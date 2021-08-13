PREP BOYS GOLF
At Danville
At Turtle Run G.C. (Par 36)
Team results — 1. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 197, 2. Oakwood 214, 3. Hoopeston Area 215, 4. Milford 232.
Medalist — Leighton Meeker (BHRA) 46
BHRA (197) — Meeker 46, Nick Garmon 47, Ayden Golden 53, Jordan Johnson 57, Cooper Carpenter 57, Colin Deck 58
Oakwood (214) — Case Kopacz 47, Kyle McFarland 47, Mason Gardner 53, Nate Stewart 67, Lily Harden 71, Riley Whaling 72
Hoopeston Area (215) — Ben Brown 47, Payton Armstrong 53, Nick Hofer 57, Kayden Wallace 58, Trevor Swartz 60, Trenton Betka 60
Milford (232) — Salym Estes 54, Adin Portwood 58, RJ Mann 60, Jace Boyer 60, Keagan Jackson 72
