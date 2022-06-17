LEGION BASEBALL

At Terre Haute, Ind.

Danville Post 210 Speakers 6, Crawfordsville 0

Danville 131 001 0 — 6 10 0

Crawfordsville 000 000 0 — 0 2 0

WP — Dalton Hobick. Two or more hits — D: Brody Sexton 3, Drew Pinkston 3 2B — D: Haurez, Pinkston. 3B — D: Drew Wichtowski. HR — D: Isaiah Ruch. RBIs — D: Wichtowski 2, Pinkston 2, Ruch.

At Bloomington

Danville Post 210 Junior Gold 14, Game 7 Legacy 4

Danville 002 66 — 14 4 2

Game 7 022 00 — 4 1 4

WP — Caden Keleminic LP — Mills. Two or more hits — D: Grant Morgan, Chaz Dubois, Zach Russel. 2B — D: Dubois, Braxton Waller. RBIs — D: Dubois 2, Waller 2, Morgan, Caden Schaumburg, Deegan Albert, Jameson Remole, Russell.

FROM THURSDAY

At Terre Haute, Ind.

Danville Post 210 Speakers 3, Washington, Mo. 0

Danville 000 100 2 — 3 9 0

Washington 000 000 0 — 0 5 2

WP — Isaiah Ruch. Two or more hits — D: Drew Pinkston, Dawson Dodd. 3B — D: Pinkston. RBIs — D: Brody Sexton, Blake Norton.

FROM WEDNESDAY

At Tilton

Danville Post 210 Junior Gold 10, Ford/Iroquois County 0

Ford 000 00 — 0 0 1

Danville 311 05 — 10 13 0

WP — Jameson Remole. LP — Harwood. Two or more hits — D: Grant Morgan, Cade Schaumburg, Deegan Albert, Jacob Onnen. 2B — D: Remole, Braxton Waller. RBIs — D: Morgan 2, Albert 2, Onnen, Cian Moore, Waller, Caden Keleminic.

HORSESHOES

Danville Horseshoe League

June 16 results

Team W L

Nutrien/Metcalf 12 6

Shoe Guys 9.5 8.5

Stormy Oaks 9.5 8.5

3 Ringers 3 9 9

Block Drywall 9 9

Bucking Broncos 5 13

High 50-Shoe Games

Loren Douglass 89 84 66

Butch Meeker 85 81 78

Glen Laird 85 77

Bob Block 84 78 77

Ron Umbarger 64 65

From June 13

High 50-Shoe Games

Glen Laird 106 97 81

Loren Douglass 81 70 68

Bob Block 76 70 69

Ron Umbarger 66

