PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
From Thursday
At Cayuga, Ind.
North Putnam 74, North Vermillion 67
North Putnam (74) — Wolf 0 1-2 1, Weir 2 1-4 6, Christy 2 4-6 8, Hoops 2 0-0 5, Isburn 1 0-0 2, Brewer 0 0-2 0, Davies 4 4-5 12, Willis 10 6-8 28, Daigle 1 0-0 2, Gross 3 0-1 8, Lawler 1 0-0 2. Totals: 26 16-28 74.
N. Vermillion (67) — Ava Martin 6 1-7 13, Megan Davis 0 0-2 0, Callie Naylor 0 2-6 2, Brxtyn Dunham 2 2-4 8, Kenzie Crower 5 6-9 16, Cami Pearman 6 5-7 17, Braylee Brown 0 0-0 0, Lauren Ellis 0 0-0 0, Jenna Bailey 0 0-0 0, Olivia Pearman 4 1-4 9. Totals: 23 17-35 67.
N. Putnam;14;23;18;19;—;74
N. Vermillion;12;17;21;17 ;— ;67
3-point field goals — North Putnam 6 (Willis 2, Gross 2, Hoops, Weir); North Vermillion 4 (Dunham 2, Cami Pearman 2). Total fouls — North Putnam 24, North Vermillion 17. Fouled out — Christy, Weir. Technical fouls — none.
