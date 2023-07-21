LEGION BASEBALL Fourth Division Tournament At Carl Gruber Field, Tilton Danville Post 210 Speakers 10, Rantoul Post 287 0
Rantoul 000 00 — 0 0 1
Danville 023 41 — 10 13 0
WP — Gavin Parkerson. Two or more hits — D: Dalton Hobick 3, Tuff Elson 3, Landon Haurez, Drew Pinkston. 2B — D: Wichtowski, Elson, Pinkston. 3B — D: Pinkston. HR — D: Hobick, Braxton Waller. RBIs — D: Hobick 3, Pinkston 3, Waller 2, Blake Norton, Elson.
Junior State Tournament At Carol Stream Danville Post 210 Junior Gold 5, Carol Stream Post 76 Junior Thunder 4
Carol Stream 000 112 0 — 4 9 1
Danville 400 000 1 — 5 10 1
WP — Cade Schaumburg. LP — Barilla. Two or more hits — D: Jeremiah Watson, Cian Moore, Chaz Dubois. CS: Murcia, King, Fitzpatrick. 2B — CS: Fitzpatrick. 3B — D: Miller, Field. HR — D: Miller, Watson. RBIs — D: Miller 2, Pedro Rangel 4, Cruz Dubois. CS: Fitzpatrick 2, Murcia, Linenger
FROM THURSDAY At Carol Stream Danville Post 210 Junior Gold 19, Palos Hills Coyotes 0
Palos Hills 000 00 — 0 0 3
Danville 681 4x — 19 16 0
WP — Pedro Rangel 4. LP — Cosme. Two or more hits — D: Jeremiah Watson 3, Keygan Field, Chaz Dubois, Cade Schaumburg, Cole Miller. 2B — D: Miller, Caden Keleminic, Field. 3B — D: Miller, Field. HR — D: Chaz Dubois. RBIs — D: Field 3, Chaz Dubois 3, Miller 3, Watson, Ryley Heck, Wrigley O Brien, Keleminic, Schaumburg, Cruz Dubois, Jacob Onnen.
HORSESHOES Danville Horseshoe League July 20 standings
Team W L
Shoe Guys 19 11
Stormy Oaks 16.5 13.5
Nutrien Ag 16 14
Block Drywall 15.5 14.5
3 Ringers 3 13.5 16.5
Bucking Broncos 9.5 20.5
High 50-Shoe Games 7-20
Bob Vandivier 121 118 107
Butch Meeker 89 88 70
Bob Block 85 70 67
Mike Schroeder 76 72 70
Oliver Buford 64
Mickie Peterson 63
Ron Umbarger 90
High 50-Shoe Games 7-13
Bob Vandivier 114 111 102
Glen Laird 96 95 64
Butch Meeker 87 84 73
Mike Schroeder 74
Loren Douglass 68 62
Mickie Peterson 67 66
Bob Block 66 66
Denny Culotti 61
Oliver Buford 60
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.