MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
At Danville
Parkland College 83, Danville Area Community College 61
Parkland (83) — Kelvin Swims 4-8 0-2 10, Jordan Burge 4-9 1-4 11, Deonte Douglas 2-6 9-9 14, Josh Rivers 4-8 0-0 10, Savon Wylke 6-10 1-2 14, Samuel Beesley 0-0 0-0 0, Kamari Kenemore 2-4 2-2 7, Sean Ealy 2-4 0-0 6, Jamil Hardaway 1-1 0-0 3, Kevin Bishop 4-6 0-2 8, Josh Candler 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 29-56 13-21 83.
DACC (61) — Tyshay Epps 3-6 0-0 6, Drew Reifsteck 1-6 0-0 2, Lewis Richards 2-7 0-1 4, Daylen Davis-Williams 11-17 2-3 24, Raymond Terry 5-7 0-1 10, Kameron Barnett 0-3 7-10 7, Ahmoni Weston 2-9 1-4 6, David Forman 1-3 0-0 2, William Keno 0-2 0-0 0, Veljko Culibrk 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 25-60 10-19 61.
Parkland;48;35;—;83
DACC;25;36;—;61
3-point goals — Parkland 12-22 (Swims 2-2, Burge 2-3, Rivers 2-3, Ealy 2-4, Hardaway 1-1, Douglas 1-2, Wykle 1-3, Kenemore 1-3, Bishop 0-1); DACC 1-14 (Weston 1-4, Reifsteck 0-1, Davis-Williams 0-1, Richards 0-2, Gorman 0-2, Keno 0-2). Rebounds — Parkland 31 (Burge, Douglas, Rivers, Hardaway, Bishop 4); DACC 40 (Davis-Williams 9). Assists — Parkland 16 (Douglas 4); DACC 8 (Reifsteck 5). Steals — Parkland 7 (Douglas 2); DACC 5 (Reifsteck 2). Turnovers — Parkland 10, DACC 17. Total fouls — Parkland 19, DACC 19. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — Davis-Williams.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
At Mary Miller Gym
Parkland College 59, Danville Area Community College 41
Parkland (59) — Bree Trimble 3-9 0-0 6, Naomi McDaniel 5-10 1-4 11, Peyton Crowe 3-6 2-2 8, Mady Harper 3-5 2-2 10, Shaelynn Bell 1-4 2-2 4, Claire Wilhour 0-1 4-4 4, Elly Haberkorn 2-4 2-3 6, Ariana Booker 0-2 0-0 0, Kiersten Price-Wilson 0-0 0-0 0, Rhiannon Skoog 3-3 4-4 10, Alexis German 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 20-45 17-21 59.
DACC (41) — Hunter Edwards 0-4 0-0 0, Rylee Dowers 7-12 3-7 18, Anaiya Robinson 0-3 2-2 2, Alexus Mobley 3-8 3-3 9, Maria Artigas 1-7 0-0 2, Asaya Bulgin 2-7 1-4 5, Shariya Davis 1-4 0-0 3, Allasha Alexander 1-5 0-0 2. Totals: 15-50 9-16 41.
Parkland;11;16;19;13;—;59
DACC;7;6;13;15;—;41
3-point goals — Parkland 2-11 (Harper 2-4, Booker 0-1, German 0-1, Crowe 0-2, Trimble 0-3); DACC 2-12 (Davis 1-3, Dowers 1-4, Artigas 0-1, Alexander 0-1, Mobley 0-3). Rebounds — Parkland 30 (McDaniel, Crowe 5); DACC 30 (Edwards 8). Assists — Parkland 10 (Harper 4); DACC 7 (Mobley 3). Steals — Parkland 7 (Harper, Wilhour 2); DACC 10 (Mobley 5). Turnovers — Parkland 21, DACC 19. Total fouls — Parkland 14, DACC 16. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.