PREP BOYS SOCCER

From Thursday

At Ned Whitesell Field

Covington 3, Danville 2

Covington`2`1`—`3

Danville`2`0`—`2

First half

Danville — Leighton Arnett (assist Edwin Sanchez-Gonzalez), third minute

Danville — Moise York (assist Sanchez-Gonzalez), third minute.

Covington — Bradley Lewsader, 17th minute

Covington — Lewsander, 28th minute

Second half

Covington — Shea Springer (62nd minute)

Match statistics

Shots on goal — Covington 20, Danville 9. Keeper saves — Covington: Jack Stewart 7. Danville: Tyler Finley 16.

Records — Covington 2-3 overall. Danville 1-1 overall.

At Watseka

Oakwood/Salt Fork 11, Watseka 3

Oakwood/SF`8`3`—`11

Watseka`1`2`—`3

First half

W — Peter Miller

OSF — Grant Powell

OSF — Powell (assist Reef Pacot)

OSF — Saul Carrillo (Assist Pacot)

OSF — Macen Phillips (assist Powell)

OSF — Powell (assist Pacot)

OSF — Joe Lashuay (assist Phillips)

OSF — Brody Taflinger

OSF — Ty Smoot

Second half

W — Narciso Solorzano

W — Solorzano

OSF — Taflinger (assist Powell)

OSF — Dylan Diaz (assist Powell)

OSF — Tucker Pesek (assist Powell)

Game statistics

Shots on goal — Oakwood/SF 26, Westville 8. Keeper saves — OSF: Pacot 4, Josh Ruch 1; W: Nate Douglas 14, Angel Brittenham 1

Records — Oakwood/Salt Fork 2-1.

At Hoopeston

Hoopeston Area 4, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville 0

Geo-RF/Westville`0`0`—`0

Hoopeston`3`1`—`4

First half

HA — Isaias Diaz

HA — Talen Gredy

HA — Ben Brown

Second half

HA — Gredy (assist Diaz)

Game statistics

Keeper saves — HA: Owen Root 8

Records — Hoopeston Area 2-0 overall.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

From Thursday

At Danville

Fountain Central 2, Schlarman Academy 0

F. Central`25`25

Schlarman`15`15

Fountain Central Statistical leaders

Kills — Chloe Golia 10, Larissa Bowers 8, Maddie Medley 4, Lilli Fishero, Katie Brown, Kacey Kirkpatrick. Assists — Fishero 21. Service aces — Jerzi Hershberger 3, Golia, Hayleigh Elkins. Digs — Hershberger 15, Elkins 11 Golia 6, Rylee Simko 4, Fishero 3, Hannah Prickett.

At Bismarck

St. Joseph-Ogden 2, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 1

SJO`25`18`25

BHRA`14`25`13

BHRA Statistical leaders

Kills — Sophia Rome 7. Blocks — Ravyn Davis 9. Assists — Aubrey Peters 7, Ella McFarland 6. Digs — Macy Danner 9, Peters 7.

At Attica, Ind.

Hoopeston Area 3, Attica 1

Hoopeston`25`23`25`25

Attica`19`25`16`22

Hoopeston Area Statistical leaders

Kills — Bre Crose 13. Service aces — Kaitlynn Lange 8.

Records — Hoopeston Area 2-1 overall.

At Montezuma, Ind.

Chrisman 3, Riverton Parke 2

Chrisman`25`20`25`16`15

Riverton Parke`15`25`20`25`12

Chrisman Statistical leaders

Kills — Maecy Johnson 8, Kailey Phipps 4, Kendl Lemmon 3, Reese Anderson 3, Piper Knight. Blocks — Johnson 4, Phipps, Anderson. Assists — Brianna Bama 18, Phipps 2. Service aces — Phipps 4, Johnson 2, Anderson 2, Knight. Digs — Bama 15, Knight 9, Lemmon 8, Phipps 8, Johnson 8.

Records — Chrisman 1-1 overall.

At West Lebanon, Ind.

Crawfordsville 3, Seeger 0

Crawfordsville`25`25`25

Seeger`16`6`10

Seeger Statistical leaders

Kills — Riley Shrader 6, Paige Laffoon 4, Sophia Ashby 3 Assists — Ashby 13. Digs — Addie Shrader 10, Riley Shrader 9, Ashby 6.

Records — Seeger 4-4 overall.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you