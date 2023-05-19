PREP BASEBALL
At Meier Field, St. Joseph
IHSA Class 2A Regional Semfinal
Oakwood 4, Westville 0 (8 innings)
Oakwood `000 `000 `04 `— `4 `6 `1
Westville `000 `000 `00 `— `0 `5 `3
WP — Dalton Hobick. LP — Ethan McMasters. Save — Tony Tiernan. Two or more hits — Oakwood: Matthew Miller. Westville: Landen Haurez. RBIs — Oakwood: Miller 2, Hobick 1.
Records — Oakwood 25-6-1 overall. Westville 25-6 overall.
At Catlin
Salt Fork 9, Villa Grove 3
Villa Grove`300`000`0`— `3 `5` 5
Salt Fork`000`702`x`—`9`8`1
WP — Pedro Rangel. LP — Bender. Two or more hits — VG: Kiser SF: Rangel, Hayden Prunkard. 2B — VG: Kiser, Vandeventer. RBIs — VG: Zimmerman, Clodfelter, Vandeventer SF: Prunkard 3, Derrek Richards 3, Brayden Maskel, Blake Hettmansberger.
At Attica, Ind.
Seeger 19, Attica 3
Seeger`346`60`— `19 `11` 0
Attica`001`20`—`3`5`7
WP — Hunter Albertson. LP — Dane Goris. Two or more hits — S: Caleb Edwards, Noah Stephen, Dylan Walters A: Chase Sichts. 2B — S: Christian Holland, Jace Ware, Landon Walker. RBIs — S: Stephen 3, Edwards 3, Luke Pluimer 3, Holland 2, Peyton Reynolds 2, Ware, Walters, Chris Moody, Walker A: Goris, Luke Blankenship, Abe Remaklus.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
IHSAA Sectional
At Veedersburg, Ind.
Fountain Central 5, Attica 0
Singles — Haley Webb (FC) def. Adyson Goodwin 6-0, 6-2. Alydia Mellady (FC) def. Libby Peterson 6-0, 6-1. Josie Harshbarger (FC) Def. Julia Becker 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles — Marylee Muniz-Hannah Prickett (FC) def. Molly Peterson-Lilyjah Sichts 6-0, 6-0. Kendall Eberly-Laney Hoagland (FC) def. Aubree Jones-Gwen Duncan 6-0, 6-0.
Benton Central 4, Covington 1
Singles — Kinlin Yadon (BC) def. Peyton Brown 6-2, 6-2. Rachel Tolen (BC) def. Halley Grady 6-2, 6-2. Amsley Harrell (BC) def. Kendall Shumaker 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles — Addison Strueuer-Lilly Hacquet (FC) def. Ellie Wetli-Sophie Cobb 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-0. Kourtney Sarault-Hayley Todd (BC) def. Trinity Cope-Isabella Lynch 6-4, 6-2.
