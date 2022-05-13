PREP BASEBALL
At Milford
Milford 16, Hoopeston Area 5
Hoopeston`012`20`— `5 `8` 3
Milford`034`36`—`16`12`4
WP — Nicholas Warren. LP — Ethan Steiner. Two or more hits — HA: Ryker Small, Keygan Field, Preston VanDeVeer M: Warren 4, Max Cook 3, Nick Mckinley. 2B — HA: VandeVeer M: Warren 2, Cook. HR — HA: Field. M: Cook. RBIs — HA: Field 2, VanDeVeer, Wyatt Eisenmann M: Cook 4, McKinley 3, Warren 2, Adin Portwood 2.
At Lafayette, Ind.
Faith Christian 6, Fountain Central 5
F. Central`100`003`1`— `5 `5` 7
F. Christian`210`020`1`—`6`9`5
WP — Sims. LP — Michael Geller. Two or more hits — Fountain Central: Noah Armstrong Faith Christian: J. Oliver, Valiant. RBIs — Fountain Central: Brayden Prickett, Owen Acton, Armstrong, Cole Garbison Faith Christian: Hill 2, E. Oliver, Smith, Valiant.
FROM THURSDAY
At Oakwood
Westville 11, Oakwood 1
Westville`104`24`— `11 `11` 0
Oakwood`000`10`—`1`3`5
WP — Ethan McMasters. LP — Travis Tiernan. Two or more hits — W: Drew Wichtowski 3, McMasters, Zach Russell. 2B — W: Wichtowski. RBIs — W: Wichtowski 4, Russell, Gage Lange, Landon Haurez, Cade Schaumburg.
At Potomac
Milford 14, Armstrong-Potomac 4
Milford`313`034`— `14 `10` 3
A-P`020`110`—`4`9`6
WP — Payton Harwood. LP — Seth Johnson. Two or more hits — M: Sawyer Laffoon 3, Nicholas Warren AP: Landon Freeman, Brody Howard. 2B — M: Adin Portwood. RBIs — M: Laffoon 4, Warren 4, Portwood 2, Max Cook 2, Carson Shields AP: Freeman, Howard, Cole Bailey.
At Frankfort, Ind.
Clinton Prairie 6, Fountain Central 4
F. Central`000`202`0`— `4 `6` 2
C. Prairie`005`010`x`—`6`4`0
WP — Klayton Perkins. LP — Lukas Miller. Two or more hits — FC: Luke Foxworthy 2B — FC: Dawson Blue 3B — CP: Kaden Mullendore. RBIs — FC: Kyle Slinker, Michael Geller, Blue CP: Ty Kirkpatrick 2, Mullendore 2, Landon Hughes, Brevon Posey
PREP SOFTBALL
At Danville
Danville 9, Peoria Richwoods 7
Richwoods`004`120`0`— `7 `6` 4
Danville`311`121`x`—`9`11`3
WP — Saige Keller. LP — Brown. Save — Emmalee Trover. Two or more hits — D: Kaleah Bellik, Trover, Karli Johnson, Allie Thurston. 2B — D: Trover, Johnson. 3B — D: Johnson. RBIs — D: Trover 3.
At Villa Grove
Westville 9, Villa Grove 2
Westville`001`010`07`— `9`16` 1
V. Grove`002`000`00`—`2`4`3
WP — Abby Sabalskey. LP — Alex Brown. Two or more hits — W: Lydia Gondzur 5, Sabalaskey, Rylee Jones, Aubrie Jenkins, McKynze Carico 2B — W: Sabalaskey VG: Logan Lillard. HR — VG: Alison Pangbum. RBIs — W: Gondzur 2, Sabalaskey 2, Rylee Jones, Desi Darnell, Madison Jones, Carico VG: Pangbum 2.
