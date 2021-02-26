PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
At Bismarck
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 52, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 38
Georgetown-Ridge Farm (38) — Jace Bina 1 0-0 3, Trayvion Brown 2 0-0 4, Cale Steinbaugh 5 2-2 16, Kaden Mingee 3 0-0 8, Cameron Ford 0 0-0 0, Justice Arthur 3 1-1 7, Aaron Maquet 0 0-0 0, Zach Roach 0 0-0 0, Bryson Pigg 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 3-3 38.
BHRA (52) — Dawson Dodd 3 2-2 8, Brody Sexton 0 0-0 0, Rance Bryant 0 0-0 0, Asa Ray 0 0-0 0, Mason Hackman 5 0-1 10, Elijah Tidwell 9 1-2 20, Isiah Tidwell 0 0-0 0, Braden Sackett 0 0-0 0, Hayden Rice 0 0-0 0, Brett Miedel 6 1-1 14, Amani Stanford 0 0-0 0, Noah Gomez 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23 4-6 52.
Geo-RF;12;2;19;5;—;38
BHRA;11;16;14;11;—;52
3-point field goals — Georgetown-Ridge Farm 7 (Steinbaugh 4, Mingee 2, Bina); BHRA 2 (Elijah Tidwell, Miedel). Total fouls — Georgetown-Ridge Farm 5, BHRA 9. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
At Danville
Salt Fork 61, Schlarman Academy 50
Salt Fork (61) — Colden Earles 5 4-6 14, Brady Tevebaugh 3 1-2 7, Camden Smoot 3 0-0 6, Preston Webb 1 0-0 2, Blake Hettmansberger 0 0-0 0, Blake Norton 5 4-10 16, Garrett Taylor 6 3-7 15. Totals: 23 12-25 61.
Schlarman (50) — Owen Jones 0 0-0 0, Charles Ludwig 0 0-0 0, Jason Craig 2 2-2 6, Chris Brown 3 0-0 7, Josh Wright 4 2-4 10, Jamal Taylor 4 4-6 12, Caleb Kelly 7 1-2 15, Andy Craig 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 8-14 50.
Salt Fork;10;15;11;25;—;61
Schlarman;16;7;13;14;—;50
3-point field goals — Salt Fork 2 (Norton 2); Schlarman 1 (Brown). Total fouls — Salt Fork 14, Schlarman 14. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
At Fithian
Oakwood 56, Hoopeston Area 27
Hoopeston Area (27) — Jacob Catron 1 0-2 2, Ben Brown 2 0-0 4, Nick Hofer 6 0-0 16, Anthony Zamora 1 1-2 3, Preston Van De Veer 0 0-2 0, Wyatt Eisenmann 1 0-0 2, Derek Drayer 0 0-0 0, Mason Rush 0 0-0 0, Owen Root 0 0-0 0, Gavin Montez 0 0-0 0, Ethan Steiner 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 1-6 27.
Oakwood (56) — Brevin Wells 1 0-0 2, Gaven Clouse 3 0-0 7, Isaiah Ruch 5 1-2 11, Grant Powell 0 0-0 0, Josh Young 5 3-5 13, Josh Ruch 0 0-0 0, Dalton Hobick 10 1-4 25, Tanner Pichon 0 0-0 0, Bryson Myers 0 0-0 0. Totals: 24 5-11 56.
Hoopeston;7;3;12;5;—;27
Oakwood;13;16;11;16;—;56
3-point field goals — Hoopeston Area 4 (Hofer 4); Oakwood 3 (Hobick 2, Clouse). Total fouls — Hoopeston Area 15, Oakwood 7. Fouled out — Catron. Technical fouls — none.
