PREP GIRLS TENNIS
IHSA Class 2A Sectional
At Pekin
Singles
First Round
Brooklynn Behrens (Danville) def. Erin Teggatz (Rock Island) 6-2, 6-1
Kruthi Sudhir (Normal Community) def. CiCi Brown (Danville) 6-2, 6-1
Second Round
Madeline Gentry (Normal West) def. Behrens 6-1, 6-2
Doubles
First Round
Lexi Ellis-Kedzie Griffin (D) def. Storm-Vaughn (Normal West) 6-2, 6-2
Josie Hotsinpiller-Ava Towne (D) def. Nam-Roesler (Champaign Centennial) 6-1, 6-2.
Quarterfinals
Ellis-Griffin def. Gonzalez-Connor (Pekin) 6-2, 6-0
Hotsinpiller-Towne def. Moser-McCormick (NC) 6-3, 6-3
IHSA Class 1A Sectional
At Champaign
Singles
First Round
Maya Jenny (Schlarman) bye
Katie Steindinger (GCMS) def. Taylor Fowler (Schlarman) 6-3, 6-3
Second Round
Jenny def. Neha Bashir (Maroa-Forsyth) 6-0, 6-3
Quarterfinals
Jenny def. Allison Bradford (Mount Zion) 6-2, 6-4
Doubles
First Round
Wilund-Sholem (Champaign Central) def. Suzi Sermersheim-Lilly Perez (Schlarman) 6-2, 6-1
Schroeder-Brunner (Mount Zion) def. Caroline Bogen-Madi Watson (Schlarman) 6-1, 5-7, 10-2.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
IHSAA Class 2A Sectional 37
At Rossville, Ind.
All Times Eastern
Oct. 14 games
Match 1 — Lewis-Cass 3, Rossville 1
Oct. 15 games
Match 2 — Clinton Prairie def. Fountain Central (Fountain Central withdraws)
Match 3 — Carroll 3, Delphi 0
Oct. 17 games
Match 4— Seeger vs. Lewis-Cass, 11 a.m.
Match 5 — Clinton Prairie vs. Carroll, 12:30 p.m.
Championship Match — Match 4 winner vs. Match 5 winner, 7 p.m.
IHSAA Class 1A Sectional
At Cayuga, Ind.
Oct. 15 games
Match 1 — Traders Point 3, North Vermillion 0
Match 2 — Covington def. Lafayette Central Catholic (LCC withdraws from tournament)
Oct. 17 games
Match 3 — Attica vs. Traders Point Christian, 11 a.m.
Match 4 — Bethesda Christian vs. Covington, 1:30 p.m.
Championship — Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner, 7 p.m.
