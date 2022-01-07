PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
At Fithian
Oakwood 62, Chrisman 25
Chrisman (25) — Triston Lehmkuhl 1 0-0 2, Linkon Snedeker 1 1-2 3, Marion Cronkite 2 1-1 6, Colton Brazelton 0 0-0 0, Karson Lewsader 1 3-4 5, Garrett Wells 0 0-0 0, Connor Taylor 1 0-0 2, Dyas Miller 1 2-4 4, Ace Daniels 1 0-0 3, Jonathan Neal 0 0-0 0, Landen Alexander 0 0-0 0. Totals: 8 7-11 25.
Oakwood (62) — Gaven Clouse 3 1-1 7, Griffin Trees 1 0-0 2, Josh Ruch 1 0-0 2, Cristian Espinoza 0 0-0 0, Grant Powell 2 0-0 4, Josh Young 4 0-0 8, Dalton Hobick 7 2-2 19, Jackson Dudley 0 1-2 1, Tanner Pichon 7 1-1 15, Alec Harrison 2 0-0 4. Totals: 27 5-6 62.
Chrisman;4;7;6;8;—;25
Oakwood;17;18;18;9;—;62
3-point field goals — Chrisman 2 (Brazelton, Daniels); Oakwood 3 (Hobick 3). Total fouls — Chrisman 11, Oakwood 13. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
At Milford
Milford 68, Armstrong-Potomac 34
Armstrong-Potomac (34) — Nathan Rogers 0 0-0 0, Eli Kennel 0 0-0 0, Kollin Asbury 0 0-0 0, Cole Bailey 1 0-0 3, Brody Howard 0 0-0 0, Evan Schluter 1 0-0 2, Seth Johnson 3 5-5 11, Luke Gordon 5 1-1 11, Cain Buhr 2 1-2 6. Totals: 12 7-8 34.
Milford (68) — Iver Krogstad 2 0-0 6, Sawyer Laffoon 3 3-4 11, Andrew White 6 2-2 19, Carson Shields 0 0-0 0, Gavin Schunke 0 0-0 0, RJ Mann 0 0-0 0, Payton Harwood 0 0-0 0, William Teig 4 0-0 8, Carter Borgers 0 0-0 0, Adin Portwood 8 0-0 20, Nicholas Warren 1 0-0 3, Tevon Longest 0 1-2 1. Totals: 24 6-8 68.
A-P;10;6;5;12;—;34
Milford;21;27;13;7;—;68
3-point field goals — Armstrong-Potomac 2 (Bailey, Buhr); Milford 14 (White 5, Portwood 4, Krogstad 2, Laffoon 2, Warren). Total fouls — Armstrong-Potomac 6, Milford 11. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
At Georgetown
Salt Fork 52, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 24
Salt Fork (52) — Macie Russell 7 0-1 14, Karlie Cain 5 1-2 11, Kailey Frischkorn 1 0-0 2, Alexa Jamison 8 7-9 23, Hadley Pierce 0 0-0 0, Brianna Filiscky 0 0-0 0, Brylie Smith 1 0-0 2, Zuzu Abudayya 0 0-0 0, Rozlyn Maring 0 0-0 0, Rhaelyn Flak 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 8-12 52.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm (24) — Kendall Roberts 0 2-2 2, J'Lynn Waltz 0 0-0 0, Sierra Cunningham 0 0-1 0, Sydney Spesard 4 3-6 11, Addie Spesard 3 1-3 7, Ally Cobble 0 0-0 0, Bailee Whittaker 2 0-0 4. Totals: 9 6-12 24.
Salt Fork;17;13;10;12;—;52
Geo-RF;6;7;6;5;— ;24
Total fouls — Salt Fork 13, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 7. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
At Fithian
Oakwood 52, Chrisman 13
Chrisman (13) — Alivia Brinkley 1 0-0 2, Kendall Tevebaugh 1 0-0 2, Sophia Biddle 0 0-1 0, Kendl Lemmon 0 2-6 2, Sabrina Boyer 1 0-0 2, Makenzie Mitchell 1 1-2 3, Phipps 1 0-1 2, Sara Goss 0 0-0 0. Totals: 5 3-10 13.
Oakwood (52) — Karsen Rupp 3 0-0 6, Nikita Taylor 0 2-2 2, Jaydah Arrowsmith 0 1-2 1, Bella Bradford 0 0-0 0, Kalie Tison 2 0-0 4, Addie Wright 9 0-4 18, Ali Reed 0 0-0 0, Ashlynn Pinnick 8 3-6 19, Sam Dunavan 0 0-0 0, Cherokee Hanner 0 2-2 2. Totals: 22 8-16 52.
Chrisman;3;2;4;4;—;13
Oakwood;13;22;12;4;— ;52
Total fouls — Chrisman 12, Oakwood 15. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
At Danville
Watseka 60, Schlarman Academy 5
Watseka (60) — Haven Meyer 2 0-0 4, Mallary Dirks 1 0-0 2, Natalie Petersen 0 0-0 0, Brianna Denault 0 0-0 0, Allie Hoy 7 0-0 15, Raegan Gooding 1 2-2 4, Claire Curry 1 0-0 2, Sydney McTaggart 3 0-2 6, Addi Edwards 3 0-0 6, Jasmine Essington 1 0-0 2, Elena Newell 2 2-2 6, Emily Miller 1 0-2 2, Ava Swartz 3 1-2 7, Jackie Lynch 2 0-2 4. Totals: 27 5-12 60.
