PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
IHSAA Class 1A
Sectional 54
At Fountain Central
All Times EST
Feb. 28 games
Game 1 — Fountain Central 58, Attica 8
Game 2 — Faith Christian 70, Clinton Central 67
March 3 games
Game 4 — North Vermillion vs. Fountain Central, postponed
Game 5 — Rossville vs. Faith Christian, postponed
March 4 games
Game 4 — Fountain Central 58, North Vermillion 44
Game 5 — Rossville 56, Faith Christian 49
Championship — Fountain Central 44, Rossville 40
March 11 game
Frankfort Regional 27
Championship — Fountain Central vs. Liberty Christian, 4 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
At Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Danville Area Community College 9, Salem 8
Salem‘230‘000‘30‘— ‘8 ‘11‘ 1
DACC‘212‘030‘01‘—‘9‘14‘3
WP — Reston Morehouse. Two or more hits — D:Kody Morton 3, Carter Wambach 3, Isaiah Ruch, Kylar Fisher. 2B — D: Rance Bryant, Fisher. 3B — D: Ruch. HR — D: Ruch. RBIs — D: Ruch 4, Nathan Edders 2, Bryant, Fisher.
At Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Danville Area Community College 9, Westmoreland 2
Westmoreland‘100‘000‘1‘— ‘2 ‘7‘ 2
DACC‘010‘512‘x‘—‘9‘10‘0
WP —Isiah Ruch. LP — Travis Keister. Two or more hits — W: Dom Koch, Gavin Cancio D: Drew Pinkston 4, Adam Evans 3. HR — D: Pinkston. RBIs — W: Koch, Cancio D: Pinkston 3, Evans 2, Kody Morton 2, Lucas Coyl.
