2 5. Totals: 19 7-12 45.
Westville;4;15;12;15;—;46
Oakwood;20;9;8;4;—;45
3-point field goals — Westville 3 (Cox, Gondzur, Brant). Total fouls — Westville 13, Oakwood 10. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