At Gilman
Georgetown-Ridge Farm 16, Iroquois West 3
Geo-RF`263`5`— `16 `11` 1
Iroquois West`120`0`—`3`3`3
WP — Bailee Whittaker. LP — Chandler. Two or more hits — GRF: Lilli Hutson 3, Whittaker 3. 2B — GRF: Whittaker 2, Claire Renaker. 3B — GRF: Hutson. HR — GRF: Trinty Collins. RBIs — GRF: Whittaker 4, Makelyn Lagacy 3, Renaker 2, Gentry Howard., Collins, Hutson.
FROM THURSDAY
At Milford
Milford 6, Armstrong-Potomac 4
A-P`000`202`0`— `4 `6` 2
Milford`201`100`2`—`6`5`2
WP — Kirstyn Lucht. LP — Denley Heller. Two or more hits — M: Brynlee Wright, Emmaleah Marshino. 2B — AP: Carlyn Crozier, Heller, Ellie Cooper M: Marshino 2. RBIs — AP: Brynn Spenser 2, Crozier 2 M: Wright, Marshino, Lydia Puetz, Mikayla Knake.
At Fithian
Oakwood 8, Milford 7
Milford`100`411`0`— `7 `10` 0
Oakwood`014`300`x`—`8`11`0
WP — Gracie Enos. LP — Kirstyn Lucht. Two or more hits — M: Abby Storm 3, Emmaleah Marshino O: Karsen Rupp, Alania Rothwell, Audrey Schnaus. 2B — M: Storm 2, Lexy Puetz. 3B — M: Brynlee Wright. HR — M: Marshino. O: Samantha Dunavan. RBIs — M: Storm 4, Marshino 2, Alyvia Schmink O: Dunavan 3, Rothwell 3, Schnaus 2.
At Catlin
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 9, Salt Fork 6
PBL`203`400`0`— `9 `15` 0
Salt Fork`202`002`0`—`6`14`1
WP — Emma Steiner. LP — Karlie Cain. Two or more hits — PBL: Carly Mutchmore 3, Averi Garrett 3, Arnett Lorena, Aubrey Busboom, Kendyl Badgley SF: Bri Filiscky 3, Kenzie Childs 3, Hadley Pierce, Kendyl Hurt, Brynlee Keeran. 2B — PBL: Busboom, Garnett, Charley Ulrich SF: Pierce 2, Hurt, Filiscky. 3B — PBL: Busboom. SF: Frischkorn, Karlie Cain. RBIs — PBL: Busboom 4, Garrett 3, Ulrich, Badgley SF:Filiscky 3, Frischkorn, Cain, Keeran.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
At Veedersburg, Ind.
Fountain Central 4, Benton Central 1
Singles — Lillie Fishero (FC) def. Kinlyn Ydon 6-1, 6-4. Haley Webb (FC) def. Emma Besse 6-4, 6-1. Angela Gonzalez (FC) def. Rachel Tolen 6-2, 6-4.
Doubles — Sophie Cobb-Paige Creek (BC) def. Emily Jimenez-Alydia Mellady 7-6 (2), 1-6, 11-9. Marylee Muniz-Hannah Prickett (FC) def. Alydia Doyle-Kourtney Sarault 7-5, 6-2.
Records — Fountain Central 13-1 overall, Benton Central 9-3 overall.
At Lebanon, Ind.
Lebanon 3, Covington 2
Singles — Ava Lehmkuhler (L) def. Peyton Brown 6-2, 6-0. Breanna Page (L) def. Cora Reynolds 6-3, 6-2. Bianca Coronado (L) def. Halle Grady 6-1, 6-3.
Doubles — Karsyn Engle-Emma Taylor (C) def. Michelle Horvatti-Irene Ransom 6-4, 6-3. Addison Streuer-Lilly Hacquet (C) def. Aaliyah Carlise-Kate Williams 6-4, 7-6 (7-1).
Records — Covington 8-4 overall
PREP BOYS TRACK
Big 12 Conference Meet
Team scores — 1. Normal West 126, 2. Normal Community 86, 3. Urbana 79, 4. Champaign Centennial 74, 5. Danville 47, 6. (tie) Peoria Notre Dame and Champaign Central 36, 8. Bloomington 26, 9. Peoria Manual 21, 10. Peoria Richwoods 16, 11. Peoria High 11.
