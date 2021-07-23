HORSESHOES
Danville Horseshoe League
At Douglas Park
Team`W`L
Stormy Oaks`21`9
Nutrie Ag Soln Metcalf-Catlin`18`12
3 Ringers 3`17`13
Block Drywall/Paint`14.5`15.5
Shoe Guys`12.5`17.5
Bucking Broncos`7`23
7-19-21 High 50 Shoe Games
Bobby Vandivier`116`109`103
Glen Laird`111`79`79
Butch Meeker`97`87`84
Bob Block`96`93`82
Rusty Walker`92`89`82
Loren Douglas`83`81`75
Ron Umbarger`67
Denny Culotti`61
Oliver Buford`60
7-22-21 High 50-Shoe Games
Bobby Vandivier`113`108`98
Butch Meeker`111`99`95
Glen Laird`101`98`93
Bob Block`98`85`84
Loren Douglass`84`82`79
Rusty Walker`82`82`74
Ron Phelps`75`60
Denny Culotti`74
Oliver Buford`62`62
Ron Umbarger`62
Bob Heaton`61
