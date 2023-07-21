LEGION BASEBALL Fourth Division Tournament At Carl Gruber Field, Tilton Danville Post 210 Speakers 10, Rantoul Post 287 0

Rantoul 000 00 — 0 0 1

Danville 023 41 — 10 13 0

WP — Gavin Parkerson. Two or more hits — D: Dalton Hobick 3, Tuff Elson 3, Landon Haurez, Drew Pinkston. 2B — D: Wichtowski, Elson, Pinkston. 3B — D: Pinkston. HR — D: Hobick, Braxton Waller. RBIs — D: Hobick 3, Pinkston 3, Waller 2, Blake Norton, Elson.

Junior State Tournament At Carol Stream Danville Post 210 Junior Gold 5, Carol Stream Post 76 Junior Thunder 4

Carol Stream 000 112 0 — 4 9 1

Danville 400 000 1 — 5 10 1

WP — Cade Schaumburg. LP — Barilla. Two or more hits — D: Jeremiah Watson, Cian Moore, Chaz Dubois. CS: Murcia, King, Fitzpatrick. 2B — CS: Fitzpatrick. 3B — D: Miller, Field. HR — D: Miller, Watson. RBIs — D: Miller 2, Pedro Rangel 4, Cruz Dubois. CS: Fitzpatrick 2, Murcia, Linenger

FROM THURSDAY At Carol Stream Danville Post 210 Junior Gold 19, Palos Hills Coyotes 0

Palos Hills 000 00 — 0 0 3

Danville 681 4x — 19 16 0

WP — Pedro Rangel 4. LP — Cosme. Two or more hits — D: Jeremiah Watson 3, Keygan Field, Chaz Dubois, Cade Schaumburg, Cole Miller. 2B — D: Miller, Caden Keleminic, Field. 3B — D: Miller, Field. HR — D: Chaz Dubois. RBIs — D: Field 3, Chaz Dubois 3, Miller 3, Watson, Ryley Heck, Wrigley O Brien, Keleminic, Schaumburg, Cruz Dubois, Jacob Onnen.

HORSESHOES Danville Horseshoe League July 20 standings

Team W L

Shoe Guys 19 11

Stormy Oaks 16.5 13.5

Nutrien Ag 16 14

Block Drywall 15.5 14.5

3 Ringers 3 13.5 16.5

Bucking Broncos 9.5 20.5

High 50-Shoe Games 7-20

Bob Vandivier 121 118 107

Butch Meeker 89 88 70

Bob Block 85 70 67

Mike Schroeder 76 72 70

Oliver Buford 64

Mickie Peterson 63

Ron Umbarger 90

High 50-Shoe Games 7-13

Bob Vandivier 114 111 102

Glen Laird 96 95 64

Butch Meeker 87 84 73

Mike Schroeder 74

Loren Douglass 68 62

Mickie Peterson 67 66

Bob Block 66 66

Denny Culotti 61

Oliver Buford 60

