LEGION BASEBALL
Post 210 Gold 13, Rantoul 1
Gold`508`00`— `13 `10` 1
Rantoul`001`00`—`1`3`2
WP — Cade Schaumburg. LP — Parrish. Two or more hits — G: Chaz Dubois 3, Schaumburg. RBIs — G: Dubois 5, Schaumburg 2, Zach Russell, Braxton Waller, Deegan Albert, Griffen Walters, Pedro Rangel: R: Coulter.
Post 210 Junior Gold 16, Fortville, Ind. 0
Fortville`000`— `0 `0` 3
Gold`4(12)x`—`16`10`0
WP — Caden Keleminic. Two or more hits — G: Chaz Dubois, Cade Schaumburg, Grant Morgan. 2B — G: Dubois. 3B — G: Morgan. RBIs — G: Dubois 3, Schaumburg 2, Pedro Rangel 2, Morgan, Zach Russell, Braxton Waller, Deegan Albert, Cian Moore, Keleminic.
Post 210 Junior Blue 11, Eureka 8
Blue`010`200`4`— `4 `8` 1
Eureka`101`811`x`—`12`15`0
WP — Matthew Darling. Two or more hits — B: Josiah Watson 3, Easton Barney 3, Ty Rangel, Jerrius Atkinson, Cole Miller, Cruz Dubois 2B — B: Jackson Pratt, Watson. 3B — B: Atkinson, Miller. HR — B: Atkinson (GS). RBIs — B: Atkinson 5, Watson 2, Barney, Darling.
FROM WEDNESDAY
At Tilton
Danville Post 210 Speakers 16, Rantoul 4
Rantoul`100`300`— `4 `2` 3
Danville`302`308`—`16`8`1
WP — Dawson Dodd. LP — Worley. Save — Dalton Hobick. Two or more hits — D: Drew Wichtowski. 2B — R: Jones D: Landon Haurez, Josh Young. 3B — D: Wichtowski. HR — D: Hobick (GS) Andy Onnen, Pinkston, Isaiah Ruch, Wichtowski. RBIs — R: Jones 3, Cheek D: Hobick 4, Pinkston 3, Wichtowski 3, Haurez 2, Onnen, Ruch, Young.
Records — Danville Post 210 Speakers 1-0.
HORSESHOES
Danville Horseshoe League
June 2 results
Team`W`L
Nutrien/Metcalf`7`2
Shoe Guys`6`3
Stormy Oaks`5.5`3.5
Block Drywall & Painting`4`5
Bucking Broncos`2.5`6.5
3 Ringers 3`2`7
High 50-Shoe Games
Glen Laird`102`90
Bob Vandivier`100`79`62
Loren Douglass`92`79`79
Butch Meeker`85`75`75
Bob Block`74
Gerald Harsha`67`62`60
Jack Moore`64
Ron Umbarger`64`63
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.