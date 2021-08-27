PREP BOYS SOCCER
From Thursday
At Ned Whitesell Field
Covington 3, Danville 2
Covington`2`1`—`3
Danville`2`0`—`2
First half
Danville — Leighton Arnett (assist Edwin Sanchez-Gonzalez), third minute
Danville — Moise York (assist Sanchez-Gonzalez), third minute.
Covington — Bradley Lewsader, 17th minute
Covington — Lewsander, 28th minute
Second half
Covington — Shea Springer (62nd minute)
Match statistics
Shots on goal — Covington 20, Danville 9. Keeper saves — Covington: Jack Stewart 7. Danville: Tyler Finley 16.
Records — Covington 2-3 overall. Danville 1-1 overall.
At Watseka
Oakwood/Salt Fork 11, Watseka 3
Oakwood/SF`8`3`—`11
Watseka`1`2`—`3
First half
W — Peter Miller
OSF — Grant Powell
OSF — Powell (assist Reef Pacot)
OSF — Saul Carrillo (Assist Pacot)
OSF — Macen Phillips (assist Powell)
OSF — Powell (assist Pacot)
OSF — Joe Lashuay (assist Phillips)
OSF — Brody Taflinger
OSF — Ty Smoot
Second half
W — Narciso Solorzano
W — Solorzano
OSF — Taflinger (assist Powell)
OSF — Dylan Diaz (assist Powell)
OSF — Tucker Pesek (assist Powell)
Game statistics
Shots on goal — Oakwood/SF 26, Westville 8. Keeper saves — OSF: Pacot 4, Josh Ruch 1; W: Nate Douglas 14, Angel Brittenham 1
Records — Oakwood/Salt Fork 2-1.
At Hoopeston
Hoopeston Area 4, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville 0
Geo-RF/Westville`0`0`—`0
Hoopeston`3`1`—`4
First half
HA — Isaias Diaz
HA — Talen Gredy
HA — Ben Brown
Second half
HA — Gredy (assist Diaz)
Game statistics
Keeper saves — HA: Owen Root 8
Records — Hoopeston Area 2-0 overall.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
From Thursday
At Danville
Fountain Central 2, Schlarman Academy 0
F. Central`25`25
Schlarman`15`15
Fountain Central Statistical leaders
Kills — Chloe Golia 10, Larissa Bowers 8, Maddie Medley 4, Lilli Fishero, Katie Brown, Kacey Kirkpatrick. Assists — Fishero 21. Service aces — Jerzi Hershberger 3, Golia, Hayleigh Elkins. Digs — Hershberger 15, Elkins 11 Golia 6, Rylee Simko 4, Fishero 3, Hannah Prickett.
At Bismarck
St. Joseph-Ogden 2, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 1
SJO`25`18`25
BHRA`14`25`13
BHRA Statistical leaders
Kills — Sophia Rome 7. Blocks — Ravyn Davis 9. Assists — Aubrey Peters 7, Ella McFarland 6. Digs — Macy Danner 9, Peters 7.
At Attica, Ind.
Hoopeston Area 3, Attica 1
Hoopeston`25`23`25`25
Attica`19`25`16`22
Hoopeston Area Statistical leaders
Kills — Bre Crose 13. Service aces — Kaitlynn Lange 8.
Records — Hoopeston Area 2-1 overall.
At Montezuma, Ind.
Chrisman 3, Riverton Parke 2
Chrisman`25`20`25`16`15
Riverton Parke`15`25`20`25`12
Chrisman Statistical leaders
Kills — Maecy Johnson 8, Kailey Phipps 4, Kendl Lemmon 3, Reese Anderson 3, Piper Knight. Blocks — Johnson 4, Phipps, Anderson. Assists — Brianna Bama 18, Phipps 2. Service aces — Phipps 4, Johnson 2, Anderson 2, Knight. Digs — Bama 15, Knight 9, Lemmon 8, Phipps 8, Johnson 8.
Records — Chrisman 1-1 overall.
At West Lebanon, Ind.
Crawfordsville 3, Seeger 0
Crawfordsville`25`25`25
Seeger`16`6`10
Seeger Statistical leaders
Kills — Riley Shrader 6, Paige Laffoon 4, Sophia Ashby 3 Assists — Ashby 13. Digs — Addie Shrader 10, Riley Shrader 9, Ashby 6.
Records — Seeger 4-4 overall.
