HORSESHOES

Danville Horseshoe League

At Douglas Park

Team`W`L

Stormy Oaks`21`9

Nutrie Ag Soln Metcalf-Catlin`18`12

3 Ringers 3`17`13

Block Drywall/Paint`14.5`15.5

Shoe Guys`12.5`17.5

Bucking Broncos`7`23

7-19-21 High 50 Shoe Games

Bobby Vandivier`116`109`103

Glen Laird`111`79`79

Butch Meeker`97`87`84

Bob Block`96`93`82

Rusty Walker`92`89`82

Loren Douglas`83`81`75

Ron Umbarger`67

Denny Culotti`61

Oliver Buford`60

7-22-21 High 50-Shoe Games

Bobby Vandivier`113`108`98

Butch Meeker`111`99`95

Glen Laird`101`98`93

Bob Block`98`85`84

Loren Douglass`84`82`79

Rusty Walker`82`82`74

Ron Phelps`75`60

Denny Culotti`74

Oliver Buford`62`62

Ron Umbarger`62

Bob Heaton`61

