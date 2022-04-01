PREP BASEBALL
At Catlin
Salt Fork 8, Danville 2
Danville`011`000`0`— `2 `5` 8
Salt Fork`023`021`x`—`8`9`4
WP — Pedro Rangel LP — Payton Young. Two or more hits — D: Young SF: Rangel, Hayden Prunkard, Blake Hettmansberger. 2B — SF: Prunkard. RBIs — D: Cameron Feuerborn. SF: Deegan Albert, Rangel, Derrick Richards, Evan Hageman.
At Westville
Westville 4, Armstrong-Potomac 2
A-P`000`000`2`— `2 `3` 1
Westville`020`101`x`—`4`4`1
WP — Zach Russell. LP — Gavin Parkerson. Two or more hits — AP: Seth Johnson W: Luke Johnson. 2B — AP: Cain Buhr HR — W: Luke Johnson. RBIs — AP: Buhr W: Luke Johnson 2, Ethan McMasters, Russell.
PREP SOFTBALL
At Westville
Westville 13, Armstrong-Potomac 3
A-P`000`03`— `3 `0` 6
Westville`004`54`—`13`7`1
WP — Abby Sabalasky. LP — Denley Heller. Two or more hits — W: Desi Darnell. 2B — W: Darnell, Rylee Jones. 3B — W: Sabalasky. RBIs — W: Sabalasky 2, Darnell 2, Jones 2, Loni Gondzur 2.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
At Danville Stadium
Game 1
Danville Area Community College 8, Vincennes University 3
Vincennes `200 `010 `000 `— `3 `9 `1
DACC `330 `010 `10x `— `8 `11 `1
WP — Luke Carlson. LP — Connor VanLannen. Save — Ryan Adams. Two or more hits — Vincennes: Ethan Brudette 3, Colin Long 2. DACC: Kyle Bartman 2, Noah Laurent 2, Dustin Dupont 2, Jaden Miller 2, Kennan Walsh 2. 2B — Vincennes: Brudette, Long. DACC: Bartman, Dupont, Miller. RBIs — Vincennes: Colton Evans 2, VanLannen 1. DACC: Miller 2, Laurent, Dupont, Jackson Michaels, Jacob Mote.
Game 2
Danville Area Community College 6, Vincennes University 1
Vincennes `000 `010 `0 `— `1 `7 `0
DACC `030 `210 `x `— `6 `8 `1
WP — Luke Olson. LP — Dawson Blaylock. Two or more hits — Vincennes: Peyton Lane 3. DACC: Jackson Michaels 2. 2B — Vincennes: Lane, Dale Coy. DACC: Michaels, Jaden Miller. HR — DACC: Michaels. Kyle Bartman. RBIs — Vincennes: Colton Evans. DACC: Michaels 3, Bartman 2, Jacob Mote.
Records — Vincennes University 12-14 overall, 5-5 in the Mid-West Athletic Conference. Danville Area Community College 8-13 overall, 4-6 in the M-WAC.
