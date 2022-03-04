PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
IHSAA Class 2A State Tournament
Sectional 38
At Thorntown, Ind.
All Times Eastern
Tuesday, March 1
Game 1 — Clinton Prairie 46, Western Boone 39
Game 2 — Fountain Central 51, Seeger 46
Friday, March 4
Game 3 — Rossville 50, Clinton Prairie 45
Game 4 — Carroll 46, Fountain Central 44
Saturday, March 5
Championship — Rossville vs. Carroll, 7:30 p.m.
IHSAA Class 1A State Tournament
Sectional 54
At Attica, Ind.
All Times Eastern
Tuesday, March 1
Game 1 — Faith Christian 50, Attica 44
Game 2 — Lafayette Central Catholic 64, Clinton Central 38
Friday, March 4
Game 3 — North Vermillion 57, Faith Christian 49
Game 4 — Lafayette Central Catholic 55, Covington 30
Saturday, March 5
Championship — North Vermillion vs. Lafayette Central Catholic 7:30 p.m.
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
At Danville
Danville Area Community College 67, Illinois Central College 45
ICC (66) — JacQuan Binion 0-1 0-0 0, Josiah Getz 0-0 2-2 Kyle Hawthorne 0-3 2-3 2, Lavell McIntosh 4-6 0-0 8, Zach Lewkowski 2-5 0-0 5, Tony Owens, Jr. 0-3 0-0 0, Deylon Johnson 1-4 0-0 2, Brandon Bell 4-4 0-0 11, Quenton Edmonds -Long 1-4 0-0 3, Judd Swanton 0-1 0-0 0, Joshua Shannon 1-3 1-1 3, Tony Mabon Jr., 3-17 0-0 9, Koran Johnson 0-2 0-0 0. Totals: 16-53 5-6 45.
DACC (67) — Drew Reifsteck 2-2 0-0 4, Ahmoni Weston 4-6 0-0 9, Elijah Hicks 3-7 1-2 9, Stephen Atkinson 4-8 4-6 12, Donell Carter 3-6 0-0 6, Dameriz Merriweather 4-9 0-0 8, Tyshay Epps 1-4 1-2 3, Kameron Barnett 0-1 0-0 0, Ian Schuster 0-0 0-0 0, Veljko Culibrk 0-1 0-0 0, Kendall Taylor 7-8 0-0 14, Brevin Wells 1-2 0-1 2. Totals: 29-54 6-11 67
ICC;10;35;—;45
DACC;36;31;—;67
3-point goals — ICC 8-22 (Bell 3-3, Mabon 3-8, Lewkowski 1-3, Edmonds-Long 1-4, Getz 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Swanton 0-1, Shannon 0-1); DACC 3-16 (Hicks 2-4, Weston 1-1, Carter 0-1, Barnett 0-1, Culibrk 0-1, Wells 0-1, Atkinson 0-2, Merriweather 0-2, Epps 0-3). Rebounds — ICC 25 (Mabon 4); DACC 40 (Atkinson 11). Assists — ICC 9 (Mabon 2); DACC 20 (Reifsteck 6). Steals — ICC 8 (McIntosh 3); DACC 13 (Atkinson 3). Turnovers — ICC 22, DACC 18. Total fouls — ICC 16, DACC 15. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
At Champaign
Danville Area Community College 68, Parkland College 67
DACC (68) — DyJhanik Armfield 8-19 6-6 23, Asaya Bulgin 2-6 0-0 4, Alexus Mobley 5-7 1-2 12, Tannah Ceader 1-4 0-0 3, Carla Bastida 2-6 0-0 4, Carsyn Todd 4-11 0-0 11, Maria Sobany 0-2 0-0 0, Sahara Kubwalo 1-2 0-0 2, Hana Isahac 1-1 0-0 2, Candela Nevares 0-2 0-0 0, Lauryn Wiley 2-5 2-2 7. Totals: 26-65 9-10 68.
Parkland (67) — Sarah Isaf 1-9 2-2 4, Naomi McDaniel 8-11 4-6 20, Kenzey Decker 1-6 4-4 6, Mady Harper 4-7 0-0 9, Shaelynn Bell 5-7 1-2 11, Chloe Gould 0-0 0-0 0, Claire Wilhour 2-5 0-0 4, Elly Haberkorn 0-0 0-0 0, Rosh Webb 0-2 0-0 0, Rhiannon Skoog 3-7 7-8 13. Totals: 24-54 18-22 67.
DACC;18;19;12;19;—;68
Parkland;25;15;18;9;—;67
3-point goals — DACC 7-12 (Todd 3-8, Ceader 1-1, Wiley 1-1, Mobley 1-3, Armfield 1-5, Bastida 0-1, Sobany 0-1, Nevares 0-2); Parkland 1-11 (Harper 1-4, Decker 0-1, Isaf 0-6). Rebounds — DACC 31 (Wiley 7); Parkland 29 (McDaniel 12). Assists — DACC 11 (Ceader 3); Parkland 15 (Harper 5). Steals — DACC 7 (Armfield 4); Parkland 11 (Harper, Isaf 4). Turnovers — DACC 19, DACC 16. Total fouls — DACC 15, Parkland 10. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — DACC Bench. Officials — Carmitchel, Tisdale, Votsmier.
