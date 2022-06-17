LEGION BASEBALL
At Terre Haute, Ind.
Danville Post 210 Speakers 6, Crawfordsville 0
Danville 131 001 0 — 6 10 0
Crawfordsville 000 000 0 — 0 2 0
WP — Dalton Hobick. Two or more hits — D: Brody Sexton 3, Drew Pinkston 3 2B — D: Haurez, Pinkston. 3B — D: Drew Wichtowski. HR — D: Isaiah Ruch. RBIs — D: Wichtowski 2, Pinkston 2, Ruch.
At Bloomington
Danville Post 210 Junior Gold 14, Game 7 Legacy 4
Danville 002 66 — 14 4 2
Game 7 022 00 — 4 1 4
WP — Caden Keleminic LP — Mills. Two or more hits — D: Grant Morgan, Chaz Dubois, Zach Russel. 2B — D: Dubois, Braxton Waller. RBIs — D: Dubois 2, Waller 2, Morgan, Caden Schaumburg, Deegan Albert, Jameson Remole, Russell.
FROM THURSDAY
At Terre Haute, Ind.
Danville Post 210 Speakers 3, Washington, Mo. 0
Danville 000 100 2 — 3 9 0
Washington 000 000 0 — 0 5 2
WP — Isaiah Ruch. Two or more hits — D: Drew Pinkston, Dawson Dodd. 3B — D: Pinkston. RBIs — D: Brody Sexton, Blake Norton.
FROM WEDNESDAY
At Tilton
Danville Post 210 Junior Gold 10, Ford/Iroquois County 0
Ford 000 00 — 0 0 1
Danville 311 05 — 10 13 0
WP — Jameson Remole. LP — Harwood. Two or more hits — D: Grant Morgan, Cade Schaumburg, Deegan Albert, Jacob Onnen. 2B — D: Remole, Braxton Waller. RBIs — D: Morgan 2, Albert 2, Onnen, Cian Moore, Waller, Caden Keleminic.
HORSESHOES
Danville Horseshoe League
June 16 results
Team W L
Nutrien/Metcalf 12 6
Shoe Guys 9.5 8.5
Stormy Oaks 9.5 8.5
3 Ringers 3 9 9
Block Drywall 9 9
Bucking Broncos 5 13
High 50-Shoe Games
Loren Douglass 89 84 66
Butch Meeker 85 81 78
Glen Laird 85 77
Bob Block 84 78 77
Ron Umbarger 64 65
From June 13
High 50-Shoe Games
Glen Laird 106 97 81
Loren Douglass 81 70 68
Bob Block 76 70 69
Ron Umbarger 66
