PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
At Danville
Schlarman 66, Chrisman 55
Chrisman (55) — John Phipps 0 0-0 0, Cole Webster 2 0-0 4, Linkton Snedeker 0 0-0 0, Triston Lehmkuhl 0 0-0 0, Colton Brazelton 3 0-0 7, Nic Eddy 5 1-2 11, Layne Smith 4 0-2 10, Blake Barna 2 2-2 8, Chris Francis 3 6-10 13, Dyas Miller 1 0-0 2. Totals: 20 9-16 55.
Schlarman (66) — Cody Abernathy 3 0-2 7, Owen Jones 2 1-5 5, Charles Ludwig 4 0-0 8, Jason Craig 11 7-9 32, Josh Wright 4 3-7 11, Damien Linares 1 1-2 3. Totals: 25 12-25 66.
Chrisman;19;13;14;9;—;55
Schlarman;13;21;16;16;—;66
3-point field goals — Chrisman 6 (Eddy 2, Barna 2, Brazelton, Francis); Schlarman 4 (Craig 3, Abernathy). Total fouls — Chrisman 23, Schlarman 14. Fouled out — Barna. Technical fouls — none.
At Covington, Ind.
Terre Haute North 51, Covington 50
Covington (50) — Drew Busick 0 0-0 0, Neil Ellmore 2 0-0 4, Alan Karrfalt 2 0-0 6, Calvin Springer 4 0-0 11, Duncan Keller 0 2-2 2, Logan Pinkerton 9 6-11 27. Totals: 17 8-13 50.
Terre Haute North;16;14;11;9;—;51
Covington;16;14;11;9;—;50
3-point field goals — Covington 8 (Pinkerton 3, Springer 3, Karrfalt 2). Total fouls — Covington 12. Fouled out — Karrfalt. Technical fouls — none.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
At Bismarck
Armstrong-Potomac 44, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 12
A-P (44) — Carlyn Crozier 2 0-1 4, Gigi Mulvaney 0 3-4 3, Lily Jameson 1 3-4 5, Kyla Bullington 3 2-4 8, Cadence Crull 3 2-2 8, Maddie Hudson 2 0-0 4, Mattie Kennel 4 2-2 12. Totals: 15 12-17 44.
BHRA (12) — Ella Myers 2 0-2 4, Natalie Clapp 0 0-0 0, Sophia Rome 1 0-0 3, Briana Maloney 0 0-2 0, Audrey Taylor 1 3-4 5. Totals: 4 3-8 12.
A-P; 8; 13; 11; 12; —; 44
BHRA; 4; 2; 6; 0; —; 12
3-pointers — Armstrong-Potomac 2 (Kennel 2). Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 1 (Rome 1). Total fouls — Armstrong-Potomac 8, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 13. Fouled out — none.
Records — Armstrong-Potomac 3-1 overall, 2-0 in the VVC. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 0-4 overall, 0-3 in the VVC.
———
At Catlin
Salt Fork 60, Westville 17
Westville (17) — Hadley Cox 0-6 0-0 0, Lydia Gondzur 1-10 4-8 6, Emma Myers 0-0 0-1 0, Chloe Brant 0-3 2-2 2, Kierra Cox 2-12 0-0 4, Ali Lagrand 0-0 0-0 0, Kelsie High 0-0 0-0 0, Makenzie Kantout 2-5 0-0 4, Savanna Tyler 0-1 0-0 0, Ariel Clarkston 0-3 1-2 1. Totals: 5-40 7-13 17.
Salt Fork (60) — Carsyn Todd 6-15 2-3 14, Lexi Hettmansberger 1-1 0-0 2, Mackenzie Russell 9-11 2-2 20, Olivia Chew 4-6 0-0 8, Jaiden Baum 1-5 1-2 3, Macie Russell 1-5 0-0 2, Karlie Cain 1-1 0-0 3, Kendall Cooley 2-5 0-0 4, Shelby McGee 0-2 0-0 0, Kailey Frischkorn 1-2 0-0 2, Brylie Smith 1-1 0-0 2, Rozlynn Maring 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 27-54 5-7 60.
Westville; 3; 8; 3; 3; —; 17
Salt Fork; 16; 11; 22; 11; —; 60
3-pointers — Westville 0-6 (Cox 0-2, Gondzur 0-3, Tyler 0-1). Salt Fork 1-9 (Cain 1-1, Todd 0-6, Baum 0-1, Cooley 0-1). Rebounds — Westville 30 (K.Cox 8, Gondzur 7, Kantout 3, H.Cox 2, Myers 2, Brant 2, Clarkston 1, TEAM 5). Salt Fork 36 (Chew 9, Mackenzie Russell 7, Baum 6, Macie Russell 3, Todd 2, Hettmansberger 2, Cooley 2, Frischkorn 1, Smith 1, TEAM 3). Assists — Westville 2 (H.Cox 1, K.Cox 1). Salt Fork 12 (Mackenzie Russell 5, Todd 2, Chew 2, Hettmansberger 1, Baum 1, Frischkorn 1). Turnovers — Westville 15, Salt Fork 6. Steals — Westville 2 (Brant 1, Tyler 1). Salt Fork 12 (Todd 6, Mackenzie Russell 3, McGee 2, Baum 1). Total fouls — Westville 6, Salt Fork 12. Fouled out — none.
Records — Westville 2-2 overall, 2-2 in the VVC. Salt Fork 4-0 overall, 3-0 in the VVC.