Schlarman Academy (5) — Mia Martinez 1 0-0 2, Avery Kelsey 0 0-0 0, Emari Osaze 0 0-0 0, Makayla Blurton 1 0-0 3, Madi Watson 0 0-0 0, Emma Myers 0 0-0 0, Morgan Colby 0 0-0 0. Totals: 2 0-0 5.
Watseka;14;20;20;6;—;60
Schlarman;0;0;5;0;—;5
3-point field goals — Watseka 1 (Hoy); Schlarman 1 (Blurton). Total fouls — Watseka 1, Schlarman 10. Fouled out — Martinez Technical fouls — none.
At Frankfort, Ind.
Clinton Prairie 62, Seeger 60
Seeger (60) — Riley Shrader 5 2-3 12, Emma Brenner 0 1-3 1, Addison Shrader 2 0-2 6, Aubry Cole 9 3-5 26, Anna Moore 2 2-2 6, Paige Laffoon 3 3-4 9, Ellen McDonald 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 11-19 60.
Clinton Prairie (62) — Wilson 0 0-0 0, Nash 2 0-0 4, Eeenbarger 5 2-2 13, Beck 1 7-9 10, Neal 7 2-4 19, Swan 5 2-4 13, Good 1 1-2 3. Totals: 21 14-21 62.
Seeger;16;8;13;9;7;7;—;60
C. Prairie;9;16;8;13;7;9;— ;62
3-point field goals — Seeger 7 (Cole 5, Addison Shrader 2); Clinton Prairie 6 (Neal 3, Beck, Eenberger, Swan). Total fouls — Seeger 19, Clinton Prairie 18. Fouled out — Riley Shrader, Cole. Technical fouls — none.
At Indianapolis
Fountain Central 41, Indiana School for the Deaf 35
Fountain Central (41) — Rylee Simko 1 0-1 3, Brailey Hoagland 1 0-0 2, Jerzi Hershberger 3 3-4 10, Hannah Prickett 4 0-3 10, KayLee Spragg 0 0-0 0, Kendra Earlywine 1 0-0 2, Katie Brown 0 0-0 0, Larissa Bowers 6 1-2 14, Kacey Kirkpatrick 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 4-10 41.
Indiana Deaf (35) — Baird 5 0-0 12, Walton 0 0-0 0, Daniels 0 0-0 0, S. Wacher 8 1-4 17, Hoflind 0 1-2 1, A. Wascher 2 0-0 5. Totals: 14 2-6 35.
F. Central;11;10;7;13;—;41
Indiana Deaf;12;5;4;14;—;42
3-point field goals — Fountain Central 5 (Prickett 2, Bowers, Hershberger, Simko); Indiana Deaf 3 (Baird 2, A. Wascher). Total fouls — Foutnain Central 8, Indiana Deaf 13. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
Records — Fountain Central 6-10 overall.
PREP WRESTLING
At Bismarck
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac 59, Urbana 11
106 pounds — Landen Toellner (BHRAAP) won by forfeit; 113 — Graham Abbed (BHRAAP) won by forfeit; 120 — Brendan Whitney (BHRAAP) won by forfeit; 126 — Ayden Golden (BHRAAP) won by forfeit; 132 — Evan Parish (BHRAAP) tech. Fall Greer, 3:00; 138 — Taylor Carpenter (BHRAAP) won by forfeit; 145 — Kenny Merrill (BHRAAP) won by forfeit; 152 — Greer (U) pinned Karson Stevenson , 3:52; 160 — Double forfeit; 170 — Double forfeit; 182 — Tyson Smith (BHRA) pinned Walker 2:22. 195 — Hill (U) pinned Gavin Golden, 5:49; 220 — Nathaniel Gnaden (BHRAAP) won by forfeit; 285 — Hunter Wilson (BHRAAP) won by forfeit.
At Veedersburg, Ind.
Crawfordsville 42, Fountain Central 27
106 pounds — Tiago Koyanagi (C) dec. Ayden Donaldson 9-3; 113 — Cameron Teeple (C) won by forfeit; 120 — Parker Wray (C) dec. Dallas Simmons, 7-5; 126 — Waylon Frazee (FC) pinned Kollin Moore; 132 — Brandon Pigg (C) pinned Tristan Hodges; 138 — Andrew Woodrow (FC) pinned Jaziel Gil-Herra; 145 — Isaac Rogers (C) pinned Bryson Davis; 152 — Austin Pickett (FC) dec. Ashton Wilson, 7-1; 160 — Austin Peters (C) pinned Chanz James; 170 — Calvin Dittmer (C) pinned Jordan Melvin; 182 — Steven Remero (FC) won by forfeit. 195 — Double forfeit; 220 — Uziel Murillo-Zuniga (C) won by forfeit; 285 — John Schambach (FC) won by forfeit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.