Individual results
100 meters — 1. Skyler Giles (Richwoods) 11.01, 2. Jonovan Findley (Normal West) 11.09, 3. Charles Nolan (Normal West) 11.18. 8. Antuan Lee (Danville) 11.45, 14. Kaden Young 11.95.
200 — 1. Jackson Gilbert (Urbana) 22.31, 2. Charles Nolan (Normal West) 22.42, 3. Jerome Cranford (Manual) 22.69, 16. JaVaughn Robinson 25.12, 20. Martez Rhodes (Danville) 26.21.
400 — 1. Jackson Gilbert (Urbana) 48.15, 2. Daniel Lacy (Centennial) 49.39, 3. Cedric Sabin (Urbana) 50.64, 14. Braiden Wilson (Danville) 56.76, 15. Cesar Segura (Danville) 1:00.12.
800 — 1. Luke Reinhart (Normal West) 2:01.32, 2. Alex Geissler (Centennial) 2:01.41, 3. Brady Socha (Notre Dame) 2:03.87.
1,600 — 1. Aaron Hedron (Centennial) 4:44.69, 2. Joey Cave (Notre Dame) 4:51.93, 3. Luke Reinhart (Normal West) 4:53.20, 10. Jordy Martinez (Danville) 5:05.54.
3,200 — 1. Sam Lambert (Urbana) 10:03.89, 2. Trey Socha (Notre Dame) 10:10.46, 3. Aaron Hendron (Centennial) 10:16.75, 12. Evan Vrendenburg (Danville) 12:16.29.
110 hurdles — 1. Jhontae Adkinson (Normal) 15.21, 2. Matthew Thomas (Danville) 15.52, 3. Miles Wood (Central) 15.72.
300 hurdles — 1. Jhontae Adkinson (Normal) 40.73, 2. Matthew Thomas (Danville) 41.72, 3. Miles Wood (Central) 41.82, 5. Tommy Harris (Danville) 43.59.
400 relay — 1. Centennial (Griggs, Lacy, McCullough, Peacock) 42.47, 2. Urbana 42.64, 3. Normal West 42.91.
800 relay — 1. Normal West (Seal, Hardwick, McCloud, Lawson) 1:31.05, 2. Bloomington 1:32.53, 3. Peoria High 1:33.68, 8. Danville (Antuan Lee, Davari Boyd, O'Shawn Jones-Winslow, Martez Rhodes) 1:35.02.
1,600 relay — 1. Centennial (Geissler, Lacy, McCullough, Peacock) 3:26.93, 2. Urbana 3:28.25, 3. Central 3:28.86.
3,200 relay — 1. Urbana (Angrave, Lusakembi, Mitchell, Onyemere) 8:21.90, 2. Central 8:31.34, 3. Normal West 8:47.83.
High jump — 1. Jonovan Findley (Normal West) 2.06 meters, 2. Chris Taylor (Normal) 2.01, 3. Charles Nolan (Normal West) 2.01, 4. O'Shawn Jones-Winslow 1.85.
Pole vault — 1. Charles Cruse (Normal) 4.60 meters, 2. Matthew Thomas (Danville) 3.95, 3. Liem Potenbreg (Central) 3.35.
Long jump — 1. Kemoni McCullough (Centennial) 6.67 meters, 2. Jerome Cranford (Manual) 6.52, 3. Wesley McCloud (Normal West) 6.28, 6. Davari Boyd (Danville) 6.08, 11. Martez Rhodes (Danville) 5.76.
Triple jump — 1. Charles Nolan (Normal West) 14.07 meters, 2. Zion Russell (Normal) 12.94, 3. Kaden Young (Danville) 12.27, 10. DePrince Clark (Danville) 11.68.
Shot put — 1. Alex Sohn (Normal) 18.77 meters, 2. Jack Weltha (Bloomington) 15.14, 3. Semaj Taylor (Danville) 13.97, 14. Collin Lomax (Danville) 11.31.
