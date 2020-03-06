PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

At Bloomington

IHSA Class 3A Regional Championship

Lincoln 60, Danville 56

Danville (56) — Devin Miles 5-8 5-5 18, Tevin Smith 4-9 0-0 10, Nathanael Hoskins 2-10 0-0 5, Martez Rhodes 1-4 3-3 5, Robert Stroud 5-7 3-5 13, Delrey Crowder 2-4 0-0 5, Jayrin Parker 0-0 0-0 0, John Ward 0-0 0-0 0, Iggy First 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 19-42 11-13 56.

Lincoln (60) — Will Ewald 5-9 4-5 16, Kameron Whiteman 4-9 0-0 9, Dylan Singleton 2-7 5-6 9, Landon Hollinger 2-2 0-2 6, Kaden Froebe 9-10 0-2 20, Brody Whiteman 0-0 0-1 0. Totals: 22-37 9-16 60.

Danville;20;7;16;13;—;56

Lincoln;21;14;17;8;—;60

3-pointers — Danville 7-16 (Miles 3-5, Smith 2-5, Hoskins 1-5, Crowder 1-1). Lincoln 7-12 (Ewald 2-3, Hollinger 2-2, Froebe 2-2, K.Whiteman 1-5). Rebounds — Danville 26 (Hoskins 8, Stroud 6, Smith 3, Rhodes 3, Miles 2, Parker 1, TEAM 3). Lincoln 15 (Ewald 4, Froebe 4, Singleton 2, Hollinger 1, TEAM 4). Assists — Danville 9 (Hoskins 4, Miles 3, Stroud 2). Lincoln 10 (Singleton 4, Ewald 3, K.Whiteman 3). Turnovers — Danville 14, Lincoln 7. Total fouls — Danville 19, Lincoln 12. Officials — Michael Barber, Rod Peavler, Dan Miller.

Records — Danville 16-16 overall. Lincoln 31-2 overall.

At Pontiac

IHSA Class 2A Sectional Championship

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 53, Joliet Catholic 39

BHRA (53) — Avery McConkey 1 0-2 3, Drew Reifsteck 9 9-10 26, Kaj Stanford 2 0-0 5, Elijah Tidwell 2 0-0 5, Ethan Edwards 0 0-0 0, Mason Hackman 5 1-2 11, Brett Meidel 1 0-0 3, Cade Howie 0 0-0 0, Noah Gomez 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 10-14 53.

Joliet Catholic (39) — Young 1 0-0 3, Brwon 0 0-0 0, Ehnrsam 2 0-0 6, Fenske 1 3-4 5, Weston 0 0-0 0, Phelan 0 0-0 0, Sukel 2 0-0 4, Vera  0 0-0 0, Buss 6 0-0 17, Skipper 0 0-0 0, Bumstead 0 4-5 4. Totals: 12 7-9 39.

BHRA;17;7;14;15;—;53

J. Catholic;13;13;7;6;—;39

3-point field goals — BHRA 5 (McCOnkey, Reifsteck, Stanford, Tidwell, Meidel); Joliet Catholic (Buss 5, Ehrsam 2, Young). Total fouls — BHRA 11, Joliet Catholic 14. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.

IHSAA Class 1A Sectional Semifinal

At Attica, Ind.

Covington 67, Faith Christian 33

Covington (67) — Colton Brown 2 0-0 5, Trey Bever 0 0-1 0, Alan Karrfalt 1 0-1 3, Daniel Keller 9 2-3 24, Savion Waddell 3 0-0 6, Logan Pinkerton 5 2-4 12, Caleb Ellmore 4 3-5 11, Logan Herzog 3 0-0 6. Totals: 27 8-14 67.

Covington;17;11;18;21;—;67

F. Christian;9;9;7;8;—;33

3-point field goals — Covington 5 (Keller 4, Brown). Total fouls — Covington 10. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.

IHSAA Class 2A Sectional

At Thorntown, Ind.

Rossville 55, Seeger 39

Seeger (39) — Garrett Drake 2 1-3 5, Jorden Gates 0 3-4 3, Peyton Laffoon 0 0-0 0, Jameson Sprague 0 0-0 0, Elijah Greene 2 2-2 6, Logan McFatridge 3 1-2 9, Kolton Pearson 4 1-1 9, Owen Snedeker 3 0-3 7, Braxton Bowlus 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 8-15 39.

Rossville (55) — Damon Shaw 2 4-6 9, Meek 3 2-5 10, Dirk Haw 7 8-8 22, Douglas 4 0-0 8, Cornell 1 0-0 2, Brown 0 0-0 0, Price 1 2-2 4, Delreal 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 16-21 55.

Seeger;15;13;4;7;—;39

Rossville;10;22;8;15;—;55

3-point field goals — Seeger 3 (McFatridge 2, Snedeker); Rossville 3 (Meek 2, Damon Shaw). Total fouls — Seeger 19, Rossville14. Fouled out — Sprague Technical fouls — none.

