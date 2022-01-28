PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
At Georgetown
Georgetown-Ridge Farm 71, Chrisman 38
Chrisman (38) — Landon Alexander 1 0-0 2, Triston Lehmkuhl 1 2-4 5, Karson Lewsader 5 3-4 14, Linkton Snedker 0 0-0 0, John Neal 0 0-0 0, Marion Cronkite 1 1-3 3, Colton Brazelton 1 0-0 2, Dyas Miller 2 4-4 8., Garrett Wells 0 0-0 0, Connor Taylor 2 0-0 4. Totals: 13 10-15 38.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm (71) — Jace Bina 2 0-0 5, Cameron Steinbaugh 5 3-3 13, Kaden Mingee 3 0-0 8, Zack Roach 1 0-0 2, Bryson Pigg 1 1-2 4, Berry 0 0-0 0, JJ Hall 0 0-0 0, Kevin Morgan 0 0-0 0. Totals: 29 9-10 71.
Chrisman;6;20;6;6;—;38
Geo-RF;15;19;29;8;— ;71
3-point field goals — Chrisman 2 (Lehmkuhl, Lewsader); Geo-RF 4(Mingee 2, Bina, Pigg). Total fouls — Chrisman 14, Geo-RF 13. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
At Westville
Oakwood 54, Westville 27
Oakwood (54) — Karsen Rupp 7 0-0 14, Nikita Taylor 0 0-0 0, Jaydah Arrowsmith 4 0-2 8, Bella Bradford 0 0-0 0, Kalie Tison 1 0-0 2, Addie Wright 7 1-2 16, Ali Reed 0 0-0 0, Ashlynn Pinnick 7 0-0 14, Sam Dunavan 0 0-0 0, Cherokee Hanner 0 0-0 0. Totals: 26 1-4 54.
Westville (27) — Hadley Cox 2 1-2 6, Lydia Gondzur 5 0-4 11, Kelsie High 0 0-2 0, Ariel Clarkston 1 0-0 2, Savanna Tyler 0 0-1 0, Chloe Brant 0 0-0 0, Aubrie Jenkins 4 0-2 8. Totals: 12 1-11 27.
Oakwood;12;19;21;2;—;54
Westville;6;6;5;11;—;27
3-point field goals — Oakwood 1 (Wright); Westville 2 (Cox, Gondzur). Total fouls — Oakwood 13, Westville 4. Fouled out —None. Technical fouls — none.
At Watseka
Watseka 47, Armstrong-Potomac 41
Armstrong-Potomac (41) — Carlyn Crozier 5 0-0 10, Gigi Mulcaney 1 3-4 5, Lily Jameson 1 0-0 3, Ali Morgan 0 0-0 0, Cami Saltsgaver 0 0-0 0, Maddie Hudson 2 0-0 4, Mattie Kennel 4 1-1 9, Denley Heller 4 0-0 8, Faith Cline 1 0-3 2. Totals: 18 4-8 41.
Watseka (47) — Haven Meyer 2 0-1 5, Mallary Dirks 1 1-2 3, Allie Hoy 6 0-0 12, Raegan Gooding 0 2-4 2, Claire Curry 1 2-2 4, Sydney McTaggart 3 6-9 12, Addi Edwards 2 0-0 4, Elena Newell 2 0-0 4, Emily Miller 0 1-2 1. Totals: 17 12-20 47.
A-P;14;14;7;6;—;41
Watseka;12;19;6;10;—;47
3-point field goals — Armstrong-Potomac 1 (Jameson); Watseka 1 (Meyer). Total fouls — Armstrong-Potomac 14, Watseka 8. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
At Chrisman
Salt Fork 57, Chrisman 18
Salt Fork (57) — Macie Russell 6 0-0 14, Karlie Cain 5 0-0 12, Kailey Frischkorn 1 0-0 2, Alexa Jamison 9 2-2 20, Shelby McGee 1 0-0 2, Hadley Pierce 1 0-0 2, Brianna Filicsky 0 0-0 0, Brylie Smith 1 0-2 2, Zuzu Abudayya 1 0-0 3, Rozlyn Maring 0 0-0 0, Rhaelyn Flak 0 0-0 0. Totals:25 2-4 57.
Chrisman (18) — Alivia Brinkley 2 0-1 5, Kendall Tevebaugh 0 0-0 0, Sophia Biddle 0 0-0 0, Kendl Lemmon 0 1- 2 1, Sabrina Boyer 0 0-0 0, Makenzie Mitchell 5 0-2 10, Addison Phipps 0 0-0 0. Totals: 7 3-11 18.
Salt Fork;15;27;10;5;—;57
Chrisman;9;3;1;5;—;18
3-point field goals — Salt Fork 5 (Russell 2, Cain 2, Abudayya); Chrisman 1 (Brinkley). Total fouls — Salt Fork 11, Chrisman 9. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
At Cayuga, Ind.
