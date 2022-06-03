LEGION BASEBALL

Post 210 Gold 13, Rantoul 1

Gold`508`00`— `13 `10` 1

Rantoul`001`00`—`1`3`2

WP — Cade Schaumburg. LP — Parrish. Two or more hits — G: Chaz Dubois 3, Schaumburg. RBIs — G: Dubois 5, Schaumburg 2, Zach Russell, Braxton Waller, Deegan Albert, Griffen Walters, Pedro Rangel: R: Coulter.

Post 210 Junior Gold 16, Fortville, Ind. 0

Fortville`000`— `0 `0` 3

Gold`4(12)x`—`16`10`0

WP — Caden Keleminic. Two or more hits — G: Chaz Dubois, Cade Schaumburg, Grant Morgan. 2B — G: Dubois. 3B — G: Morgan. RBIs — G: Dubois 3, Schaumburg 2, Pedro Rangel 2, Morgan, Zach Russell, Braxton Waller, Deegan Albert, Cian Moore, Keleminic.

Post 210 Junior Blue 11, Eureka 8

Blue`010`200`4`— `4 `8` 1

Eureka`101`811`x`—`12`15`0

WP — Matthew Darling. Two or more hits — B: Josiah Watson 3, Easton Barney 3, Ty Rangel, Jerrius Atkinson, Cole Miller, Cruz Dubois 2B — B: Jackson Pratt, Watson. 3B — B: Atkinson, Miller. HR — B: Atkinson (GS). RBIs — B: Atkinson 5, Watson 2, Barney, Darling.

FROM WEDNESDAY

At Tilton

Danville Post 210 Speakers 16, Rantoul 4

Rantoul`100`300`— `4 `2` 3

Danville`302`308`—`16`8`1

WP — Dawson Dodd. LP — Worley. Save — Dalton Hobick. Two or more hits — D: Drew Wichtowski. 2B — R: Jones D: Landon Haurez, Josh Young. 3B — D: Wichtowski. HR — D: Hobick (GS) Andy Onnen, Pinkston, Isaiah Ruch, Wichtowski. RBIs — R: Jones 3, Cheek D: Hobick 4, Pinkston 3, Wichtowski 3, Haurez 2, Onnen, Ruch, Young.

Records — Danville Post 210 Speakers 1-0.

HORSESHOES

Danville Horseshoe League

June 2 results

Team`W`L

Nutrien/Metcalf`7`2

Shoe Guys`6`3

Stormy Oaks`5.5`3.5

Block Drywall & Painting`4`5

Bucking Broncos`2.5`6.5

3 Ringers 3`2`7

High 50-Shoe Games

Glen Laird`102`90

Bob Vandivier`100`79`62

Loren Douglass`92`79`79

Butch Meeker`85`75`75

Bob Block`74

Gerald Harsha`67`62`60

Jack Moore`64

Ron Umbarger`64`63