Discus — 1. Alex Sohn (Normal) 48.10 meters, 2. Tyler Frankowiak (Normal) 43.33, 3. Gabe Holderby (Normal West) 42.50, 4. Semaj Taylor (Danville) 41.75.
At Cayuga, Ind.
Wabash River Conference meet
Team results — 1. South Vermillion 150, 2. Seeger 147, 3. Fountain Central 83.5, 4. North Vermillion 56, Parke Heritage 54, 6. Covington 44, 7. Riverton Parke 19.5, 8. Attica 18
Individual results
High jump — 1. Luke Bash (SV) 6-2, 2. Bradley Lewsader (C) 6-0, 3. Seth Martin (FC) 5-6
Long jump — 1. Gabe Coffman (S) 21-3 1/4, 2. Eli Peaslee (18-3 1/2), 3. Carson Cox (RP) 18-00
Shot Put — 1. Carter Edney (NV) 44-6, 2. Tristan Benskin (SV) 43-7, 3. James Mancourt (SV) 43-3
Discus — 1. Jeremiah Ziebart (NV) 15-18, 2. Edney 134-11, 3. Brock Thomason (S) 133-6
100 meters — 1. Joel Gooch (PH) 11.25, 2. Chris Beverly (SV) 11.28, 3. Rayce Carr (S) 11.57
200 meters — 1. Gooch 22.28, 2. Beverly 22.43, 3. Carr 23.28
400 meters — 1. Dalton Payton (SV) 32.08, 2. Ethan Hernandez (S) 53.12, 3. Issac Gayler (FC) 56.24
800 meters — 1. Konner Brenner (S) 2:12.21, 2. Lewsader 2:14.21, 3. Bryce MacLaren (SV) 2:18.34
110 hurdles — 1. Ben Cottrell (SV) 18.02, 2. Cody Waling (S) 18.05, 3. Peyton Chinn (S) 19.24
300 hurdles — 1. Aedon King (PH) 44.20, 2. Cottrell 44.96, 3. Dylan Hill (SV) 46.34
1,600 — 1. Hayden Kler (FC) 5:02.50, 2. Nathan Odle (S) 5:04.76, 3. Ethan Guminski (S) 5:05.09
3,200 — 1. Kler 11:12.82, 2. Guminski 11:21.72, 3. Knic Royer (SV) 11:31.41
400 relay — 1. South Vermillion 45.66, 2. Seeger (Thomason, Chill, Carr, Finn McLain) 46.42, 3. Fountain Central (Austin Pickett, Seth Martin, Layne Lynch, Ethan Mellady) 46.49
1,600 relay — 1. Seeger (Coffman, McLain, Brenner, Hernandez) 3:39.05, 2. Fountain Central (Riley Nelson, Pickett, Martin, Mellady) 3:39.06, 3. South Vermillion 3:41.24
3,200 relay — 1. Seeger (Brenner, Guminski, Odle, Hernandez) 9:03.01, 2. Fountain Central (Mellady, Nelson, Kler, Nathan Solomon) 9:20.76
PREP GIRLS TRACK
IHSA Class 3A Sectional
At Wayland-Young Complex
Team scores — 1. Edwardsville 72, 2. (tie) Chatham Glenwood and Normal Community 62, 4. Bloomington 54, 5. Belleville East 48, 6. O'Fallon 46, 7. Belleville West 44, 8. Quincy 37, 9. Champaign Centennial 33, 10. Springfield 23, 11. Danville 18.5, 12. Granite City 12, 13. Collinsville 12, 14. Normal West 11, 15. Pekin 10.5, 16. Alton 9.
Individual results
Top two qualify for state, others where noted
100 meters — 1. Katelyn Lehnen (Glenwood) 11.97, 2. Renee Baglin (Alton) 12.26, 3. Takia Tiller (Belleville East) 12.32, 17. Chazari Cooks (Danville) 13.64. Top three advance to state.
