MARVIN HOLMAN
LEGION BASEBALL
At Tilton
Danville Post 210 Speakers 3, Illinois Steel 2
Illinois 000 101 0 — 2 7 1
Danville 000 101 1 — 3 9 1
WP — Conlan Moore. Two or more hits — D: Andy Onnen, Drew Pinkston, Dalton Hobick. 2B — D: Hobick, Pinkston HR — D: Hobick. RBIs — D: Hobick, Isaiah Ruch, Blake Norton.
At Tilton
Danville Post 210 Speakers 21, Canton 4
Danville 092 37 — 21 14 4
Canton 001 30 — 4 2 2
WP — Tuff Elson. Two or more hits — D: Drew Wichtowski 4, Brody Sexton 3, Andy Onnen, Elson. 2B — D:Elson, Onnen, Sexton, Wichtowski. HR — D: Blake Norton, Sexton RBIs — D: Sexton 6, Onnen 2, Isaiah Ruch 2, Wichtowski 2, Landon Haurez 2, Norton, Conlan Moore, Elson, Dalton Hobick, Brodi Winge.
At Rantoul
Post 210 Junior Gold Speakers 9, Woodridge 3
Woodridge 003 00 — 3 3 1
Danville 252 0x — 9 4 2
WP — Caden Keleminic. LP — Adam. 2B — D: Chaz Dubois, Cade Schaumburg. RBIs — W: Adam. D: Dubois, Pedro Rangel, Cade Schuamburg, Braxton Waller, Grant Morgan, Griffen Walters.
HORSESHOES
Danville Horseshoe League
June 9 results
Team W L
Nutrien/Metcalf 9 3
Shoe Guys 8.5 3.5
Stormy Oaks 6.5 5.5
3 Ringers 3 5 7
Block Drywall 4 8
Bucking Broncos 3 9
High 50-Shoe Games
Bob Vandivier 115 92 82
Glen Laird 96 81 78
Loren Douglass 93 88 75
Bob Block 70 68 61
Jack Moore 69
Ron Phelps 63
Oliver Buford 60
