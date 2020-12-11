SOUTH BEND — They still might be teenagers, but multiple freshmen have played like grown men for the Notre Dame football team this fall.
Whether they be true freshmen or redshirt freshmen, the No. 2 Fighting Irish have received ample contributions from their young players. The position group impacted the most by this youth is running back, as the top two runners for Notre Dame are freshmen.
Redshirt freshman Kyren Williams has 1,011 yards and 12 rushing touchdowns, both of which lead the team. True freshman Chris Tyree has made the most of his opportunities as well, rushing for 459 yards and three touchdowns. He had a 94-yard touchdown run last week against Syracuse that illustrated the lightning-fast speed Tyree possesses.
While Williams and Tyree have produced in the backfield, true freshman tight end Michael Mayer has become one of quarterback Ian Book’s top targets. The 6-foot-5, 235-pounder from Kentucky is second on the team with 30 receptions. He’s turned those catches into 330 yards and two touchdowns. Mayer and senior wide receiver Javon McKinley are the only two players on the roster to have 30-plus receptions this season.
“I think of freshmen and how they handle the length of the season,” Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly said. “I think I brought this up last year: Kyle Hamilton, halfway through the season, commented ‘I can’t believe we have six more games. It feels like we’ve been playing all summer, all winter.’ Freshmen, mentally, hit a block. Not as much physically, but mentally, they hit a roadblock. … Those two guys in particular (Tyree and Mayer) have handled themselves, from that end of it, really well.”
Defensively, true freshman cornerback Clarence Lewis has emerged as a top player at his position. He had a career-high 12 tackles in the win over Syracuse last week, bringing his season total to 27. Lewis had been splitting starting duties with redshirt junior TaRiq Bracey but has become the regular starter in recent weeks.
“We really love Clarence’s athletic ability,” Kelly said. “It’s really about the details of the position that we have to get better at, and a lot of it has to do with taking your eyes off the quarterback, getting him back toward the man and really being disciplined in his preparation. He’s a young player that sometimes those things take time to really build … we’re in that process of building that discipline that you need to play at a high level at the cornerback position.”
Redshirt freshmen linebackers Marist Liufau and Jack Kiser have also had bright moments. Liufau had five tackles in the win against North Carolina on Nov. 27, while Kiser made an emergency start against South Florida on Sept. 19 and still racked up eight tackles.
PLAYOFF FORMAT
If things go the right way for Notre Dame in these next six weeks, they will play three games against top-four teams. It starts next Saturday in the ACC Championship Game against No. 3 Clemson. Should the Irish advance to the College Football Playoff, the semifinal game would be Jan. 1. Should Notre Dame win its semifinal game, that would advance the Irish to the national championship game Jan. 11 in Miami, Florida.
The setup of the next five weeks for Notre Dame mimics one those in the lower levels of the NCAA go through with their postseason. Kelly has plenty of experience with that from when he coached Grand Valley State to back-to-back Division II national championships in 2002 and 2003. Kelly led the Lakers to five straight wins against playoff teams in each year en route to the title.
Kelly acknowledged the schedule is like the one he had at Grand Valley, and he’s confident his players can handle it.
“There are some similarities, but our team has handled it quite well,” Kelly said. “They know who they’re playing. They know the caliber of play that has to be played, week-in and week-out, over this next month for them to win a championship. They know the preparation has got to be better, and it’s got to be translated to really high-level performance.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.