200 — 1. Katelyn Lehnen (Glenwood) 24.62, 2. Takia Tiller (Belleville East) 25.31, 3. DeAndranay Chism (Belleville East) 25.55, 13. Chazari Cooks (Danville) 28.26. Top three advance to state.
400 — 1. Allison Ince (Normal Community) 56.04, 2. Katelyn Lehnen (Glenwood) 57.05, 3. Anna Venvertloh (Quincy) 1:01.95, 16. Nariah Woods (Danville) 1:07.20, 19. Rosa Vasquez (Danville) 1:08.40
800 — 1. Allison Ince (Normal Community) 2:19.27, 2. Anna Schuering (Quincy) 2:21.82, 3. Alex Reinhart (Normal West) 2:23.58.
1,600 — 1. Allison Ince (Normal Community) 5:06.50, 2. Peyton Schieppe (O'Fallon) 5:07.37, 3. Emily Nuttall (Edwardsville) 5:11.12, 11. Allison Thompson (Danville) 5:50.19.
3,200 — 1. Peyton Schlieppe (O'Fallon) 10:57.41, 2. Anna Schuering (Quincy) 11:31.30, 3. Emma Patrick (Edwardsville) 12:05.25.
100 hurdles — 1. Janaysia Byrd (Belleville West) 14.69, 2. Macee Rivers (Belleville West) 14.85, 3. Tania Boombo (Bloomington) 15.75, 4. Nickiya Shields (Danville) 15.96, 8. Neveah Jones (Danville) 17.24.
300 hurdles — 1. Janaysia Byrd (Belleville West) 46.43, 2. Nickiya Shields (Danville) 46.45, 3. Blakely Hockett (Edwardsville) 47.78.
400 relay — 1. Belleville East (Chism, Armour, Bacon, Tiller) 48.79, 2. Belleville West (Byrd, Melvin, Dunn, Rivers) 48.84, 3. Bloomington 49.97, 10. Danville (Amyah Laws, Olivia Williams, Diamond Landfair, Chazari Cooks) 53.13.
800 relay — 1. Belleville East (Chism, Armour, Bacon, Tiller) 1:42.34, 2. Champaign Centennial (Gardner, Hunt, Tshomba, Mondika) 1:46.94, 3. O'Fallon 1:49.36,
1,600 relay — 1. Normal Community (Ziemer, Engst, Griffin, Ince) 4:01.60, 2. Belleville West (King, Dunn, Lewis, Sparks) 4:04.74, 3. Edwardsville 4:08.06.
3,200 relay — 1. Edwardsville (Lueking, Knoyle, Nuttall, Coll) 9:36.12, 2. Chatham Glenwood (Grace Hopper, Nia Gibson, Lydia Gurnsey, Rachael Behrens) 9:42.25, 3. O'Fallon 9:58.21.
Shot put — 1. Emily Sykes (Granite City) 12.54 meters, 2. Maddison Hopkins (Bloomington) 11.08, 3. Dallas Jenkins (Edwardsville) 10.95, 4. Lynae Ward (Danville) 10.83, 18. Karena Mayfield (Danville) 8.76.
Discus — 1. Kaitlyn Morningstar (Edwardsville) 37.12 meters, 2. Gabby Saye (Edwardsville) 35.76, 3. Emily Sykes (Granite City) 35.44, 5. Karena Mayfield (Danville) 30.85, 13. Lakin Alyea (Danville) 25.56.
High jump — 1. Emma Grashoff (Pekin) 1.60 meters, 2. Anna VenVertloh (Quincy) 1.53, 3. Sifa Mondika (Champaign Centennial) 1.50, 6. Mariyah Brown (Danville) 1.45, 11. Neveah Jones (Danville) 1.40.
Pole vault — 1. Alondra Ortiz-Silva (Bloomington) 3.27 meters, 2. (tie) Lillianna Ifft (Bloomington) and Linden Neposchlan (Springfield) 3.12.
