PREP BOYS SOCCER
At Oakwood
Oakwood/Salt Fork 7, Hoopeston Area 1
Hoopeston`1`0`—`1
Oakwood/SF`2`5`—`7
First half
HA — Cameron Zorns (assist Talan Gredy-Nelson)
OSF — Brody Taflinger (assist Reef Pacot)
OSF — Pacot (assist Grant Powell).
Second half
OSF — Pacot (assist Taflinger)
OSF — Jacob Pricer (assist Powell)
OSF — Powell (assist Ty Smoot)
OSF — Saul Carrillo
OSF — Daniel Betzwiser (assist Taflinger)
Game statistics
Shots on goal — HA 3, OSF: 13. Keeper saves — HA: Owen Root 5, Dylan Judy; OSF: Joshua Ruch 2
Records — Oakwood/Salt Fork 15-3-2 overall, 1-0 in Vermilion Valley Conference
PREP BOYS TENNIS
At Greencastle, Ind.
Fountain Central 5, Greencastle 0
Singles — Skyler Hoagland (FC) Def. Eli Callahan 4-6, 6-1, 6-1. Gabe McCollum (FC) def. Jay Glotzbach 7-6 (4), 7-5. Noah Armstrong (FC) def. Andrew Adams 6-4, 6-0
Doubles — Lukas Miller-Koby Wolf (FC) def. Dorian Dowd-Blaine Barger 6-1, 6-0. Wes Jackson-Brayden Prickett (FC) def. Joel Hammond-Paul Lewis 6-0, 6-1.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
At Urbana
Danville 9, Urbana 0
Singles — Lexi Ellis (D) def. Alisa Tangmunarunteit 6-1, 6-1. Anna Houpt (D) def. Luna Morales 6-1, 6-2. Josie Hotsinpiller (D) def. Eisla Madigan 6-0, 6-0. Cici Brown (D) def. Larelie Yau 6-0, 4-6, 10-3. Reese Rundle (D) def. Halie Thompson 6-2, 6-0. Brooklynn Behrens (D) def. Matila Pounginjai 6-0, 6-0
Doubles — Ellis-Houpt def. Tangmunarunteit-Morales 6-0, 6-1. Hotsinpiller-Ava Towne def. Thompson-Yau. Rundle-Brown def. Madigan-Pounginjai 6-0, 6-0.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Catlin
Salt Fork 2, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0
Geo-RF`17`23
Salt Fork`25`25
Statistical leaders
Kills — GRF: Jasmine Ray 4, J'Lynn Waltz 4, Addison Spesard 3, Kendall Roberts 2, Sierra Cunningham 2, Savana Cunningham; SF: Kendyl Hurt 14. Blocks — GRF: Sierra Cunningham 4. Assists — GRF: Spesard 9, Ray 5; SF: Alexa Jamison 18. Service aces — GRF: Waltz 4, Makaelyn Lagacy 4, Ray, Roberts. Digs — GRF: Waltz 16; SF: Kendall Cooley 17.
At Westville
Westville 2, Decatur Eisenhower 0
Eisenhower`9`17
Westville`25`25
Westville Statistical leaders
Kills — Ella Miller 13, Lilly Meeker 4, Molly Doggett 3, Maddison Appl 2. Blocks — Appl 2. Assists — Lainey Wichtowski 21. Service aces — Doggett 6, Meeker 3, Miller. Digs — Lydia Gondzur 6, Wichtowski 3, Aubrie Jenkins 3, Doggett 2, Kelsie High 2, Miller.
