CHAMPAIGN — For the second game in a row an Illinois freshman made his presence known for the Fighting Illini.
Andre Curbelo, a 6-foot-1 guard from Puerto Rico via Long Island Lutheran in New York, scored 18 points and pulled down eight rebounds as Illinois improved to 2-0 with a 97-38 victory over Chicago State on Thursday at the State Farm Center.
"He's done that on the world stage with his national team,'' said Illinois coach Brad Underwood. "He's a guy that is still feeling his way. He's trying to take opportunities when they're there throughout the offense.
"He's a special talent.''
Curbelo's game, which included a breakaway two-handed dunk and a mid-range jumper, drew positive reviews from his teammates.
"Andre is an outstanding player,'' said sophomore center Kofi Cockburn. "I've known him for a long time now. I watched him play in high school. I knew he was a special player. He's a great player, great IQ, really good scorer. To see him come out and do that today, the second game in, it's really interesting.
"I'm watching him and he has a great upside. He's doing to keep getting better.''
While Curbelo followed up Adam Miller's great debut on Wednesday, as he scored an Illinois freshman debut record 28 points, the top-50 guards in the 2020 recruiting class are following the lead of junior Ayo Dosunmu, who had a game-high 22 points to go with seven assists and six rebounds.
Those numbers follow up Dosunmu's career-high 28 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in the season-opening 122-60 win over North Carolina A&T on Wednesday.
"That's the way really good players do it,'' said Underwood noting that Dosunmu's numbers came in the normal flow of the game. "He elevates his game to make his teammates better and that's all you ask for in a good player in becoming a great player. When you do that, we all win.
"It's easy for Ayo. He's playing with so much confidence and he can score in a varity of ways, but when he starts passing, rebounding and adding that dimension. He's a handful — the best guard in the country when he does that.''
Cockburn had his second consecutive double-double for Illinois, finishing with 14 points and 11 rebounds.
And his 11 rebounds were more than entire Chicago State team had in the contest, which was the lowest total by an opponent in the State Farm Center history. The previous low was 12 by Delaware State on Nov. 19, 2004.
"My mindset going into the game is the same as it has always been, I'm a really big guy, I'm 7-feet, coach expects me to rebound the basketball,'' Cockburn said. "When I go out there and do it, I'm just doing what I need to do, what I'm capable of doing. It's just about doing that at a high level, doing that each and every game — dominate every game on the glass, whether it's offensive or defensive.''
Also scoring in double figures for Illinois on Thursday were Miller with 15 and senior Trent Frazier had 14.
Up next for the Fighting Illini is noon contest on Friday against the Ohio Bobcats, who are also 2-0 after wins over Chicago State and North Carolina A&T.
