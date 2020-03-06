PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
At Bloomington
IHSA Class 3A Regional Championship
Lincoln 60, Danville 56
Danville (56) — Devin Miles 5-8 5-5 18, Tevin Smith 4-9 0-0 10, Nathanael Hoskins 2-10 0-0 5, Martez Rhodes 1-4 3-3 5, Robert Stroud 5-7 3-5 13, Delrey Crowder 2-4 0-0 5, Jayrin Parker 0-0 0-0 0, John Ward 0-0 0-0 0, Iggy First 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 19-42 11-13 56.
Lincoln (60) — Will Ewald 5-9 4-5 16, Kameron Whiteman 4-9 0-0 9, Dylan Singleton 2-7 5-6 9, Landon Hollinger 2-2 0-2 6, Kaden Froebe 9-10 0-2 20, Brody Whiteman 0-0 0-1 0. Totals: 22-37 9-16 60.
Danville;20;7;16;13;—;56
Lincoln;21;14;17;8;—;60
3-pointers — Danville 7-16 (Miles 3-5, Smith 2-5, Hoskins 1-5, Crowder 1-1). Lincoln 7-12 (Ewald 2-3, Hollinger 2-2, Froebe 2-2, K.Whiteman 1-5). Rebounds — Danville 26 (Hoskins 8, Stroud 6, Smith 3, Rhodes 3, Miles 2, Parker 1, TEAM 3). Lincoln 15 (Ewald 4, Froebe 4, Singleton 2, Hollinger 1, TEAM 4). Assists — Danville 9 (Hoskins 4, Miles 3, Stroud 2). Lincoln 10 (Singleton 4, Ewald 3, K.Whiteman 3). Turnovers — Danville 14, Lincoln 7. Total fouls — Danville 19, Lincoln 12. Officials — Michael Barber, Rod Peavler, Dan Miller.
Records — Danville 16-16 overall. Lincoln 31-2 overall.
At Pontiac
IHSA Class 2A Sectional Championship
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 53, Joliet Catholic 39
BHRA (53) — Avery McConkey 1 0-2 3, Drew Reifsteck 9 9-10 26, Kaj Stanford 2 0-0 5, Elijah Tidwell 2 0-0 5, Ethan Edwards 0 0-0 0, Mason Hackman 5 1-2 11, Brett Meidel 1 0-0 3, Cade Howie 0 0-0 0, Noah Gomez 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 10-14 53.
Joliet Catholic (39) — Young 1 0-0 3, Brwon 0 0-0 0, Ehnrsam 2 0-0 6, Fenske 1 3-4 5, Weston 0 0-0 0, Phelan 0 0-0 0, Sukel 2 0-0 4, Vera 0 0-0 0, Buss 6 0-0 17, Skipper 0 0-0 0, Bumstead 0 4-5 4. Totals: 12 7-9 39.
BHRA;17;7;14;15;—;53
J. Catholic;13;13;7;6;—;39
3-point field goals — BHRA 5 (McCOnkey, Reifsteck, Stanford, Tidwell, Meidel); Joliet Catholic (Buss 5, Ehrsam 2, Young). Total fouls — BHRA 11, Joliet Catholic 14. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
IHSAA Class 1A Sectional Semifinal
At Attica, Ind.
Covington 67, Faith Christian 33
Covington (67) — Colton Brown 2 0-0 5, Trey Bever 0 0-1 0, Alan Karrfalt 1 0-1 3, Daniel Keller 9 2-3 24, Savion Waddell 3 0-0 6, Logan Pinkerton 5 2-4 12, Caleb Ellmore 4 3-5 11, Logan Herzog 3 0-0 6. Totals: 27 8-14 67.
Covington;17;11;18;21;—;67
F. Christian;9;9;7;8;—;33
3-point field goals — Covington 5 (Keller 4, Brown). Total fouls — Covington 10. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
IHSAA Class 2A Sectional
At Thorntown, Ind.
Rossville 55, Seeger 39
Seeger (39) — Garrett Drake 2 1-3 5, Jorden Gates 0 3-4 3, Peyton Laffoon 0 0-0 0, Jameson Sprague 0 0-0 0, Elijah Greene 2 2-2 6, Logan McFatridge 3 1-2 9, Kolton Pearson 4 1-1 9, Owen Snedeker 3 0-3 7, Braxton Bowlus 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 8-15 39.
Rossville (55) — Damon Shaw 2 4-6 9, Meek 3 2-5 10, Dirk Haw 7 8-8 22, Douglas 4 0-0 8, Cornell 1 0-0 2, Brown 0 0-0 0, Price 1 2-2 4, Delreal 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 16-21 55.
Seeger;15;13;4;7;—;39
Rossville;10;22;8;15;—;55
3-point field goals — Seeger 3 (McFatridge 2, Snedeker); Rossville 3 (Meek 2, Damon Shaw). Total fouls — Seeger 19, Rossville14. Fouled out — Sprague Technical fouls — none.
