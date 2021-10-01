PREP BOYS SOCCER
At Danville
Oakwood/Salt Fork 4, Schlarman Academy 0
Oakwood/SF`2`2`—`4
Schlarman`0`0`—`0
First half
OSF — Grant Powell (assist Reef Pacot)
OSF — Ethan Merritt (assist Brody Taflinger)
Second half
OSF — Powell
OSF — Merritt (assist Cooper Myers)
Game statistics
Shots on goal — OSF 13, Schlarman 3. Keeper saves — OSF: Josh Ruch 3; SA: Peyton Kummerle 9
Records — Oakwood/SF 13-7 overall.
At Oakwood
Oakwood/Salt Fork 3, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville 0
Geo-RF/Westville`0`0`—`0
Oakwood/SF`2`1`—`3
First half
OSF — Brody Taflinger (assist Reef Pacot)
OSF — Pacot (assist Joe Lashuay)
Second half
OSF — Lashuay (assist Taflinger)
Game statistics
Shots on goal — GRFW 6, OSF 17. Keeper saves — GRFW: Eli Davis 14; OSF: Josh Ruch 6
Records — OSF 12-7 overall.
PREP BOYS TENNIS
IHSAA Sectional Championship
At Veedersburg, Ind.
Covington 5, Seeger 0
Singles — Evan Norton (C) def. Christian Holland 6-4, 6-4, Calvin Springer (C) def. Thomas Lemming 6-0, 6-2, Urban Roarks (C) def. Dylan Walters 6-2, 2-6, 11-9.
Doubles — Nolan Potter-Myles Potter (C) def. Drew Holland-Caleb Edwards 6-1, 6-0. Jackson Kindell-Emmett Reynolds (C) def. Nicholas Turner-Kaiden Peterson 7-5, 3-6, 10-3.
Records — Covington 13-0 overall.
IHSAA Sectional semifinal
At Veedersburg, Ind.
Covington 3, Benton Central 2
Singles — Evan Norton (C) def. Blake Buchanan 6-1, 6-3, Calvin Springer (C) def. Adrian Torres 6-4, 6-1, Logan Hardebeck (BC) def. Urban Roarks 6-2, 6-1
Doubles — Nolan Potter-Myles Potter (C) def. Kolton Goodman-Baylon Holmes 6-1, 6-3. Ryan Foster-Tyler Klemme (BC) def. Jackson Kindell-Emmett Reynolds 6-2, 6-3.
Seeger 5, Attica 0
Singles — Christian Holland (S) def. Caiden Jefferies 6-0, 6-1. Thomas Lemming (S) def. Noah Blakenship 6-1, 6-1. Dylan Walters (S) won by forfeit.
Doubles — Drew Holland-Caleb Edwards (S) def. Jake Garrett-Elliott Rosswurm 6-0, 6-1. Nicholas Turner-Kaiden Peterson (S) def. Gage Greeson-Andrew Mandaville 6-0, 6-1.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
At Danville Tennis Courts
Danville 9, Champaign Centennial 0
Singles — Lexi Ellis (D) def. Sandhya Subbiah 6-1, 6-3, Josie Hotsinpiller (D) def. Anna Park 6-1, 6-0, Ava Towne (D) def. Yehyhn Nam 6-1, 6-1, Brooklyn Behrens (D) def. Aasiha Patel 6-1, 6-0, Cici Brown (D) def. Kayleigh Cox 6-0, 6-1, Reese Rundle (D) def. Allison Henning 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles — Ellis-Behrens def Subbiah-Sagiv 6-4, 6-2. Towne-Hotsinpiller def. Park-Nam 7-5, 6-1. Rundle-Brown def. Patel-Cox, 6-3, 6-0.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Georgetown
Oakwood 2, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0
Geo-RF`23`23
Oakwood`25`25
Geo-RF Statistical leaders
Kills — Gentry Howard 7, Makaelyn Lagacy 7, Kendall Roberts 5, Sierra Cunningham. Service aces — Roberts 3, J'Lynn Waltz 2, Lagacy, Paige White, Cunningham.
At Hoopeston
Cissna Park 2, Hoopeston Area 1
Cissna Park`25`23`25
Hoopeston`12`25`15
Hoopeston Area Statistical leaders
Kills — Lacie Breymeyer 5, Bre Crose 5, Kaitilynn Lange 5. Blocks — Charissa Johnson 3.
At Armstrong
Armstrong-Potomac 2, Iroquois West 0
I. West`6`16
A-P`25`25
Armstrong-Potomac Statistical leaders
Kills — Kyla Bullington 8, Mattie Kennel 4, Lily Jameson 2, Gracie Gordon 2. Blocks — Gordon 2, Bullington 2, Kennel. Assists — Jameson 15, Madelyn Hudson 2. Service aces — Kennel 5, Hudson 4, Bullington, Jameson.
Records — Armstrong-Potomac 13-9 overall, 4-3 in Vermilion Valley Conference.
At Covington, Ind.
Covington 3, Attica 0
Attica`13`10`13
Covington`25`25`25
Covington Statistical leaders
Kills — Holly Linville 16, Lauren Vale 7. Assists — Karsyn Engle 33. Service aces — Linville 4. Digs — Linville 6.
Records — Covington 18-8 overall, 6-0 in Wabash River Conference.
At Montezuma, Ind.
Seeger 3, Riverton Parke 0
Seeger`25`25`25
R. Parke`11`19`17
Seeger Statistical leaders
Kills — Riley Shrader 16, Paige Laffoon 10. Assists — Sophia Ashby 34. Digs — Ashby 16, Laffoon 15, Shrader 9.
Records — Seeger 15-7 overall, 6-1 in Wabash River Conference.
At Veedersburg, Ind.
North Vermillion 3, Fountain Central 1
N. Vermillion`25`25`23`25
F. Central`17`15`25`23
Fountain Central Statistical leaders
Kills — Larissa Bowers 7, Chloe Golia 6, Hannah Prickett 3. Blocks — Bowers. Assists — Lillie Fishero 19, Hannah Medley, Bowers. Service aces — Fishero 7, Golia 7, Hayleigh Elkins 3, Jerzie Hershberger 2, Prickett. Digs — Hershberger 15, Rylee Simko 8, Fishero 7, Prickett 6, Golia 6, Elkins 5, Bowers 3, Willow Walsh.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.