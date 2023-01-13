PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Vermilion County Boys Tournament
At Mary Miller Gym
Pool A — Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Hoopeston Area, Georgetown-Ridge Farm
Pool B — Salt Fork, Oakwood, Westville, Armstrong-Potomac
Saturday, Jan. 14 games
Hoopeston Area vs. Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 3:45 p.m.
Oakwood vs. Westville, 5:15 p.m.
Salt Fork vs. Armstrong-Potomac, 6:45 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 17 games
Oakwood vs. Armstrong-Potomac, 5 p.m.
Salt Fork vs. Westville, 6:30 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin vs. Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 8 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 19 games
Westville vs. Armstrong-Potomac 5 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin vs. Hoopeston Area, 6:30 p.m.
Salt Fork vs. Oakwood, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 21 games
Fifth Place game, 5 p.m.
Third Place Game, 6:30 p.m.
Championship Game, 8 p.m.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Vermilion County Girls Tournament
At Mary Miller Gym
Pool A — Georgetown-Ridge Farm 1-0, Salt Fork 0-0, Westville 0-1
Pool B — Armstrong-Potomac 1-0, Hoopeston Area 1-0, Oakwood 0-1, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 0-1
Friday, Jan. 13 games
Georgetown-Ridge Farm 53, Westville 25
Hoopeston Area 39, Oakwood 32
Armstrong-Potomac 35, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 33
Monday, Jan. 16 games
Oakwood vs. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 5 p.m.
Armstrong-Potomac vs. Hoopeston Area, 6:30 p.m.
Salt Fork vs. Westville, 8 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 18 games
Hoopeston Area vs. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 5 p.m.
Salt Fork vs. Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 6:30 p.m.
Armstrong-Potomac vs. Oakwood, 8 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 20 games
Fifth Place game, 5 p.m.
Third Place Game, 6:30 p.m.
Championship Game, 8 p.m.
At Mary Miller Gym
Georgetown-Ridge Farm 53, Westville 25
Geo-RF (53) — Kendall Roberts 6 0-0 15, J'Lynn Waltz 3 0-0 6, Savanna Cunningham 0 2-2 2, Peyton McComas 0 0-0 0, Sierra Cunningham 0 1-2 1, Sydney Spesard 1 0-0 2, Kaydence Kraus 0 0-0 0, Bryleigh Collom 5 0-0 10, Addi Spesard 4 5-5 13, Milee Ellis 0 2-2 2, Hadlee Sayes 1 0-0 2. Totals: 19 10-11 53.
Westville (25) — Lani Gondzur 1 2-4 4, Lydia Gondzur 5 1-1 11, McKynzie Corico 0 0-0 0, Hadley Jones 0 0-0 0, Maddie Appl 1 0-2 2, Madison Jones 0 0-0 0, Anna Blakeney 0 0-0 0, Ariel Clarkston 0 1-2 1, Aubrie Jenkins 3 1-6 7, Emma Schulter 0 0-0 0, Lainey Wichtowski 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 5-15 25.
Geo-RF;15;10;16;12;—;53
Westville;5;9;7;4;— ;25
3-point field goals — Geo-RF 3 (Roberts 3). Total fouls — Geo-RF 14, Westville 10. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
At Mary Miller Gym
Hoopeston Area 39, Oakwood 32
Hoopeston Area (39) — Shay Layden 0 0-0 0, Brylie Cox 3 2-3 8, Kaedyn Goodrum 0 0-0 0, Lacie Breymeyer 2 2-2 6, Claire Dixon 4 1-3 11, Layla Birch 1 0-0 2, Maddie Barnes 0 0-2 0, Bre Crose 5 0-0 10, Klaire Pilcher 0 2-2 2. Totals: 15 7-11 39.
Oakwood (32) — Jaydah Arrowsmith 2 6-9 10, Bella Bradford 1 0-0 2, Nikita Taylor 1 0-0 2, Sam Dunavan 0 0-0 0, Kalie Tison 0 1-2 1, Addie Wright 2 2-3 7, Cherokee Hanner 2 2-6 6, Mady Nicoson 0 0-0 0, Gracie Hanner 0 0-0 0, Caydence Vermillion 2 0-1 4. Totals: 10 11-21 32.
Hoopeston;11;14;4;10;—;39
Oakwood;9;8;7;7;— ;32
3-point field goals — Hoopeston Area 3 (Dixon 3); Oakwood 1 (Wright). Total fouls — Hoopeston Area 16, Oakwood 16. Fouled out — Crose, Pilcher. Technical fouls — none.
At Mary Miller Gym
Armstrong-Potomac 35, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 33
A-P (35) — Brynn Spencer 2 0-0 6, Lily Jameson 1 3-4 6, Kyla Bullington 7 0-0 14, Cami Saltsgaver 1 0-0 2, McKenna Ackerman 2 0-0 4, Cala Reifsteck 0 0-0 0, Gigi Mulvaney 1 1-5 3. Totals: 14 4-9 35.
BHRA (33) — Aubrey Peters 1 0-0 2, Natalie Clapp 0 1-4 1, Beth McMahon 1 1-2 4, Mayzee Myers 2 3-5 7, Ava Acton 1 0-3 2, Draycee Nelson 3 2-2 10, Mikayla Cox 0 0-0 0, Marleigh Schmit 2 3-3 7. Totals: 10 10-19 33.
