PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
At St Joseph
Oakwood 48, Schlarman Academy 36
Oakwood (48) — Josh Ruch 2 0-0 4, Brody Taflinger 4 4-6 12, Dalton Hobick 3 2-2 8, Jackson Dudley 3 1-2 9, Tanner Pichon 3 0-1 6, Alec Harrison 3 3-7 9. Totals: 18 20-28 48.
Schlarman (36) — Jerry Reed 3 4-7 10, Keison Peoples 3 0-2 7, Jerrius Atkinson 3 0-1 6, Ricky Soderstrom 0 0-0 0, C.L. Dye 2 1-2 5, Chris Brown 1 0-0 2, Jamarrea McNeals 3 0-1 6. Totals: 15 5-13 36.
Oakwood;10;7;12;19;—;48
Schlarman;7;7;11;11;— ;36
3-point field goals — Oakwood 2 (Dudley 2); Schlarman 1 (Peoples). Total fouls — Oakwood 15, Hometown 24. Fouled out — Harrison. Technical fouls — none.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
At St. Joseph
St. Joseph-Ogden 44, Danville 14
Danville (14) — Mackenzie Blanden 0 0-2 0, Aleeyah Rudy 0 0-0 0, Berryhill 0 0-0 0, Cheyenne Walls 0 2-2 2, Diamond Landfair 0 0-2 0, Amara McFarland 1 0-0 2, Parker 0 1-2 1, Layla Johnson 2 1-2 5, Dejahne Taylor 0 1-2 1, Foley 0 1-6 1, Gianna Winston 1 0-0 2. Totals: 4 6-18 14.
St. Joseph-Ogden (44) — Sammy Uden 0 0-0 0, Addie Sebbegruch 5 3-7 13, Olivia Baltzell 0 1-2 1, Katie Ericksen 0 0-3 0, Addison Frick 2 2-3 7, Taylor Hug 2 0-0 4, Kaytlyn Baker 1 1-2 3, Addie Brooks 0 0-0 0, Timera Blackburn 0 0-0 0, Sarah Kearney 0 0-0 0, Addy Martinie 8 0-1 16, Kayla Osterbur 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 7-18 44.
Danville;2;4;5;3;—;14
St. Joseph-Ogden;13;9;13;9;— ;44
3-point field goals — St. Joseph-Ogden 1 (Frick). Total fouls — Danville 15, St. Joseph-Ogden 17. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
At Fithian
Oakwood 50, Rantoul 21
Rantoul (21) — Williams 0 2-2 2, Espinoza 0 0-0 0, Roger 3 2-4 8, Poker 2 0-0 4, Vermillion 0 0-0 0, Roseman 1 0-1 2, Ortiz 0 0-0 0, Betencourt 2 0-0 5, Emery 0 0-0 0. Totals: 8 4-7 21.
Oakwood (50) — Jaydah Arrowsmith 3 2-4 10, Bella Bradford 0 2-7 2, Nikita Taylor 4 3-5 11, Sam Dunavan 1 0-0 2, Kalie Tison 0 0-0 0, Addie Wright 5 6-8 16, Cherokee Hanner 1 4-14 6, Mady Nicoson 1 1-2 3, Gracie Hanner 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 18-30 50.
Rantoul;6;9;4;2;—;21
Oakwood;10;19;11;10;— ;50
3-point field goals — Rantoul 1 (Betencourt); Oakwood 2 (Arrowsmith 2). Total fouls — Rantoul 24, Oakwood 11. Fouled out — Williams, Vermillion, Tison. Technical fouls — none.
At Chrisman
Westville 39, Chrisman 37
Westville (39) — Lani Gondzur 0 3-4 3, Lydia Gondzur 4 4-9 13, Hadley Jones 0 0-0 0, Maddie Appl 5 0-0 10, Ariel Clarkston 2 2-6 6, Aubrie Jenkins 2 3-4 7. Totals: 13 12-23 39.
Chrisman (37) — Alivia Brinkley 3 3-5 11, Taylor Jones 1 0-0 3, Whitnie Haton 0 0-0 0, Jaidyn Alexander 2 1-2 5, Olivia Radke 3 0-0 9, Bailey Presslor 1 0-0 2, Peyton Reason 0 0-0 0, McKenzie Mitchell 2 0-0 4, Addison Phipps 1 0-0 3. Totals: 13 4-7 37.
Westville;9;8;11;11;—;39
Chrisman;5;11;14;7;— ;37
3-point field goals — Westville 1 (Lydia Gondzur); Chrisman 7 (Radke 3, Brinkley 2, Jones, Phipps). Total fouls — Westville 8, Chrisman 17. Fouled out — none. Technical fouls — none.
PREP WRESTLING
At Danville
Unity 60, Danville 12
138 — Clark (U) won by forfeit. 145 — Marquan Shaw (D) pinned McGraw :55. 152 — Bailey (U) pinned Kaden Vance :11. 160 — Heath (U) pinned Tristan Poplous, 4:54. 170 — Root (U) pinned Phoenix Parker 1:38. 182 — Phillip Shaw IV (D) pinned Eastin, :48. 195 — Root (U) won by forfeit. 220 — Nosler (U) won by forfeit. 285 — Abrahamson (U) pinned Trevon Williams, :50. 106 — double forfeit. 113 — McCarter (U) won by forfeit. 120 — Lacavich (U) won by forfeit. 132 — Inman (U) pinned Josiah Williams 2:55.
Centennial 48, Danville 23
145 — Marquan Shaw (Dan) pinned Jacob Bailey 3:34. 152 — Nicholas Pianfetti (Cent) pinned Kaden Vance, 1:58. 160 — TJ Easter (Cent) pinned Tristan Poplous, 2:28. 170 — Phoenix Parker (Dan) pinned Israel Mbangi 4:47. 182 — Phillip Shaw IV (Dan) tech. fall Henry Spinella 22-5, 4:59. 195 — Brandon Harvey (Cent) won by forfeit. 220 — Jack Barnhart (Cent) won by forfeit. 285 — Braylen Lewis (Cent) won by injury default Trevon Williams. 106 — double forfeit. 113 — Mosiah Smith (Cent) won by forfeit. 120 — Jaiden Smith (Cent) won by forfeit. 126 — Ty Rangel (Dan) dec. Darrell Dugar 3-2. 132 — Josiah Williams (Dan) dec. Nehemie Mbangi 11-6. 138 — Trevor Schoonover (Cent) won by forfeit.
Records — Danville 0-2 overall.
