LEGION BASEBALL

Illinois State Tournament

Double-elimination

At Gruber Park, Tilton

Thursday's games

Game 1 — Rock Island Post 200 4, Danville Post 210 1

Game 2 — Barrington Post 158 7, Harrisburg Post 167 0

Friday's games

Game 3 — Danville Post 210 3, Harrisburg 2 

Game 4 — Rock Island 200 4, Barrington Post 158 3

Game 5 — Barrington Post 158 9, Danville Post 210 5

Saturday's games

Game 6 — Rock Island 200 vs. Barrington Post 158, 11 a.m.

Game 7 (if necessary) — Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 loser (if first loss), 2 p.m.

At Gruber Park

Barrington Post 158 9, Danville Post 210 Speakers 5

Barrington`502`002`0`— `9 `8` 1

Danville`300`002`0`—`5`6`2

WP — Danny Hoffman. LP — Garrett Drake. Two or more hits — B: Logan Eisenbarth 3, JD Swarbrock D: Josh Young. HR — B: Jimmy Koza. D: Andy Onnen, Brody Sexton. RBIs — B: Koza 3, Eisenbarth 2, Johnny Podlesnik, Harley Thompson D: Onnen 3, Sexton, Dalton Hobick.

Danville Post 210 Speakers 3, Harrisburg 2

Harrisburg`101`000`000`0`— `2 `10` 2

Danville`000`020`000`1`—`3`10`2

WP — Rance Bryant. LP — Arnold. Two or more hits — H: C. Morse 4, Bittle, K. Morse D: Andy Onnen, Tuff Elson. 2B — H: Brombaugh. 3B — D: Josh Young. RBIs — H: K, Morse, Boon D: Elson, Rance Bryant.

FROM THURSDAY

At Gruber Park

Rock Island Post 200 4, Danville Post 210 1

Rock Island`130`000`0`— `4 `6` 0

Danville`000`100`0`—`1`6`0

WP — Chance Carruthurg. LP — Isaiah Ruch. Two or more hits — RI: Mateo Peno. 2B — RI: Peno 2, Julian Harris, Zach Carpita D: Rance Bryant, Dalton Hobick. HR — RI: Dom Ferrari. RBIs — RI: Peno, Harris, Ferrari D: Hobick.

HORSESHOES

At Douglas Park

Danville Horseshoe League

July 29 results

Team`W`L

Stormy Oaks`21`15

Nutrien Ag Soln`21`15

3 Ringers 3`20`16

Block Drywall/Paint`19.5`16.5

Shoe Guys`18.5`17.5

Bucking Broncos`8`28

High 50-Shoe Games

Bobby Vandivier`103`88`86

Butch Meeker`100`91`78

Loren Douglass`99`80`69

Bob Block`96`95`91

Lannie Robison`93`80`79

Glen Laird`75`69`67

Rusty Walker`75`67`61

Oliver Buford`68`65

Cliff Dupree`68`61

Denny Culotti`66

