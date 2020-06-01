INDIANAPOLIS — Frank Reich met the media with a heavy heart Monday.
Indianapolis, like many cities across the country, is reeling with anger and frustration in the wake of George Floyd’s death in Minnesota last week. Peaceful demonstrations have been organized throughout the nation to protest police brutality and social injustice after a white police officer pressed his knee against Floyd’s throat for several minutes as the black man gasped for air.
Those lawful protests often have been followed by acts of violence and destruction that detract from the central message of support for the black community.
The third-year Indianapolis Colts head coach took stock of the roiling emotions along with the rest of the nation and felt compelled to use his platform to promote change. Reich wrote a personal statement and read it at the start of his weekly video conference call with reporters.
“Injustice. Few things stir the human heart and soul like injustice,” Reich said. “When we see it, feel it, experience it, it’s heart-wrenching. It’s not enough for a person who looks like me to say, ‘I’m not racist.’ This kind of talk and thinking typically lends itself to a posture of neutrality, indifference and passivity. It’s easy to be silent and do nothing when it doesn’t directly impact you. This attitude simply doesn’t invoke any conviction about doing what’s right and standing up for the inherent dignity and rights of all people, no matter the color of their skin.
“I stand firmly behind the Colts’ statement and in particular the phrase that says, ‘We abhor racism.’ Racism is vile, deplorable, detestable. There’s no form of it that’s acceptable, and in no way can it be justified. Our black community has bore the brunt of this injustice far too long. I believe that I – we – all have a personal responsibility to speak up and to act in ways that build each other up, not tear each other down. I believe each one of us can make a difference if we’re willing to grow personally and display the courage necessary for us to take steps of progress in this most important of issues.”
For Reich and general manager Chris Ballard, that included addressing the topics of racism and police brutality during Thursday’s virtual meeting with the team.
Reich wanted to make sure the players knew they had the support of franchise leaders and to continue to encourage them to make their personal thoughts and feelings known in a way that fits seamlessly with the team as a whole.
In that vein, several players took part in peaceful protests near their homes with the full support of the organization. Rookie cornerback Isaiah Rodgers received some attention on social media as one of the players helping to clean up in the aftermath of demonstrations near Tampa, Florida, and other players were just as active further from the public eye.
Reich acknowledged such actions can expose players to danger but said individual freedoms can be larger than those concerns.
“Sometimes (standing up for a belief) requires taking risks, and I trust our players,” Reich said. “I trust our players. I wouldn’t be foolish enough to try and tell them how to display and act on how they feel inside. As family members, we can talk about it, but every person has to make that individual choice for himself.
“I know a couple of our players have peacefully protested, cleaning up after, cleaning up in the city, that type of thing – and some others. Obviously, I hope and pray for their safety, but I also understand that we’re all trying to do our part in the ways that we think are best.”
Reich emphasized a need to seek out experiences and perspectives other than his own and said that process can be uncomfortable. But it’s necessary to gain a greater understanding of the issues at the center of the current unrest and the role leaders must play in the healing process.
An NFL locker room often is a tremendous social experiment. Players from all races, creeds and experiences are asked to come together in service to a common goal.
Reich often refers to the resulting roster as a family. And when one member of the family is hurting, they all are.
That philosophy is at the heart of his response to current events and will continue to serve as a guiding principle moving forward.
“We have a hard time fully understanding sometimes what other people are feeling,” Reich said. “There’s just something innately that we all know inside. When we saw what happened in Minnesota, when we see what happens in general in this issue, innately we all know something’s wrong.
“Something must be said, and I just felt like we couldn’t be silent.”
