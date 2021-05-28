WESTVILLE — Nothing was going to stop the Westville softball team from winning the Vermilion Valley Conference title.
Not rain and not Hoopeston Area on Thursday at Zamberletti Park.
With a one-hitter from Abby Sabalaskey and two home runs, including a grand slam from Desi Darnell, the Tigers won 10-0 for their first conference title since 2003.
"When you look at the program, this is a great history so it was an great opportunity to come here and coach," Westville coach Randy Skaggs said. "We had a great middle school season in the fall, so it is fun to come in a build a system that will keep Westville on the map."
Skaggs even celebrated the moment with his players after the game, giving out special VVC Champion t-shirts for the team.
"You see it after a World Series or anytime a team wins a championship, so I wanted to give them that," Skaggs said.
Sabalaksey had 14 strikeouts and a walk on the mound and ended up with two hits at the plate.
"The kid is a competitor. It is tough to pitch a no-hitter and a perfect game, but the main thing we wanted to do was come out with a win and we did that," Skaggs said. "It has been a goal for us all year and it is great for them to accomplish and something we haven't had here for a while."
The Tigers really got started on offense in the second inning, when Desi Darnell hit a solo home run and Ariel Clarkston followed her with another home run.
"It was patience and determination and hard work," Darnell said. "I take a lot of reps and you have to relax and clear your mind and I just hit the ball."
Darnell would return in the fourth inning with the bases loaded and would hit a grand slam that brought the Westville lead to 8-0.
"What we are working on is being disciplined and looking for quality pitches at the plate," Skaggs said. "We have been working on the hands and the zones and it was great to see that work pay off today."
The Tigers finished off the game in the fifth as Rylee Jones brought in the last two runs with a single.
Thursday's game was also senior night for Halle Douglas and Kierra Cox, two players Skaggs said was key in the season's success.
"For a shortened season, the kids have done exceptionally well with their attitude and effort and the two seniors Halle Douglas and Kierra Cox have been phenomenal leaders and they do everything for everyone. It starts with the senior leaders."
Along with Sabalaskey and Darnell, Douglas, Clarkston and Aubrie Jenkins each had two hits for the Tigers. Darnell had five RBIs, while Jones had two and Lydia Gondzur and Clarkston each had one.
Aubryana Perry had the lone hit for Hoopeston Area, while Logan Judy had two strikeouts in the loss.
After a slow start, Westville has built to a 13-6 record as Skaggs and the players worked through getting used to each other.
"We played pretty well and it has ben tough with the pandemic to have a lot of practices to really teach the system," Skaggs said. "So we have been on their system of what they know in the past, so there is a lot of learning to do."
"His program is different. He is very strict in wanting things a certain way and if you don't like it, you can go," Darnell said. "In the start of the season, it was tough and it took him a lot of time and dedication to get us where we are and if he was not here, we would not be here. We are a completely different team. He loves all of us like his own. He works harder than anyone I have seen in getting this ready for us even for practices."
The Tigers start regional play against Unity next week in a regional that also includes St. Joseph-Ogden.
"We have a lot of fish to fry, starting next week is Unity and hopefully after that St. Joe," Skaggs said. "Class 2A is tough and we just have to know that we are going to have to constantly improve to play at that level."
"Every team has their own tradition but if we have the same heart and determination we showed today, we can beat any team," Darnell said. "We have the heart and soul to play if we can execute well."
PREP BASEBALL
At Urbana
Urbana 7, Danville 5
Danville`110`102`0`—`5`9`6
Urbana`014`020`x`—`7`9`1
WP — Hartley. LP — Dylan Brown. Two or more hits — D: Cameron Feuerborn, Ryan Jaruseski U: Hartley, Hartley, Coady. 2B — D: Jaureski. RBIs — D: Brown 2, Zack Simmons, Kody Meeker, Dalton Wells U: Hartley.
At Braidwood
Reed-Custer 8, Oakwood 3
Oakwood`011`000`1`—`3`9`4
Reed-Custer`041`030`x`—`8`7`2
WP — Joel Hunt. LP — Travis Tiernan. Two or more hits — O: Jacob Spear, Dalton Hobick RC: Clayton Newbrough. 2B — O: Hobick. RBIs — O: Spear, Matthew Miller, Isaiah Ruch RC: Connor Esparza 2, Blake Bishop 2, Newbrough, Dylan Garrelts, Jack Stellano, Jarrett Goodwin
PREP SOFTBALL
At Westville
Westville 10, Hoopeston Area 0
Hoopeston`000`00`—`0`1`2
Westville`040`42`—`10`13`0
WP — Abby Sabalaskey. LP — Logan Judy. Two or more hits — W: Sabalaskey, Desi Darnell, Ariel Clarkston, Aubrie Jenkins, Halle Douglas. 2B — W: Jenkins, Kierra Cox. HR — W: Darnell 2 (GS), Clarkston. RBIs — W: Darnell 5, Rylee Jones 2, Clarkston, Lydia Gondzur.
At Catlin
Salt Fork 4, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 3
Geo-RF`000`101`1`—`3`5`3
Salt Fork`000`111`1`—`4`8`2
WP — Mackenzie Russell . LP — Makaelyn Lagacy. Two or more hits — GRF: Bailee Whittaker SF: Brynlee Keeran 3, Russell, Jaiden Baum. 2B — GRF: Maddelyn Roach SF: Keeran. RBIs — GRF: Whittaker, Roach SF: Keeran 2, Russell, Amelia Birge.
At Delphi
Sectional 38 Championship
Western Boone 8, Seeger 1
Seeger`000`100`0`—`1`3`1
W.Boone`020`510`x`—`8`13`1
WP — Hannah Redlin. LP — Morgan Cooksey. Two or more hits — Seeger: Sophia Ashby 2. Western Boone: Josalyn Lewis 3, Emma Shirley 2, Sydney Kraus 2, Jacelyn Wilson 2. 2B — Seeger: Marianne Whorrall. Western Boone: Lewis 2, Shirley, Wilson, Makenzie Amich. RBIs — Western Boone: Amich 2, Lewis, Kraus, Wilson, Emily Conyer.
Records — Seeger 20-4 overall. Western Boone 18-11 overall.