Long jump — 1. Makaya Phillips (Bloomington) 5.32 meters, 2. Noelle Hunt (Champaign Centennial) 5.24, 3. Markeil Lewis-Ramsey (O'Fallon) 4.80, 13. Abby Decker (Danville) 4.37
Triple jump — 1. Ineh Erewele (Springfield) 10.88 meters, 2. Natalie Miles (Glenwood) 10.66, 3. Zay Hoover (Edwardsville) 10.64, 8. Lynae Ward (Danville) 10.19
At Cayuga, Ind.
Wabash River Conference Tournament
Team results — 1. Seeger 179, 2. North Vermillion 91, 3. South Vermillion 87, 4. Covington 60, 5. Fountain Central 50, 6. Riverton Parke 44, 7. Parke Heritage 42, 8. Attica 8
Individual results
High jump — 1. Paige Laffoon (S) 5-0, 2. Lexi Slider (C) 4-10, 3. Torie Williams (SCV) 4-8
Long jump — 1. Laffoon 16-3 1/2, 2. Brailey Hoagland (FC) 15-10 1/2, 3. Aylah Ross (NV) 14-7
Shot Put — 1. Tycee Crabtree (NV) 35-2, 2. Ozofu Magaji (SV) 32-9, 3. Isabell Edney (NV) 32-3
Discus — 1. Saige Knosp (S) 97-0, 2. Crabtree 95-11, 3. Cassie Miller (PH) 88-11
100 meters — 1. Hoagland 13.26, 2. Areria Ancil (S) 13.55, 3. Alyssa Fleschner (PH) 13.95
200 meters — 1. Ancil 28.44, Fleschner 29.19, 3. Savannah Pollard (NV) 30.06
400 meters — 1. Hoagland 1:01.79, 2. Avah Watson (S) 1:06.32, 3. Abby Monroe (S) 1:09.22
800 meters — 1. Jennifer Romero (S) 2:28.43, 2. Hadessah Austin (S) 2:29.50, 3. Michaela Cohee (SV) 2:48.09
100 hurdles — 1. Mikaitlyn Klayic (SV) 17.85, 2. Ashlynn Livengood (C) 18.06, 3. Ashley Pollard (SV) 18.42
300 hurdles — 1. Klayic 52.59, Livengood 54.34, 3. Pollard 56.02
1,600 — 1. Romero 5:26.30, 2. Hadessah Austin 5:27.88, 3. Haley Wanninger (SV) 6:29.43
3,200 — 1. Lauren McBride (S) 12:55.22, 2. Adara Austin (S) 13:30.78, 3 Wanninger 14:04.66
400 relay — 1. Seeger (Ancil, Emily Smith, Charlee Dillon, Laffoon) 53.83. 2. Covington (Livnegood, Lily Mullins, Kennedie Cadman, Summer Krepton) 56.71, 3. South Vermillion 57.25
1,600 relay — 1. Seeger (Romero, Watson, Laffoon, Hadessah Austin) 4:25.50, 2. Fountain Central (Rylee Simko, Madi Morgan, Courtney Sims, Hoagland) 4:45.15, 3. North Vermillion (Lauren Ellis, Laya Strubberg, Autumn Vore, Aylah Ross) 4:51.03
3,200 relay — 1. Seeger (McBride, Adara Austin, Emma Hays, Watson) 12:19.67, 2. Riverton Parke 13:33.99, 3. North Vermillion (Rachel Hazelwood, Strubberg, Baylee Crabtree, Lacy Peevler) 15:24.81
HORSESHOES
Danville Horseshoe League
May 12 results
Team`W`L
Bucking Broncos`2`1
Shoe Guys`2`1
3 Ringers 3`2`1
Stormy Oaks`1`2
Block Drywall/Paint`1`2
Nutrien/Metcalf-Catlin`1`2
High 50-Shoe Games
Bob Vandivier`92`89`88
Glen Laird`84`69
Bob Block`74`73`66
Gerald Harsha`69`61`60
Loren Douglass`63
