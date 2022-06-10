MARVIN HOLMAN

marvin.holman@dancomnews.com

LEGION BASEBALL

At Tilton

Danville Post 210 Speakers 3, Illinois Steel 2

Illinois 000 101 0 — 2 7 1

Danville 000 101 1 — 3 9 1

WP — Conlan Moore. Two or more hits — D: Andy Onnen, Drew Pinkston, Dalton Hobick. 2B — D: Hobick, Pinkston HR — D: Hobick. RBIs — D: Hobick, Isaiah Ruch, Blake Norton.

At Tilton

Danville Post 210 Speakers 21, Canton 4

Danville 092 37 — 21 14 4

Canton 001 30 — 4 2 2

WP — Tuff Elson. Two or more hits — D: Drew Wichtowski 4, Brody Sexton 3, Andy Onnen, Elson. 2B — D:Elson, Onnen, Sexton, Wichtowski. HR — D: Blake Norton, Sexton RBIs — D: Sexton 6, Onnen 2, Isaiah Ruch 2, Wichtowski 2, Landon Haurez 2, Norton, Conlan Moore, Elson, Dalton Hobick, Brodi Winge.

At Rantoul

Post 210 Junior Gold Speakers 9, Woodridge 3

Woodridge 003 00 — 3 3 1

Danville 252 0x — 9 4 2

WP — Caden Keleminic. LP — Adam. 2B — D: Chaz Dubois, Cade Schaumburg. RBIs — W: Adam. D: Dubois, Pedro Rangel, Cade Schuamburg, Braxton Waller, Grant Morgan, Griffen Walters.

HORSESHOES

Danville Horseshoe League

June 9 results

Team W L

Nutrien/Metcalf 9 3

Shoe Guys 8.5 3.5

Stormy Oaks 6.5 5.5

3 Ringers 3 5 7

Block Drywall 4 8

Bucking Broncos 3 9

High 50-Shoe Games

Bob Vandivier 115 92 82

Glen Laird 96 81 78

Loren Douglass 93 88 75

Bob Block 70 68 61

Jack Moore 69

Ron Phelps 63

Oliver Buford 60

