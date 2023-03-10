PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

IHSAA Class 1A

Sectional 54

At Fountain Central

All Times EST

Feb. 28 games

Game 1 — Fountain Central 58, Attica 8

Game 2 — Faith Christian 70, Clinton Central 67

March 3 games

Game 4 — North Vermillion vs. Fountain Central, postponed

Game 5 — Rossville vs. Faith Christian, postponed

March 4 games

Game 4 — Fountain Central 58, North Vermillion 44

Game 5 — Rossville 56, Faith Christian 49

Championship — Fountain Central 44, Rossville 40

March 11 game

Frankfort Regional 27

Championship — Fountain Central vs. Liberty Christian, 4 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

At Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Danville Area Community College 9, Salem 8

Salem‘230‘000‘30‘— ‘8 ‘11‘ 1

DACC‘212‘030‘01‘—‘9‘14‘3

WP — Reston Morehouse. Two or more hits — D:Kody Morton 3, Carter Wambach 3, Isaiah Ruch, Kylar Fisher. 2B — D: Rance Bryant, Fisher. 3B — D: Ruch. HR — D: Ruch. RBIs — D: Ruch 4, Nathan Edders 2, Bryant, Fisher.

At Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Danville Area Community College 9, Westmoreland 2

Westmoreland‘100‘000‘1‘— ‘2 ‘7‘ 2

DACC‘010‘512‘x‘—‘9‘10‘0

WP —Isiah Ruch. LP — Travis Keister. Two or more hits — W: Dom Koch, Gavin Cancio D: Drew Pinkston 4, Adam Evans 3. HR — D: Pinkston. RBIs — W: Koch, Cancio D: Pinkston 3, Evans 2, Kody Morton 2, Lucas Coyl.

Tags

Trending Video