North Vermillion 34, West Vigo 32
West Vigo (32) — Lilly Ramirez 0 0-0 0, Laniceon Holman 1 0-0 3, Adelinn Harris 4 1-2 11, Kenzye Knopp 1 0-0 2, Avery Laseki 0 0-0 0, Maci Easton 4 0-0 8, Katelyn Fennell 3 2-2 8. Totals: 13 3-4 32.
North Vermillion (34) — Ava Martin 5 0-0 10, Megan Davis 1 0-0 2, Callie Naylor 3 0-2 8, Braxtyn Dunham 2 0-0 6, Lauren Ellis 0 0-0 0, Cami Pearman 2 2-2 6, Olivia Pearman 1 0-0 2. Totals: 14 2-4 34.
W. Vigo;11;5;7;9;—;32
N. Vermillion;20;21;19;12;—;34
3-point field goals — West Vigo 3 (Harris 2, Holman); North Vermillion 4 (Naylor 2, Dunham 2). Total fouls — West Vigo 6, North Vermillion 6. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
At Veedersburg, Ind.
Fountain Central 48, Riverton Parke 28
Riverton Parke (28) — Sutton 0 0-0 0, Barnes 2 3-5 7, Montgomery 1 0-0 2, H. Mathas 0 1-2 1, Inman 0 0-0 0, Nowicki 0 0-0 0, Bennett 1 0-0 3, Duke 4 4-9 12, K. Mathas 1 0-0 3. Totals: 9 8-16 28.
Fountain Central (48) — Rylee Simko 0 3-3 3, Brailey Hoagland 3 0-0 6, Jerzi Hershberger 5 1-5 11, Hannah Prickett 2 2-2 6, Kendra Earlywine 2 0-0 4, Larissa Bowers 7 1-3 15, Kacey Kirkpatrick 1 1-2 3. Totals: 10 8-15 48.
R. Parke;4;7;7;10;—;28
F. Central;12;10;14;12;—;48
3-point field goals — Riverton Parke 2 (Bennett, K. Mathas). Total fouls — Riverton Parke 15, Fountain Central 18. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
PREP WRESTLING
At St. Joseph
Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm 35, St. Joseph-Ogden 27
106 pounds — Jesse Irelan (WGRF) won by forfeit; 113 — Emmitt Holt (SJO) dec. Logan Mahaffey, 3-2; 120 — Holden Brazelton (SJO) pinned Grayson McBride, 5:59; 126 — Gabe Kiddoo (WGRF) dec. Butts, 11-5; 132 — Double forfeit; 138 — Hayden Weaver (WGRF) pinned Denhart, 1:14; 145 — Chase Scott (WGRF) maj. dec. Falls, 12-1; 152 — Jacob Pyle (WGRF) won by forfeit; 160 — Miller (SJO) pinned Aiden Vice, 4:16; 170 — Double forfeit; 182 — Ketchum (SJO) pinned Riley Nicholson, 3:14. 195 — Rylee Edwards (WGRF) dec. Birt, 5-2; 220 — Sarver (SJO) pinned Ryan Carnaghi, 1:16; 285 — Tre Ramirez (WGRF) dec. Cotter, 10-7.
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
At Springfield
Danville Area Community College 75, Lincoln Land 67
DACC (75) — Drew Reifsteck 3-6 4-6 10, Ahmoni Weston 1-3 0-0 2, Xavier Evans 3-6 0-0 6, Kendall Taylor 6-9 1-2 13, Donell Carter 8-14 2-3 18, Dameriz Merriweather 0-3 8-8 8, Tyshay Epps 3-6 4-4 12, Kameron Barnett 0-2 0-0 0, Ian Schuster 0-1 0-0 0, Elijah Hicks 2-5 0-0 4, Veljko Culibrk 1-4 0-0 2. Totals: 27-59 19-23 75.
Lincoln Land (67) — KyLun Rivers 1-3 1-2 3, Moory Woods 5-11 0-2 10, Zoelin Pair 1-2 0-0 2, Quintez Edwards 9-15 1-2 21, Davarrion Reynolds 6-13 1-2 13, Julian Barr 3-8 0-0 7, James Morgan 1-1 0-0 2, Michael Ousley III 2-9 5-6 9, Jordan McGee 0-0 0-0 0, Nick Cook 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 28-62 8-14 67.
DACC;35;40;—75
Lincoln Land;26;41;—;67
3-point goals — DACC 2-5 (Epps 2-3, Reifsteck 0-1, Barnett 0-1); Lincoln Land 3-13 (Edwards 2-4, Barr 1-4, Reynolds 0-1, Rivers 0-1, Ousley 0-3). Rebounds — DACC 38 (Epps 7); Lincoln Land 28 (Woods 9). Assists — DACC 15 (Reifsteck 8); Lincoln Land 19 (Edwards 8). Steals — DACC 9 (Taylor 3); Lincoln Land 7 (Woods, Ousley 2). Turnovers — DACC 16, Lincoln Land 17. Total fouls — DACC 14, Lincoln Land 20. Fouled out — Woods. Technical fouls — none.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.