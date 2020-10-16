PREP GIRLS TENNIS

IHSA Class 2A Sectional

At Pekin

Singles

First Round

Brooklynn Behrens (Danville) def. Erin Teggatz (Rock Island) 6-2, 6-1

Kruthi Sudhir (Normal Community) def. CiCi Brown (Danville) 6-2, 6-1

Second Round

Madeline Gentry (Normal West) def. Behrens 6-1, 6-2

Doubles

First Round

Lexi Ellis-Kedzie Griffin (D) def. Storm-Vaughn (Normal West) 6-2, 6-2

Josie Hotsinpiller-Ava Towne (D) def. Nam-Roesler (Champaign Centennial) 6-1, 6-2.

Quarterfinals

Ellis-Griffin def. Gonzalez-Connor (Pekin) 6-2, 6-0

Hotsinpiller-Towne def. Moser-McCormick (NC) 6-3, 6-3

IHSA Class 1A Sectional

At Champaign

Singles

First Round

Maya Jenny (Schlarman) bye

Katie Steindinger (GCMS) def. Taylor Fowler (Schlarman) 6-3, 6-3

Second Round

Jenny def. Neha Bashir (Maroa-Forsyth) 6-0, 6-3

Quarterfinals

Jenny def. Allison Bradford (Mount Zion) 6-2, 6-4

Doubles

First Round

Wilund-Sholem (Champaign Central) def. Suzi Sermersheim-Lilly Perez (Schlarman) 6-2, 6-1

Schroeder-Brunner (Mount Zion) def. Caroline Bogen-Madi Watson (Schlarman) 6-1, 5-7, 10-2.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

IHSAA Class 2A Sectional 37

At Rossville, Ind.

All Times Eastern

Oct. 14 games

Match 1 — Lewis-Cass 3, Rossville 1

Oct. 15 games

Match 2 — Clinton Prairie def. Fountain Central (Fountain Central withdraws)

Match 3 — Carroll 3, Delphi 0 

Oct. 17 games

Match 4— Seeger vs. Lewis-Cass, 11 a.m.

Match 5 — Clinton Prairie vs. Carroll, 12:30 p.m.

Championship Match — Match 4 winner vs. Match 5 winner, 7 p.m.

IHSAA Class 1A Sectional

At Cayuga, Ind.

Oct. 15 games

Match 1 — Traders Point 3, North Vermillion 0

Match 2 — Covington def. Lafayette Central Catholic (LCC withdraws from tournament)

Oct. 17 games

Match 3 — Attica vs. Traders Point Christian, 11 a.m.

Match 4 — Bethesda Christian vs. Covington, 1:30 p.m.

Championship — Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner, 7 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you