LEGION BASEBALL
Illinois State Tournament
Double-elimination
At Gruber Park, Tilton
Thursday's games
Game 1 — Rock Island Post 200 4, Danville Post 210 1
Game 2 — Barrington Post 158 7, Harrisburg Post 167 0
Friday's games
Game 3 — Danville Post 210 3, Harrisburg 2
Game 4 — Rock Island 200 4, Barrington Post 158 3
Game 5 — Barrington Post 158 9, Danville Post 210 5
Saturday's games
Game 6 — Rock Island 200 vs. Barrington Post 158, 11 a.m.
Game 7 (if necessary) — Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 loser (if first loss), 2 p.m.
At Gruber Park
Barrington Post 158 9, Danville Post 210 Speakers 5
Barrington`502`002`0`— `9 `8` 1
Danville`300`002`0`—`5`6`2
WP — Danny Hoffman. LP — Garrett Drake. Two or more hits — B: Logan Eisenbarth 3, JD Swarbrock D: Josh Young. HR — B: Jimmy Koza. D: Andy Onnen, Brody Sexton. RBIs — B: Koza 3, Eisenbarth 2, Johnny Podlesnik, Harley Thompson D: Onnen 3, Sexton, Dalton Hobick.
Danville Post 210 Speakers 3, Harrisburg 2
Harrisburg`101`000`000`0`— `2 `10` 2
Danville`000`020`000`1`—`3`10`2
WP — Rance Bryant. LP — Arnold. Two or more hits — H: C. Morse 4, Bittle, K. Morse D: Andy Onnen, Tuff Elson. 2B — H: Brombaugh. 3B — D: Josh Young. RBIs — H: K, Morse, Boon D: Elson, Rance Bryant.
FROM THURSDAY
At Gruber Park
Rock Island Post 200 4, Danville Post 210 1
Rock Island`130`000`0`— `4 `6` 0
Danville`000`100`0`—`1`6`0
WP — Chance Carruthurg. LP — Isaiah Ruch. Two or more hits — RI: Mateo Peno. 2B — RI: Peno 2, Julian Harris, Zach Carpita D: Rance Bryant, Dalton Hobick. HR — RI: Dom Ferrari. RBIs — RI: Peno, Harris, Ferrari D: Hobick.
HORSESHOES
At Douglas Park
Danville Horseshoe League
July 29 results
Team`W`L
Stormy Oaks`21`15
Nutrien Ag Soln`21`15
3 Ringers 3`20`16
Block Drywall/Paint`19.5`16.5
Shoe Guys`18.5`17.5
Bucking Broncos`8`28
High 50-Shoe Games
Bobby Vandivier`103`88`86
Butch Meeker`100`91`78
Loren Douglass`99`80`69
Bob Block`96`95`91
Lannie Robison`93`80`79
Glen Laird`75`69`67
Rusty Walker`75`67`61
Oliver Buford`68`65
Cliff Dupree`68`61
Denny Culotti`66