A-P;6;7;10;12;—;35
BHRA;6;7;4;16;— ;33
3-point field goals — A-P 3 (Spencer 2, Jameson); BHRA 3 (Nelson 2, McMahon). Total fouls — A-P 19, BHRA 20. Fouled out — Spencer, Acton. Technical fouls — none.
At Fithian
Oakwood 47, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 34
Geo-RF (34) — Kendall Roberts 3 2-4 9, J'Lynn Waltz 1 0-0 2, Savana Cunningham 0 2-4 2, Peyton McComas 0 0-0 0, Sierra Cunningham 0 0-2 0, Sydney Spesard 7 0-0 14, Kaydence Kraus 0 0-0 0, Bryleigh Collom 2 0-0 4, Addi Spesard 1 1-1 3, Milee Ellis 0 0-1 0, Hadlee Hayes 0 0-0 0. Totals: 24 5-12 34.
Oakwood (47) — Jaydah Arrowsmith 0 2-4 2, Bella Bradford 2 1-2 5, Nikita Taylor 7 2-4 16, Kalie Tison 1 0-0 3, Addie Wright 8 1-2 17, Cherokee Hanner 2 0-0 4, Mady Nicoson 0 0-0 0, Gracie Hanner 0 0-0 0, Caydence Vermillion 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 6-12 47.
Geo-RF;9;13;6;6;—;34
Oakwood;14;13;13;7;— ;47
3-point field goals — Geo-RF 1 (Roberts); Oakwood 1 (Tison). Total fouls — Geo-RF 9, Oakwood 12. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
At Danville
Chrisman 40, Schlarman Academy 23
Chrisman (40) — Taylor Jones 1 5-10 7, Whitnie Haton 1 0-0 3, Jaidyn Alexander 1 1-2 3, Olivia Radke 6 0-0 16, Bailey Presslor 0 1-2 1, Peyton Reasor 0 0-0 0, McKenzie Mitchell 1 2-4 4, Addison Phipps 1 1-5 4, Adalyn Miller 0 2-6 2. Totals: 11 12-29 40.
Schlarman (23) — Karlee Belton 1 0-0 2, Devyn Gose 0 0-0 0, Izzy Bogen 1 3-11 5, Deana Linares 1 0-0 2, Emma Osterbur 0 1-2 1, Madi Watson 1 1-2 3, Emma Myers 4 2-9 10, Morgan Colby 0 0-0 0. Totals: 8 7-24 23.
Chrisman;9;6;11;14;—;40
Schlarman;8;6;6;3;— ;23
3-point field goals — Chrisman 6 (Radke 4, Haton, Phipps). Total fouls — Chrisman 18, Schlarman 20. Fouled out — Mitchell, Belton, Bogen, Watson. Technical fouls — none.
At Westville
Salt Fork 64, Westville 29
Salt Fork (64) — Macie Russell 6 0-0 12, Brycie Hird 0 0-0 0, Kendall Cooley 1 0-0 2, Bracie Hird 0 0-0 0, Alexa Jamison 14 0-0 32, Shelby McGee 3 0-0 6, Karli McGee 0 0-0 0, Kendyl Hurt 0 4-6 4, Sailor Pacot 2 0-0 4, Brianna Filicsky 0 0-0 0, Brylie Smith 2 0-0 4, Rozlynn Maring 0 0-0 0, Madison Tucker 0 0-0 0, Rhaelyn Flak 0 0-0 0, Payton Cox 0 0-0 0. Totals: 28 4-6 64.
Westville (29) — Lani Gondzur 3 0-0 6, Lydia Gondzur 3 3-5 9, Emma Schluter 0 0-0 0, McKynze Carico 1 00 3, Lainey Wichtowski 1 0-2 2, Hadley Jones 0 0-0 0, Maddie Appl 1 0-0 2, Madison Jones 0 0-0 0, Anna Blakeney 0 0-0 0, Ariel Clarkston 1 0-2 2, Aubrie Jenkins 1 3-8 5. Totals: 11 6-17 29.
Salt Fork;20;23;17;4;—;64
Westville;10;8;6;5;— ;29
3-point field goals — Salt Fork 4 (Jamison 4); Westville 1 (Carico). Total fouls — Salt Fork 14, Westville 7. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
At Cayuga, Ind.
Shakamak 51, North Vermillion 39
Shakamak (51) — Langford 0 0-0 0, Hammond 3 0-0 9, Stone 5 4-8 17, Kennett 3 2-2 9, Rodriguez 0 0-0 0, Lambertnant 6 1-3 14, Webb 1 0-0 2. Totals: 21 7-13 51.
North Vermillion (39) — Cadence Dunham 2 1-2 6, Callie Naylor 3 5-6 12, Braxtyn Dunham 4 1-2 11, Lauren Ellis 0 0-0 0, Kera Dunham 1 1-1 3, Savannah Pollard 0 0-0 0, Braylee Brown 0 1-4 1, Olivia Pearman 2 2-6 6. Totals: 12 11-21 39.
Shakamak;14;9;15;13;—;51
N. Vermillion;7;13;3;16;— ;39
3-point field goals — Shakamak 8 (Hammond 3, Stone 3, Kennett, Lambertant); North Vermillion 4 (Braxtyn Dunham 2, Cadence Dunham, Naylor). Total fouls — Shakamak 17, North Vermillion 16. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — Webb.