JV score — Salt Fork 39, Westville 6.
At Georgetown
Oakwood 42, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 18
Oakwood (42) — Aaliyah Denius 2 4-6 8, Karsen Rupp 3 0-6 6, Nikita Taylor 0 0-0 0, Tiffany Paris 1 1-2 3, Kalie Tison 0 0-0 0, Addie Wright 6 2-2 14, Savannah Nevitt 0 0-0 0, Ashlynn Pinnick 5 1-4 11, Emilia Frerichs 0 0-0 0, Ali Reed 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 8-20 42.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm (18) — Jasmine Ray 0 0-0 0, J'Lynn Waltz 1 0-0 2, Savana Cunningham 0 0-0 0, Kierra Winland 1 0-0 2, Sierra Cunningham 0 0-0 0, Kendall Roberts 3 0-0 8, Sydney Spesard 1 0-0 2, Jaycee Arthur 1 0-0 2, Bryleigh Collom 1 0-0 2, Eva Ford 0 0-0 0, Ally Cobble 0 0-0 0, Bailee Whittaker 0 0-0 0. Totals: 8 0-0 18.
Oakwood;14;9;15;4;—;42
Geo-RF;4;7;5;2;—;18
3-point field goals — Georgetown-Ridge Farm 2 (Roberts 2). Total fouls — Oakwood 5, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 13. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
At Champaign
Parkland College 89, Danville Area Community College 58
DACC (58) — Drew Reifsteck 0-4 0-0 0, Lewis Richards 3-5 4-4 11, Ahmoni Weston 5-15 3-5 13, Daylen Davis-Williams 4-6 0-0 8, Raymond Terry 3-4 2-4 8, Tyshay Epps 1-5 0-0 3, Kameron Barnett 2-8 2-7 6, David Gorman 0-2 0-0 0, William Keno 2-5 1-1 6, Veljko Culibrk 1-2 1-1 3. Totals: 21-56 13-22 58.
Parkland (89) — Kelvin Swims 4-7 5-6 14, Deonte Douglas 0-3 2-4 2, Josh Rivers 1-2 2-2 4, Jamil Hardaway 4-6 1-2 11, Savon Wykle 4-9 3-4 12, Jordan Burge 0-0 1-2 1, Kamari Kenemore 0-2 2-2 2, Sean Ealy 9-10 0-0 22, Kevin Bishop 5-6 1-4 12, Jourdan Weddle 1-3 4-4 7, Jashon Lee 0 2-2 2, Josh Candler 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 28-48 23-32 89.
DACC;24;34;—;58
Parkland;36;53;—;89
3-point goals — DACC 3-16 (Richards 1-1, Epps 1-2, Keno 1-3, Reifsteck 0-1, Davis-Williams 0-1, Gorman 0-2, Barnett 0-3, Weston 0-3); DACC 10-22 (Ealy 4-5, Hardaway 2-4, Bishop 1-1, Wykle 1-2, Swims 1-3, Weddle 1-3, Rivers 0-1, Kenenmore 0-1, Douglas 0-2). Rebounds — DACC 23 (Terry 6); Parkland 29 (Bishop 6). Assists — DACC 10 (Epps 3); Parkland 20 (Ealy 6). Steals — DACC 2 (Weston, Culibrk); Parkland 8 (Ealy, Bishop 2). Turnovers — DACC 14, Parkland 8. Total fouls — DACC 21, Parkland 21. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — Weston. Officials — Bob Warner, Gary Ward.
At Champaign
Parkland College 72, Danville Area Community College 21
DACC (21) — Asya Bulgin 1-5 2-2 4, Tarneisha Young 0-6 2-2 2, Hunter Edwards 1-4 0-0 2, Rylee Dowers 1-10 1-2 4, Shariya Davis 0-0 0-0 0, Anaiya Robinson 1-2 0-0 2, Allasha Alexanderon 2-2 0-0 4, Moriah Culver 0-0 0-0 0, Alexus Mobley 1-8 0-0 2, Maria Artigas 0-7 0-0 0, Simoneta Fernandez 0-3 1-2 1. Totals: 7-47 6-8 21.
Parkland (75) — Nia Neal 0-0 0-0 0, Clair Wilhour 1-4 0-0 2, Elly Haberkorn 2-3 2-3 6, Bree Trimble 2-5 0-0 4, Ariana Booker 5-6 5-8 17, Naomi McDaniel 4-6 2-6 10, Kiersten Price-Wilson 3-3 0-2 6, Peyton Crowe 3-6 0-2 7, Rhiannon Skoog 2-2 0-0 5, Mady Harper 4-5 0-0 11, Shaelynn Bell 2-3 1-2 5, Alexis German 0-1 2-2 2. Totals: 28-44 12-25 75.
DACC;10;9;2;0;—;21
Parkland;15;15;22;22;—;75
3-point goals — DACC 1-5 (Dowers 1-3, Artigas 0-1, Fernandez 0-1); Parkland 7-12 (Booker 2-2, Harper 3-4, Skoog 1-2, Crowe 1-3, German 0-1). Rebounds — DACC 24 (Bulgin 6); Parkland 29 (McDaniel 7). Assists — DACC 3 (Dowers 2); Parkland 18 (Harper 5). Steals — DACC 8 (Alexander 4); Parkland 10 (Booker, Harper 3). Turnovers — DACC 18, Parkland 15. Total fouls — DACC 17, Parkland 12. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
